Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Graduate Cover
Rain and Sun Graduate Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Wayfarer Western Area Championship at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club

by Tim Townsend today at 7:06 am 22-23 April 2017
Wayfarer Western Area Championship © Moya Weighill

An encouraging fleet of 21 Wayfarers from 10 clubs met up at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club on 22nd and 23rd April for the UKWA Western Area Championships 2017 and the first event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. There were new faces on the circuit as well as old faces with new boats.

On Saturday the wind was from the North and a fitful 5-10 knots. The race officer used the whole of the lake for three races over a figure of 8 course. With the wind oscillating wildly 25 degrees either side of the mean, rarely were positions held comfortably for a whole race if either a shift or a stream of breeze was missed. For example, Tim Townsend and Catherine Gore found the conditions incomprehensible in the first race of the day, when they plummeted inexorably from a comfortable second place halfway through the race to finish thirteenth at the end. Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend were the only truly consistent team on the day registering 1, 2, 1 to lead overnight from Len Jones and Peter Mitchell who shared second place with Andrew Wilson and Sue Risbridger.

WOSC treated the competitors royally on Saturday night with a fish and chip supper and music from a very good live band which enticed many people onto the dance floor (including an unnamed sailor from Wilsonian SC who really should know better) for an entertaining and enjoyable evening.

"Variety is the spice of life, that gives it all its flavours" said the renowned 17th century poet, William Cowper, and certainly the champions of sailing need to be able to master a variety of conditions, including, as it turned out, the wind conditions on Sunday, which were intermittent gusts of 0-4 knots. "Enough to sail" said the locals to quizzical looks from the hardened travellers. The wind direction vacillated ("oscillated" would be too certain a term in the prevailing conditions) from East to West via the North with a consequence that three boats could, within lengths of each other on the same leg of the course and at the same time, be sailing upwind on port or starboard tacks or free on a broad reach and all pointing in the same direction

These were trying conditions indeed, but somehow the race officer managed to achieve two more races, on a course shared with the Wanderers but only on half the lake. Clear air was a problem for all (any air was a problem for some), and again there were snakes and ladders, no more so than for Brian Lamb (fresh from his exploits on the dance floor) and Sam Pygall who at one point led the first race on Sunday by a country mile and contrived a spectacular fall from grace to finish thirteenth ("God works in mysterious ways" wrote William Cowper).

In spite of the conditions, the frustrations and the inevitable raft ups at marks of the course, the cream still rose to the top. Andrew and Sue won both races on the day, but that was not enough to topple Michael and Simon from first overall. Len and Peter continued their consistent performance to round off the top three. Also very consistent over the weekend was local sailor Richard Burton who borrowed a club boat with Hugo Burrows and exploited the conditions perfectly to win the second race on Saturday and finish fourth overall.

Thanks go to all the members of WOSC who volunteered on and off the water for making it an enjoyable weekend.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st10648Michael McNamaraSimon TownsendRollesby Broad SC121‑426
2nd11093Andrew WilsonSue RisbridgerDatchet Water SC‑542118
3rd11067Len JonesPeter MitchellMedway YC2‑632613
4th6590Richard BurtonHugo BurrowsWest Oxfordshire SC‑9163515
5th10673David RobertsMike BryantBough Beech SC4555(DNF)19
6th11012Tim TownsendCatherine GoreMedway YC‑13748322
7th11189Nigel O'DonnellBelinda O'DonnellSwarkestone SC639‑11927
8th11170Brian LambSam PygallWilsonian SC397‑131029
9th10570Ian RichardsAdam LightGreat Moor SC7‑886829
10th11183Mike Weighill Swarkestone SC8‑12117733
11th10777Russell Perry Haversham SC101010‑15434
12th6919Sue BurtonPauline DobbsWest Oxfordshire SC12‑161491651
13thWOSC3Andrew TurberfieldMarion TurberfieldWest Oxfordshire SC1115‑16121452
14th10586Rob HoareBarry BuzzardWest Oxfordshire SC‑161312141352
15th11129P Hughes Arun YC15‑1913171156
16th8080George EdmundsonLucia WinrowWest Oxfordshire SC141115‑191757
17th10849Alex NairacAnoushka NairacWest Oxfordshire SC‑201418161260
18thWOSC1John WhitesideAndrew DayWest Oxfordshire SC19‑2017101561
19th10755Leslie BurtonGraham ParryWest Oxfordshire SC17182018(DNC)73
20th10880Adrian Strong Abbey Sailing Club18171920(DNF)74
21st6788R Helyar West Oxfordshire SC2121(DNC)DNCDNC86
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Wayfarer Western Area Championships preview
All set at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club This coming weekend, 22 and 23 April, West Oxfordshire Sailing Club hosts the Wayfarer Western Area Championships which is also the first event of the CraftInsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. Posted on 17 Apr We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Wayfarers looking forward to 2017
8 events in the CraftInsure National Circuit The UK Wayfarer Association is delighted to announce that its travellers' series this season will be sponsored by CraftInsure, McNamara Sails and Hartley Boats. Posted on 9 Feb Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Primary School students vs. Olympians
A great day on the water at Southampton Water Activities Centre Southampton Water Activities Centre, managed by charity Active Nation, played host to a race between Newland Primary School's young sailing hopefuls and Olympic medallists last month. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016 adidas Poole Week 2016 day 6
What a way to wind up a wonderful week On the Wednesday and Thursday of adidas Poole Week, concerns were raised about the direct line between Parkstone Yacht Club and the Weather Gods that has traditionally ensured plenty of breeze for the event – occasionally even a little more than ordered. Posted on 27 Aug 2016 adidas Poole Week 2016 day 5
Rain, calms, sun – and some sailing too There aren't many days in an English summer when you can go afloat wearing shorts and a T-shirt. It's even rarer to go afloat in shorts and a T-shirt and feel genuinely hot. Posted on 26 Aug 2016 adidas Poole Week 2016 day 4
Whence and whether the wind Wednesday was going to be bay-day in adidas Poole Week; the day when the faster fleets headed out of the harbour to play on the open sea with the backdrop of Old Harry rocks, Studland Bay and Sandbanks instead of Brownsea Island, Arne and Corfe Castle. Posted on 25 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy