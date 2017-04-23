RS400 Sprint Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Hamish Gledhill today at 5:05 pm

A record thirty RS400s arrived at Rutland Sailing Club for the ever increasingly popular Sprint Championships. As ever the fleet had a very competitive look about it with the current and previous National Champions present.

As the briefing took place at 1200hrs on the Saturday, the lake had a glassy look to it, but the fleet confidently set off to the starting area for the round robin qualifying series, which would ultimately decide the flights for Sunday's racing. The wind rotated a full 360 degrees, not to mention vanishing completely as the crews waited for the wind. (What can two people in a boat talk about for 2 hours waiting for the wind arrive?).

The wind did arrive, and in far greater strength than anyone dared hoped for to create some great racing. The round robin format meant that after three races, everyone had raced everyone else in the fleet. Ideally 6 races would have been sailed, but the long postponement meant there was only time for three. The crash and burn nature of the event meant consistency was important, a little error cost you dearly. With the fleet returning to the shore there was uncertainty amongst crews as to whether they had done enough to reach their hoped-for flight. With great efficiency, the results were soon posted with some surprise names missing the cut for the Gold Fleet.

Sunday dawned with a better breeze than greeted the competitors on Saturday, but on the way to the start line it was clear it was by no means constant. It was going to be one of those days!

As the day progressed there were times when both crews were hiking hard, reaching for the kicker, before the crew was packed up into a box and tucked up under the foredeck with the spinnaker and chocolate bars (OK some athletes may have packed something resembling bird seed cast in epoxy).

Remember no discards – even more stress!

The OOD promptly got the fleets away and soon it was evident that shuffles in the pack could come at any time.

In the Bronze fleet consistency was the name of the game, with Chris and Claire Bownes from Bartley SC finishing consistently in the top five, including three first places, to win the six-race series. However, only five points separated the top three boats with Mark Dingsdale and Vanessa Evans from Leigh and Lowton SC taking 2nd place and Mike Tustin and Emily Watson from Bowmoor SC third.

On another day, the many of the names in the Silver Fleet would comfortably have been in the Gold Fleet. Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop from Leigh and Lowton SC strung together 6 excellent scores all in the top 4 to take the series. Howard Fairbrother and Lou Hosken from Queen Mary SC, were under pressure after an 8th in the first race, but kept cool to recover well, including three firsts to take second place, whilst Caroline Whitehouse and Jason McDonnell from Bartley SC won the scrap for third place.

In the Gold Fleet, with the rest of the fleet bouncing up and down the results, Dave Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh and Lowton SC were imperious finishing all three races in the top three to win overall. Every other boat in the fleet included a 7th or worse! Mark and Paul Oakey from Portchester SC, except for the obligatory 7th, were equally consistent with 2nds, one 3rd and 4ths. They took second place from Hamish Gledhill and Simon Dowse from West Riding SC, who managed two firsts in the last two races to pull ahead from others, with only 6 points separating the next 4 boats.

At the prize-giving Dave Exley thanked the club, and in particular the OOD and race team, for running such a super event. Thanks to Magic Marine our National Tour sponsors.

What a great event - if you've not done it you must try next year. If you have I'm sure you'll be there next year 21-22 April 2018!

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts Gold Class 1st Dave Exley Mark Lunn 1460 Leigh & Lowton SC 2 2 1 1 2 3 11 2nd Paul Oakey Mark Oakey 1441 Portchester SC 3 4 2 2 7 4 22 3rd Hamish Gledhill Simon Dowse 1407 West Riding SC 4 5 8 5 1 1 24 4th Mike Simms Keith Bedborough 1432 Dalgety Bay SC 5 1 3 8 3 9 29 5th Steve Restall Chris Stubbs 1189 Downs SC 1 8 4 3 8 7 31 6th Russell Clark Penny Clark 1309 RNSA/Stokes Bay SC 8 9 6 4 4 2 33 7th Sam Knight John Knight 1202 Bartley SC 6 6 5 7 6 5 35 8th Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden 1262 Y Felinheli SC 9 3 9 9 5 6 41 9th Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon 1017 Oxford SC 7 7 7 6 9 8 44 Silver Class 1st Richard Catchpole Gary Coop 1396 Leigh & Lowton SC 2 4 1 2 3 2 14 2nd Howard Farbroher Lou Hosken 1418 Queen Mary SC 8 1 5 1 1 5 21 3rd Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell 1414 Bartley SC 9 2 2 9 2 3 27 4th Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato 1215 QMSC 1 6 10 5 5 1 28 5th Adam Whitehouse Sam Pickering 963 Weirwood SC 3 3 4 8 8 4 30 6th Ben Williamson Jon Willars 1465 Welton SC 7 8 7 7 4 6 39 7th Richard Ashwell Tony Cliff 1212 Bartley SC 6 7 8 4 6 9 40 8th Wayne Hancox Gareth Blakemore 767 Bartley SC 10 5 6 3 10 7 41 9th Caroline Exley Jonny Limebear 1461 Leigh & Lowton SC 5 9 9 10 7 8 48 10th Nick Eaves Greg Pace 1450 Bartley SC 4 10 3 11 11 11 50 11th Max Tosetti Anna Wallin 1342 QMSC 11 11 11 6 9 10 58 Bronze Class 1st Chris Bownes Claire Bownes 1235 Bartley SC 4 5 1 1 2 1 14 2nd Mark Dingsdale Vanessa Evans 1257 Leigh & Lowton SC 1 2 6 2 4 2 17 3rd Mike Tustin Emily Watson 1447 Bowmoor SC 5 1 3 6 1 3 19 4th Chris Williams Martin Spencer 828 Leigh & Lowton SC 2 6 4 8 3 6 29 5th Richard Wharram Hannah Wharram 1380 Welton SC 8 8 2 3 5 4 30 6th Rob Dunkley Angie Grimes 1313 Hollowell 3 7 5 4 6 8 33 7th Uel Webb Stephen Webb 1156 6 3 7 7 7 7 37 8th Matt Sheahan Ellie Sheahan 1435 QMSC 7 4 8 5 8 5 37 9th Andy Powell Ian Verso 527 Warsash SC 9 9 9 9 9 9 54