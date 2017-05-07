Allen Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club - Preview
by Carol Ford today at 11:19 am
6-7 May 2017
2016 Enterprise Inlands at Bristol Corinthian © BCYC
Have you seen the Allen sponsored Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club is happening on May 6th to 7th? It looks an awesome place to sail!
- Massive man made fresh water lagoon, approx. 2 sq. km
- Lots of hotels within a few miles of the club
- Free camping at the club, but places are limited so please book your space for camping via Laura on 02920 666627. Unlimited space for camper vans and caravans.
- Lovely big clubhouse and bar
Enter online here!
