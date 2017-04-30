Allen sailors come out firing

by Sarah Adams today at 3:40 pm

Wednesday 26th of April Team Allen Skiff sailors made a big impression at Hyeres. Following their Win at Miami in January, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell are looking to maintain their winning streak coming first in races 3, 4, and 6, allowing them to hold on to first place and regain battle honours against team mates Fynn Sterrit and James Peters who are currently residing 5th in the 49er class.

New pairing for 2017, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in the 49er FX are working their way up the fleet and intent on learning lessons from the first two events. Following a promising 11th for the new pair in Miami they are now second in Hyeres and hot on the heels of first place with two wins in races 4 and 5. Speaking to Charlotte earlier this week she stated "The forecast looks like we could see some big easterly days with great waves so we are resting up today ready to come out firing tomorrow."

As the second World cup event of the season gets under way at Hyeres, 23-30 April, nine Team Allen sailors are representing British sailing and each of them has a story to tell. Chris Rashley's foiling experience was intended to drive his campaign in the foiling Nacra 17, but as supply issues mean the new foiling boats are not ready, he will be looking to improve on the creditable 13th place he achieved at the Princess Sofia. Similarly, Martin Wrigley and Taylor in the 470 will be looking to put behind them the bad luck which has dogged them in the opening event of the season at Miami and Palma.

Both teams in the 49er and 49erFX classes are currently using the A4866FX swivelling jib cleat designed and developed by Allen specifically for Team Allen and now available to the public. Similarly when talking to Charlotte about the new products she stated "Our particular favourites are the new lightweight thimbles which first of all look great but have allowed us to do some cool upgrades to our control systems. After a couple weeks testing out the new boat we will be going to the World Cup Final in Santander in June."

Allen Brothers MD Liz Adams added, "As a company we have a long track record of working with sailors to design and deliver innovative products to the market. As we work together I am sure we will contribute to achieving each other's goals. We are excited to see all our team doing so well at these events. We all at Allen want to wish our Allen sailors the best of luck in the final round of the world cup in June."

Allen Brothers has a 60 year history of delivering performance sailing hardware to world markets from its manufacturing base in Essex, UK. To follow the results of the Hyeres Regatta, go to www.sailing.org/worldcup/news/41969.php#.WP8oxtQrLGg

For further information on Allen Brothers, go to www.allenbrothers.co.uk