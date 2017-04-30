Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères - Day 2

Kiteboarding on day 2 at World Cup Hyères © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing Kiteboarding on day 2 at World Cup Hyères © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

by International Kiteboarding Association today at 6:28 am

A grey, overcast morning welcomed the sailors from the ten Olympic classes as well as the Open Kiteboarding (foiling Formula Kite) and the 2.4 Norlin OD, a Para World Sailing event, to the boat park with an expected morning breeze of 7-12 knots from the west.

Following a brief morning postponement due to a wait for the wind, the fleet went out for the first of their 6 scheduled races in a westerly 10-15 knot breeze.

Six further races were conducted and the perfect records held by Axel Mazella (FRA) and Nicolas Parlier (FRA) were crushed in the opening race of the day. Mazella finished second in the blue fleet and Parlier third in yellow.

That was, however, just one blip on the record as they got back to winning ways immediately after, taking the remaining five victories in their respective fleets. They are tied on 10 points at the top with Maxime Nocher (MON) following nine points behind.

With a strong wind forecast for the next two days, things could change however now that the fleet is divided into "Gold" and "Silver", and the two leaders facing each other in direct competition for the first time.

Racing continues with the final series on Thursday and Friday, before the all deciding medal races on Saturday afternoon.

World Sailing will be live on YouTube on Saturday at 15:30 with three final races.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 12 races, 2 discards)

1. Axel Mazella (FRA, F-One) - 10pts

2. Nicolas Parlier (FRA, Ozone) - 10pts

3. Maxime Nocher (MON, Enata) - 19pts

4. Toni Vodisek (SLO, Ozone) - 22pts

5. Titouan Galea (FRA, F-One) - 29pts

Full results can be found here.