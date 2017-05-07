Please select your home edition
Allen Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club - Preview

by Carol Ford today at 11:19 am 6-7 May 2017
2016 Enterprise Inlands at Bristol Corinthian © BCYC

Have you seen the Allen sponsored Enterprise Inland Championship at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club is happening on May 6th to 7th? It looks an awesome place to sail!

  • Massive man made fresh water lagoon, approx. 2 sq. km
  • Lots of hotels within a few miles of the club
  • Free camping at the club, but places are limited so please book your space for camping via Laura on 02920 666627. Unlimited space for camper vans and caravans.
  • Lovely big clubhouse and bar

Enter online here!

