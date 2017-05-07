Allen Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club - Preview

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Have you seen the Allen sponsored Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club is happening on May 6th to 7th? It looks an awesome place to sail!

Related Articles

Severnside Enterprise Area Championship

Northerly winds over the Mendips Thirteen boats from 11 clubs ranging from Penzance to Yorkshire Dales and Ripon arrived at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club on Cheddar Reservoir on 22nd April with a degree of trepidation amongst those who had experience of northerly winds over the Mendips.

One month to go until Carnac 2017

Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying.

Enterprises at Middle Nene

National Circuit series kicks off The Enterprise National Circuit series kicked off at Middle Nene SC on 8th / 9th April. The conditions were warm and sunny with a light and shifty southwesterly wind.

Enterprises at Hunts

Houghton Whale Eastern Nimbus Open Confronted with mist and little wind our RO Colin Hall was determined to get the event underway in good time, thus the first start was America Cup style reaching through the line.

Enterprises at London Corinthian

Sunshine along with a cracking force 3 breeze The sunny weather continued into Sunday along with a cracking force 3 breeze for the London Corinthian SC Enterprise Open, enticing sixteen boats, onto the tidal Thames. Visitors included sailors from other Thames clubs South Bank, Minima and Lensbury.

Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017

Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes.

The 2016 Enterprise National Circuit

Tim Sadler and Richard Sault win Huge congratulations to Tim Sadler & Richard Sault for winning the 2016 Enterprise National Circuit sponsored by North Sails and Peak Dinghy. Tim and Saulty have shown great pace in the Peak machine, competing in 7 out of 10 events, winning 5 of them.

Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK

One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes.

Enterprise Winter Championship

With a hearty Rutland dinner, drinks and karaoke Rutland Water Sailing Club welcomed 22 Enterprises, all but one visiting Rutland. It was great to welcome competitors from the far corners of the UK including St. Mary's Loch, Tynemouth and Bristol.