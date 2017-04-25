Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes
Gul Aqua Grip Hydro Shoes

30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta Prize Giving

by Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta today at 6:00 pm 19-25 April 2017

Nelson's Dockyard was the quintessential venue for the 30th celebration of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta sponsored by Panerai. For the final evening of a jam-packed week, the historic grounds blossomed with lights, tents, and a magnificent stage filled with glittering trophies.

The evening set for honouring a fleet of winners began with the beating drums of the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Band. Captains, crew and revellers congregated before the stage, anxiously awaiting the results of races and special presentations to outstanding yachts and sailors.

The oldest lady at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Anne Marie, was built in 1911 - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
The oldest lady at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Anne Marie, was built in 1911 - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

The Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Dr. Rodney Williams, acknowledged the significance of holding the ACYR in the recently designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. "We are honoured that almost 50 classic yachts have come to Antigua from all corners of the world, mostly under sail," he said. "I understand one of you quoted "wooden boat enthusiasts or gluttons for punishment? Is there any difference?"

The beautiful 77' Fife yawl Latifa at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, built in 1936 - photo © Emma Louise Wyn Jones
The beautiful 77' Fife yawl Latifa at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, built in 1936 - photo © Emma Louise Wyn Jones

This year's entertaining announcer was Tommy Paterson, assisted by a Mount Gay rum and ginger ale. Praise and appreciation were given to Shannon Falcone's committee boat and to Archie Bailey, Winston and Janeild for their excellent work in setting the marks each day. One by one, sailors took the stage as winners were announced. Dress for the evening was varied. Most teams sported clean crew shirts but some donned evening attire while the crew of the 52' Skagen gaff ketch Samsara pirated the stage with swords held high, a clear winner of the prize for Best Dressed Crew. The men and women of the 77' Fife yawl Latifa regaled the audience in floral pareos.

Winner of the Seahorse Studio Trophy for Spirit of the Regatta was 66' Faiaoahe at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
Winner of the Seahorse Studio Trophy for Spirit of the Regatta was 66' Faiaoahe at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

Highlights from the evening included the presentation of the Kenny Coombs Memorial Trophy to the 42' Carriacou Sloop Genesis; the Anne Wallis-White Trophy for Smallest boat awarded to the 30' Alden Cutter, Calypso; and winner of the Seahorse Studio Trophy for Spirit of the Regatta was Faiaoahe, a 66' Spirit of Tradition sloop. Full results are available at www.antiguaclassics.com

79' Fife yawl Mariella won the Mount Gay Rum Trophy and coveted Panerai watch at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Cory Silken / Panerai
79' Fife yawl Mariella won the Mount Gay Rum Trophy and coveted Panerai watch at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Cory Silken / Panerai

It was most fitting, that after an extensive refit in Italy, the Antigua flagged 79' Fife yawl Mariella, returned to Antigua to win the Mount Gay Rum Trophy, winner of the most competitive class. Topping that outstanding accomplishment, she also won the coveted Panerai watch, awarded to the boat with the lowest total corrected time from Traditional,Vintage or Classic Class. Carlo Falcone and his army of supportive crew took the stage for a well-deserved photo op and an explosion of cheer from the crowd.

Cannons shot off, ship horns blasted and the sky filled with fireworks. Music erupted from the lively band The Strays and the party took off in style. When it ended is a well-kept secret.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta overall
Flawless weather all week At the end of Race 4, there was a unanimous decision amongst the fleet that the Regatta Committee ordered and received flawless weather. Wind speed started at 16 knots climbing steadily to the low 20s. Posted on 25 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta race 3
Load the cannon! Thirty years ago, the founders of the Antigua Classics planned a magnificent Regatta, including a boat show element with the addition of the Cannon Course. Posted on 24 Apr Dorade Down Under
Famous classic yacht's ambitious 2017 campaign Over the past 86 years, the iconic Sparkman & Stephens classic yacht Dorade has sailed hundreds of thousands of nautical miles across open water and won more ocean races than any other yacht in history. Posted on 23 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta race 2
It just gets better and better Mother Nature turned up the volume for the second day of Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, sponsored by Panerai. Seventeen knots churned the water into rowdy seas, giving skippers and crew the chance to up their game. Posted on 23 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta race 1
Amazing collection of sloops, cutters, yawls and schooners The first race in the series of four took place with ENE winds of 14 knots accompanied by relatively calm seas. Start times were delayed due to difficulties in setting the first mark but it gave sailors extra time to scrutinise competition. Posted on 22 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta underway
Parties, Concours d'Elégance and racing The first of Panerai's Classic Yachts Challenge for 2017 got underway Wednesday on island time as final members of the fleet pulled in 15 minutes after the close of registration but with plenty of time to partake in Mount Gay's infamous Red Hat Party. Posted on 21 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta preview
Yachts arriving in English Harbour English Harbour is electric with excitement as boats sail in for the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, the first in this year's series of the Panerai Classic Yacht Challenges. Posted on 18 Apr Damian Marley to Headline
Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park Internationally acclaimed reggae artist, Damian "Junior Gong" Marley – the youngest son of the legendary Bob Marley – is set to headline the eighth edition of Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park. Posted on 14 Apr Fever-Tree extends its Sailing Series
With sponsorship of Antigua Sailing Week Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, has announced a sponsorship partnership with Antigua Sailing Week to become the events official mixer provider. The move marks an extension of the Fever-Tree sailing series into a new territory. Posted on 11 Apr Sea Bags announced as Sustainability Sponsor
At Antigua Sailing Week 2017 Sea Bags, a brand at the forefront of giving a second life to used sails, has signed on as a sponsor for Antigua Sailing Week. The partnership supports an on-going commitment to promote environmentally responsible behaviour. Posted on 8 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy