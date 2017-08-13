Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Zhik Seaboots
Zhik Seaboots

ORC Sportsboat European Championship open for registration

by ORC Media today at 3:43 pm 7-13 August 2017
Platu 25's will be part of the ORC Sportboat fleet in Riga © ORC

The Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) and the Yacht Club Auda are pleased to announce that Registration is open now for the 2017 ORC Sportboat European Championship to be held over 7-13 August in Riga, Latvia. The event is open to entry for boats that are 6.0 to 9.15 m in length, weigh less than 2000 kg, and have a Displacement/Length ratio (DSPM/LSM03) of less than 6.00.

Combining the power of the ORC VPP with an application specified to small, light and fast keelboats, the ORC Sportboat class is attracting attention throughout the world as a fair and transparent handicap solution for these style boats. This year's edition is expected to draw on both the local fleets in Latvia and from among active Sportboat sailors throughout the Baltic region and beyond.

According to the new 2017 ORC Sportboat rules, three divisions are planned, where Division A will be for boats with DSPM/LSM03 of <3.70 and have only asymmetric spinnakers, Division B will be for boats with DSPM/LSM03 of <6.00 that have no trapezes, and Division C will be for boats with DSPM/LSM03 of <6.00 and are equipped with trapezes.

Entries are open to competitors from all countries, with pre-registration open until 7 June 2017. Entries received before 1 May will have a discounted fee rate of €300, and afterwards €500.

Led by an international race management team, the regatta will feature two days of measurement and practice, followed by a Coastal race and three days of inshore racing. The top three finishers in each division will receive trophies in both the Open and Corinthian divisions.

"ORC sportboats are an important segment of our ORC rating system," says Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC. "Our technical committee members made many changes to the system in the last few months to improve the measurements, ratings and scoring of this class, so we look forward to this year's championship to be better than ever."

Those interested in the 2017 ORC Sportboat European Championship should visit the event website at www.orcsportboats2017.eu.

For more information on ORC and its rules, classes and events, visit www.orc.org.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sperry Charleston Race Week overall
New champions crowned after a tricky finale Charleston is known for its reliable spring sea breeze, but the Holy City's coast outdid itself this year during the 22nd edition of Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 24 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 2
Wild day with big wind and big waves For a second straight day, Charleston Harbor and the open ocean just offshore provided near-perfect conditions for over 200 competing teams at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. Posted on 23 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 1
A tale of two mornings for more than 200 boats It was a tale of two mornings for the more than 200 boats taking to the water today for the opening day of 2017 Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 22 Apr Competitors and sponsors alike psyched
For Sperry Charleston Race Week Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017 will start Friday morning, and everyone – from competitors, to VIPS and sponsors to fans and locals – is pumped that there's a perfect spring forecast for the 22nd edition. Posted on 21 Apr Rebellious new-build takes on experienced warhorse
At the 2017 Superyacht Cup We're excited to announce that Vitters' very latest all-carbon launch, the 34m Ribelle, will be making tracks for the SYC finish line this year. This budding racer is the second Vitters built superyacht which hails from the Malcolm McKeon drawing board. Posted on 9 Apr Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series overall
Melges 20, J/70, M32 and Star classes competed The curtain has fallen on the 2016/2017 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series organised from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with clothing supplier SLAM. Posted on 5 Mar ORC and IRC offshore racing fleets unite
For 2018 World Championship at The Hague The Offshore World Championship 2018 will take place in the Hague, specifically from the port of Scheveningen, in July 2018. An innovative solution will be used for the first time to unite the two largest offshore racing fleets. Posted on 9 Feb Improved VPP and growing line-up
For 2017 Superyacht Cup Last week's New Zealand Millennium Cup not only saw Tawera - 28m of pure energy - sail hard to finish first, but also marked the start of the 2017 superyacht racing season. Posted on 4 Feb Quantum Key West Race Week overall
Quantum Racing named Boat of the Week By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honours at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Posted on 21 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 4
Down to the wire in four classes Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class. Posted on 20 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy