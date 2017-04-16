Scottish Hansa Class TT at Clydemuirshiel Country Park, Lochwinnoch

The 2017 Hansa Class Scottish TT Series starts at Lochwinnoch © Jim Thomson

by Moira Campbell, Southwest Scotland Sailability today at 10:43 am

The first Scottish Traveller of 2017 was held at Clydemuirshiel Country Park on Sunday 16th April. The weather was wet and cold with light winds. This did not dampen the enthusiasm or cheerfulness of the competitors.

The Traveller was split into 2 sections of 4 races each. The first to start were the 303 double handers followed by the 303 single handers. There were no entries from 2.3 or Liberty classes.

2 races before lunch were sailed in very light cold winds but the weather cleared up after lunch to provide more challenging racing for the final 2 races. The 2 person section was dominated by the boys Jamie and Darren with the girls chasing them all the time. Good luck to our sailors for the Special Olympics in Summer. In the 1 person section, Craig managed one win over Rory in the first race but Rory stormed through with 3 wins with Craig in second in the other 3 races to take first place.

Overall Results:

Hansa 303 one person class

1st Rory Mc Kinna (Clyde Cruising Club)

2nd Craig Holland (Castle Semple)

3rd Laura Cammidge (Clyde Cruising Club)

4th Steve Bramwell (Castle Semple)

5th Stuart Caldwell (Castle Semple)

Hansa 303 two person Class

1st Jamie Kearns-helm and Darren MacGregor-crew (Castle Semple)

2nd Laura Carrick-helm and Shannon McGhee-crew (Castle Semple)