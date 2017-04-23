Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Severnside Enterprise Area Championship at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club

by Ian Wakeling, BCYC today at 3:37 pm 22-23 April 2017

Thirteen boats from 11 clubs ranging from Penzance to Yorkshire Dales and Ripon arrived at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club on Cheddar Reservoir on 22nd April with a degree of trepidation amongst those who had experience of northerly winds over the Mendips.

All concerns were justified as the fleet and race officer had to cope with large wind shifts and wind varying from nothing to 5 or 6 knots. In the end only three races were completed. Two races were abandoned after the start and a number of starts were aborted as the wind disappeared in the last 30 seconds. Despite all the challenges the fleet enjoyed the friendly but intense competition which continued after dinner with a skittles match between a number of teams including the Crews' Union.

Race one was led from the first mark by Tim Sadler and Akshan Jirasinha, followed by Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens and Richard and Amelia Pryke. Further down the fleet there were numerous place changes as the wind came and went, with 5 boats finishing within about 10 boat lengths.

Race two was aborted after one lap as the beat disappeared. It returned a while later allowing the race to be re-started. The race was led by Jeremy & Becca Stephens only to be caught by Tim & Akshan who worked their way back from 5th on the first lap and passed Jeremey at the end of an intense battle. Richard & Amelia suffered from the wind shifts dropping from 2nd to 6th while Paul Young & Megan Ward slipped from 7th to 12th. Not to be out done Chris Palmer & Beatrice Drury went from 1st at the windward mark to 7th having found a hole in the wind as others passed them on both sides.

Race three eventually got away with the fleet determined to finish the race no matter what the wind could throw at them. Class Commodore John Berry crewed by Neil Bawden, found the right way up the first beat to lead the fleet, receiving whoops of encouragement from Ann who found herself in the unusual position of last having gone the other way up the beat. The race was led from start to finish by Darren & Natalie Roach of RNSA followed by Jeremy & Becca, then Ioan Lavery and Chris Keatley from Penarth.

The fleet headed for the bar only to watch the wind fill in and move to the west through the evening. Unfortunately, that was the end of the wind for the weekend. No racing was possible on Sunday leaving Tim first from Jeremy with Ann clinching third on the tie break from Ioan & Chris who recovered from a thirteenth in race one with two thirds in races two and three. The first four places were held by the competitors from furthest north, furthest south, furthest east and furthest west. The Ladies' Plate was awarded to Becca Stephens.

Arky Wainwright, as the Race Officer, was thanked for all his efforts to get the fleet racing despite the lack of help from the wind. BCYC was thanked for its hospitality.

Thanks also to North Sails and Peak Dinghy Spares for their sponsorship of the National Circuit.

The next National Circuit event is at the Enterprise Inland Championship, which will be sailed at Cardiff Bay YC on 6th/7th May. More details and online entry is available on the Enterprise website: www.sailenterprise.co.uk.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st23384Tim SadlerAkshanYorkshire Dales SC11‑52
2nd22652Jeremy StephensRebecca StephensPenzance SC‑5224
3rd23349Ann JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SC24‑106
4th23311Ioan LaveryChris KeatleyPenarth YC‑13336
5th22814Darren RoachNatalie RoachRoyal Navy SA6‑1117
6th22936Richard PrykeAmelia PrykeRipon SC3‑669
7th23049Jonathan WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffs SC48(OCS)12
8th22439Phil BevanLaura BevanGrafham Water SC75‑1212
9th23313John BerryNeil BawdenEtherow SC‑129413
10th22935Chris PalmerBeatrice DruryPenarth YC‑97714
11th21067Ian WakelingJackie FranklinBCYC8‑10816
12th23140Richard LeachCarol JonesPenarth YC11‑13920
13th22901Paul YoungMegan WardMidland SC10‑121121
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr Enterprises at Middle Nene
National Circuit series kicks off The Enterprise National Circuit series kicked off at Middle Nene SC on 8th / 9th April. The conditions were warm and sunny with a light and shifty southwesterly wind. Posted on 13 Apr Enterprises at Hunts
Houghton Whale Eastern Nimbus Open Confronted with mist and little wind our RO Colin Hall was determined to get the event underway in good time, thus the first start was America Cup style reaching through the line. Posted on 12 Apr Enterprises at London Corinthian
Sunshine along with a cracking force 3 breeze The sunny weather continued into Sunday along with a cracking force 3 breeze for the London Corinthian SC Enterprise Open, enticing sixteen boats, onto the tidal Thames. Visitors included sailors from other Thames clubs South Bank, Minima and Lensbury. Posted on 10 Apr Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 The 2016 Enterprise National Circuit
Tim Sadler and Richard Sault win Huge congratulations to Tim Sadler & Richard Sault for winning the 2016 Enterprise National Circuit sponsored by North Sails and Peak Dinghy. Tim and Saulty have shown great pace in the Peak machine, competing in 7 out of 10 events, winning 5 of them. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Enterprise Winter Championship
With a hearty Rutland dinner, drinks and karaoke Rutland Water Sailing Club welcomed 22 Enterprises, all but one visiting Rutland. It was great to welcome competitors from the far corners of the UK including St. Mary's Loch, Tynemouth and Bristol. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Win a day's professional coaching
On and off the water competitions at SMELT 2017 Next May, five UK fleets are returning to Carnac for the 2nd edition of SMELT and this time you could win a day's professional coaching. Throughout the event there will be some friendly rivalry between the classes. Posted on 23 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy