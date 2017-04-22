Streaker Northern Paddle Open at Hornsea Sailing Club

by Alan Gillard today at 9:58 am

On Saturday 22nd April Hornsea Sailing Club held their annual Streaker Open meeting, part of the Streaker Northern Paddle Series sponsored by Sail Register.

The 12 Streakers that entered were greeted by a light 8 to 10 mph cool breeze from the North East with a bit of rain in the air. This was forecast to increase as the day progressed, although this direction is never the best for Hornsea Mere.

After a clean start in race 1, the fleet sailed towards the windward mark which was in the wind shadow of the trees on the Northern side of the Mere. 1st round was Philip David (Ripon) closely followed by Dave Smith (Welton) and Alan Gillard (Sheffield Viking). The lack of wind in the vicinity of this mark saw the leading boats struggling to sail away towards the next mark. Alan was 1st to gybe away from the windward mark into a freshening breeze to the port side of the course, closely followed by Peter Kitchen (Tees and Hartlepool) and Dave Smith. These 3 pulled away from the rest of the fleet to finish in that order.

Race 2 after lunch was sailed on a smaller changed course. The Race Committee had set a course away from the wind shadow further down the Mere. Again it was Philip 1st to the windward mark, closely followed by Alan and Dave. The 2nd beat saw a large shift in the breeze which allowed Alan to take the lead and Dave to pull through into 2nd. At the finish Alan won again with Dave 2nd and Philip holding off Ian Priest (Scaling Dam) for 3rd and 4th respectfully.

The wind had increased to 12 to 15 mph for the final race of the day, with a slightly changed course. This race finally saw the sun make an appearance, adding a bit of warmth to proceedings. The beat was rather short from the start to the 1st mark but Philip again rounded 1st followed by Alan, Ian and Jon Aldhous (Beaver). This turned out to be the best race of the day, as these four had a bit of a battle at the front. Ian and Jon took a nice lift, Ian pulling through to lead at the 3rd time around the windward mark. Alan caught Philip on Starboard at the same windward mark and Jon although still 4th was right on Philips transom for the run down wind. Ian then pushed the shore on the next beat and put a few more scratches in his daggerboard as he ran aground, he held on to the lead although reduced in distance. But then hit the leeward mark the next time around, which allowed Alan into the lead and take the win from Ian who held on to 2nd. Jon managed to get through Philip and take the 3rd.

This was as usual friendly racing for Streaker sailors. Hornsea were great hosts for this open event, many thanks for their hospitality and the free tea and cakes served at the prize giving at the day's end.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Alan Gillard 1951 Sheffield Vikings 1 1 1 2 2nd Dave Smith 1888 Welton SC 3 2 5 5 3rd Ian Priest 1933 Scailing Dam SC 4 4 2 6 4th Philip David 1407 Ripon SC 5 3 4 7 5th Jon Alderhous 1703 Beaver SC 6 6 3 9 6th Peter Kitchen 1616 Tees and Hartlepool 2 9 9 11 7th Tony Ridley 1599 Hornsea SC 9 5 7 12 8th Richard Eagland 1970 Ripon SC 7 7 RET 14 9th Pip Warner 1589 Hornsea SC 10 10 6 16 10th S J Chilton 1875 Welton 8 8 8 16 11th Tug Wilson 1818 Swarkestone 12 11 10 21 12th Mike Knight 1644 Hornsea SC 11 12 11 22