Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 2 728

Allen sailors come out firing

by Sarah Adams today at 3:40 pm 23-30 April 2017
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey © Allen Brothers

Wednesday 26th of April Team Allen Skiff sailors made a big impression at Hyeres. Following their Win at Miami in January, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell are looking to maintain their winning streak coming first in races 3, 4, and 6, allowing them to hold on to first place and regain battle honours against team mates Fynn Sterrit and James Peters who are currently residing 5th in the 49er class.

New pairing for 2017, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in the 49er FX are working their way up the fleet and intent on learning lessons from the first two events. Following a promising 11th for the new pair in Miami they are now second in Hyeres and hot on the heels of first place with two wins in races 4 and 5. Speaking to Charlotte earlier this week she stated "The forecast looks like we could see some big easterly days with great waves so we are resting up today ready to come out firing tomorrow."

As the second World cup event of the season gets under way at Hyeres, 23-30 April, nine Team Allen sailors are representing British sailing and each of them has a story to tell. Chris Rashley's foiling experience was intended to drive his campaign in the foiling Nacra 17, but as supply issues mean the new foiling boats are not ready, he will be looking to improve on the creditable 13th place he achieved at the Princess Sofia. Similarly, Martin Wrigley and Taylor in the 470 will be looking to put behind them the bad luck which has dogged them in the opening event of the season at Miami and Palma.

Both teams in the 49er and 49erFX classes are currently using the A4866FX swivelling jib cleat designed and developed by Allen specifically for Team Allen and now available to the public. Similarly when talking to Charlotte about the new products she stated "Our particular favourites are the new lightweight thimbles which first of all look great but have allowed us to do some cool upgrades to our control systems. After a couple weeks testing out the new boat we will be going to the World Cup Final in Santander in June."

Allen Brothers MD Liz Adams added, "As a company we have a long track record of working with sailors to design and deliver innovative products to the market. As we work together I am sure we will contribute to achieving each other's goals. We are excited to see all our team doing so well at these events. We all at Allen want to wish our Allen sailors the best of luck in the final round of the world cup in June."

Allen Brothers has a 60 year history of delivering performance sailing hardware to world markets from its manufacturing base in Essex, UK. To follow the results of the Hyeres Regatta, go to www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/41969.php#.WP8oxtQrLGg

For further information on Allen Brothers, go to www.allenbrothers.co.uk

Related Articles

British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 2
GBR skiff crews steal the show British skiff sailors ruled the second day of World Cup Series racing in Hyeres, France, with Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell and Charlotte-Saskia Tidey each winning two of their three races on Wednesday. Posted on 26 Apr World Cup Hyères day 2
Zegers and van Veen show how it's done Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (NED) were unstoppable on day two of Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style. Posted on 26 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 1
Cornish takes first day Finn lead Ben Cornish admitted he didn't make life easy on himself in spite of taking an early lead at sailing's World Cup Series event in Hyeres, France, on Tuesday (25 April). Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Hyères day 1
Laying down a marker Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging rights as the second event of the 2017 series got underway in Hyères, France. Posted on 25 Apr The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted on 25 Apr Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr British crews aim to build on success
At Hyeres World Cup Britain's sailors will aim to continue their strong start to the 2020 Olympic cycle as round two of the 2017 World Cup Series hits the French Riviera this week in Hyeres. Posted on 23 Apr Returning to action
Billy Besson steps back onboard the Nacra 17 There will be one home nation favourite gracing the waters of Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April for round two of the 2017 World Cup Series when multiple World Champion Billy Besson steps back onboard the Nacra 17. Posted on 21 Apr Jamie Harris joins Team Allen
Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer. Posted on 20 Apr Back to the future
At 2017 World Cup Series Round 2 at Hyeres next week When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 – 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium. Posted on 20 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy