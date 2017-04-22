Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Shadow 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rooster SuperTherm Top
Rooster SuperTherm Top

Boats for sale

Streaker 754
located in Southport
Streaker 1841 with Combi Trailer
located in Liverpool

Streaker Northern Paddle Open at Hornsea Sailing Club

by Alan Gillard today at 9:58 am 22 April 2017

On Saturday 22nd April Hornsea Sailing Club held their annual Streaker Open meeting, part of the Streaker Northern Paddle Series sponsored by Sail Register.

The 12 Streakers that entered were greeted by a light 8 to 10 mph cool breeze from the North East with a bit of rain in the air. This was forecast to increase as the day progressed, although this direction is never the best for Hornsea Mere.

After a clean start in race 1, the fleet sailed towards the windward mark which was in the wind shadow of the trees on the Northern side of the Mere. 1st round was Philip David (Ripon) closely followed by Dave Smith (Welton) and Alan Gillard (Sheffield Viking). The lack of wind in the vicinity of this mark saw the leading boats struggling to sail away towards the next mark. Alan was 1st to gybe away from the windward mark into a freshening breeze to the port side of the course, closely followed by Peter Kitchen (Tees and Hartlepool) and Dave Smith. These 3 pulled away from the rest of the fleet to finish in that order.

Race 2 after lunch was sailed on a smaller changed course. The Race Committee had set a course away from the wind shadow further down the Mere. Again it was Philip 1st to the windward mark, closely followed by Alan and Dave. The 2nd beat saw a large shift in the breeze which allowed Alan to take the lead and Dave to pull through into 2nd. At the finish Alan won again with Dave 2nd and Philip holding off Ian Priest (Scaling Dam) for 3rd and 4th respectfully.

The wind had increased to 12 to 15 mph for the final race of the day, with a slightly changed course. This race finally saw the sun make an appearance, adding a bit of warmth to proceedings. The beat was rather short from the start to the 1st mark but Philip again rounded 1st followed by Alan, Ian and Jon Aldhous (Beaver). This turned out to be the best race of the day, as these four had a bit of a battle at the front. Ian and Jon took a nice lift, Ian pulling through to lead at the 3rd time around the windward mark. Alan caught Philip on Starboard at the same windward mark and Jon although still 4th was right on Philips transom for the run down wind. Ian then pushed the shore on the next beat and put a few more scratches in his daggerboard as he ran aground, he held on to the lead although reduced in distance. But then hit the leeward mark the next time around, which allowed Alan into the lead and take the win from Ian who held on to 2nd. Jon managed to get through Philip and take the 3rd.

This was as usual friendly racing for Streaker sailors. Hornsea were great hosts for this open event, many thanks for their hospitality and the free tea and cakes served at the prize giving at the day's end.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClubR1R2R3Pts
1stAlan Gillard1951Sheffield Vikings1112
2ndDave Smith1888Welton SC3255
3rdIan Priest1933Scailing Dam SC4426
4thPhilip David1407Ripon SC5347
5thJon Alderhous1703Beaver SC6639
6thPeter Kitchen1616Tees and Hartlepool29911
7thTony Ridley1599Hornsea SC95712
8thRichard Eagland1970Ripon SC77RET14
9thPip Warner1589Hornsea SC1010616
10thS J Chilton1875Welton88816
11thTug Wilson1818Swarkestone12111021
12thMike Knight1644Hornsea SC11121122
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Streakers at Burghfield
Some huge shifts in the wind Fifteen boats took part in the Streaker open meeting at Burghfield SC on Saturday 22nd April, a day of sunshine and fickle winds. At times the breeze was strong enough for bursts of speed upwind and down but the shifts were huge. Posted on 25 Apr Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr Streaker Southern Area Championship
Rooster Super Series starts at Bough Beech 13 boats from 12 different clubs competed in the Streaker Southern Area Championships at Bough Beech SC on Saturday 1st April. The conditions were excellent with sunshine and a breeze that offered gusts and shifts to keep everyone concentrating. Posted on 6 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Streakers go Centre Main
After many years of deliberation After many years of deliberation the Streaker Class has, through a positive vote at its AGM, adopted a track and traveller centre mainsheet. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Streaker Northerns at West Riding
A relatively small, but highly competitive fleet A relatively small, but highly competitive fleet of Streakers gathered at West Riding Sailing Club for the Streaker Northern Area Championships and last leg of the Northern Paddle Series, at West Riding Sailing Club on Saturday 22nd October. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Solos & Streakers at Yeadon
Racing the full length of the tarn The weather was cloudy but dry with light winds from the N.W. This wind direction enabled Race Officers Andrew and Cath to set a course with the first beat the full length of the tarn. Posted on 10 Oct 2016 Streakers at Ripon
Beats were subject to a certain amount of randomness Eighteen Streakers assembled at Ripon Sailing Club on 24 September, with five visitors joining 13 local boats. The forecast was for a 18 or 19mph southerly wind with gusts of 30 plus, which may have influenced the decision of some whether to travel. Posted on 24 Sep 2016 P&B Race Team Boats for Sale
Glad a top-spec Scorpion, Solo, Streaker & Enterprise As the summer sailing seasons ends its time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 14 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy