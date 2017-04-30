Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Rooster Aquafleece Beanie
Rooster Aquafleece Beanie

British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères - Day 3

by Lindsey Bell today at 8:35 pm 23-30 April 2017

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday (27 April) on a day where patience was key across the fleets.

Wind conditions built later than anticipated on this third day of competition, and knowing that Friday's forecast looks set to bring big breeze and potentially a day confined to shore, sailors and race management alike were eager to eke out the best conditions and complete the day's schedule.

Fletcher and Bithell started their day in style, adding a fourth race win of the week to their scorecard, and followed up with an eighth and a fourth to keep hold of the yellow jerseys.

They lead the men's high performance event by a two-point margin over Spain's Diego Botin-Iago Lopez, with Fletcher acknowledging that Friday's windy forecast potentially meant the ten berths for Saturday's medal race would be determined on the water today.

"We certainly discussed going into today that tomorrow, with the Mistral forecast, that we might not race so we needed to be aware of that. We attacked the three races as if we had a no discard series. It went really well. We had a solid day, I'm really happy."

"We were expecting good breeze of 12 knots upwards but that didn't materialise until later on this afternoon so first race was a bit lighter than expected," Bithell explained. "I think the [FX] racing was a lot lighter than expected."

"We got three good, solid races in. The race officer did really well and we had a solid day."

While the boat park chatter was all about conditions being in excess of 30 knots tomorrow, Bithell was pragmatic.

"Our sport's unique in that Mother Nature dictates when we go racing and when we don't. We'll prepare like we would normally for a windy day's racing. It was lighter than forecast today so maybe tomorrow we'll get out and have a real good yacht around. Hyeres at its finest!"

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt join their British Sailing Team colleagues inside the top ten spots, currently in eighth place after nine races

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey maintained a top three position in the 49erFX fleet after steady 11,8,6 in light wind conditions, with Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth also breaking into the top ten, in tenth.

In the Finn class, overnight leader Ben Cornish dropped to third overall, equal points with second, with 16,10 on the water today, with Ed Wright posting 23,2 to see him in eighth place.

Izzy Hamilton on day 3 of World Cup Hyères - photo © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team
Izzy Hamilton on day 3 of World Cup Hyères - photo © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team

Windsurfer Izzy Hamilton wrapped up her three-race day with a win which takes her within two points of the podium spots, in fourth overall, with teammate Emma Wilson ninth, while Amy Seabright-Anna Carpenter also drew within touching distance of the top three spots in the 470 Women's event. They posted 3,7 on the water today to sit fourth overall, with Jess Lavery-Flora Stewart in ninth.

In the Nacra 17 fleet, four British boats are hovering just outside of the medal places, with Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface in fourth, John Gimson-Anna Burnet fifth and Ben Saxton-Steph Orton in sixth.

Nick Thompson recovered from a tough first race of three to end the day fifth overall in the Laser event, three points from the bronze medal position, while Alison Young enjoyed her best day of the regatta so far with 10,5 on the water elevating her into 16th overall in the Laser Radial class.

Tom Squires picked up to 18th place in the RS:X men's windsurfing event with the help of two seventh places among his three races, while development 470 duo Martin Wrigley-James Taylor are 26th overall.

No racing was possible in the invitational Formula Kite event, but the 2.4mR class saw two races with Will Street in 11th overall.

Women's 470 racing on day 3 of World Cup Hyères - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Women's 470 racing on day 3 of World Cup Hyères - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

Competition at the 2017 World Cup Series in Hyeres, France, continues on Friday 28 April and culminates in medal racing on Saturday 29 April for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, RS:X Men and RS:X Women's events, and medal races on Sunday 30 April for the Laser, Laser Radial, 470 Men, 470 Women and Finn.

Full regatta results from round two of the 2017 World Cup Series in Hyeres, France.

For all the latest news from the British Sailing Team, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook, on Twitter @BritishSailing and on Instagram @BritishSailing.

Nacra 17 racing on day 3 of World Cup Hyères - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy
Nacra 17 racing on day 3 of World Cup Hyères - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

World Cup Hyères day 3
Heiner's consistency pays dividends Nicholas Heiner's (NED) consistency in the Finn is equalling success at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. Posted today at 8:19 pm Allen sailors come out firing
Top results at World Cup Hyères Wednesday 26th of April Team Allen Skiff sailors made a big impression at Hyeres. Following their Win at Miami in January, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell are looking to maintain their winning streak coming first in races 3, 4, and 6 Posted today at 3:40 pm Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 2
New conditions and new faces at the front On the second day at the World Cup Series in Hyeres, France there were new conditions and some new faces at the front. Race wins went to Brazil's Jorge Zarif and Ed Wright from Great Britain, but Ben Cornish continues to lead. Posted today at 6:35 am Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères day 2
Mazella and Parlier dominate racing A grey, overcast morning welcomed the sailors from the ten Olympic classes as well as the Open Kiteboarding and the 2.4 Norlin OD, a Para World Sailing event, to the boat park with an expected morning breeze of 7-12 knots from the west. Posted today at 6:28 am British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 2
GBR skiff crews steal the show British skiff sailors ruled the second day of World Cup Series racing in Hyeres, France, with Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell and Charlotte-Saskia Tidey each winning two of their three races on Wednesday. Posted on 26 Apr World Cup Hyères day 2
Zegers and van Veen show how it's done Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (NED) were unstoppable on day two of Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style. Posted on 26 Apr Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères day 1
Parlier and Mazella top the leaderboard Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging rights as the second event of the 2017 series got underway in Hyères, France. Posted on 26 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 1
Cornish and Pic open the scoring Ben Cornish of Great Britain and France's Fabien Pic made the best of the opening day of the World Cup Series in Hyeres, France with a race win apiece after a day of moderate winds and early sunshine Posted on 25 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 1
Cornish takes first day Finn lead Ben Cornish admitted he didn't make life easy on himself in spite of taking an early lead at sailing's World Cup Series event in Hyeres, France, on Tuesday (25 April). Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Hyères day 1
Laying down a marker Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging rights as the second event of the 2017 series got underway in Hyères, France. Posted on 25 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy