2000 Sprints at Rutland Sailing Club

by Kev O'Brien today at 5:43 pm 22-23 April 2017

The 2000 class was invited to take part in the 2017 RS Sprints held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend of the 22-23 April 17. The format is very simple 12 races with no discards over 2 days, each race consisting of an 'S' race course made up of seven marks, and with such a short race track, races lasted around 20 minutes with a very short break till the next 3 minute start sequence.

Unfortunately, only 4 2000s made the journey to the world class venue of Rutland Water SC. Two of the boats were seasoned 2000 circuit racers, Rich Hudson with son Ian (2374) and Kev O'Brien and son Jake (22558 Hurricane). The other 2 boats were newcomers to the class and journeyed significant distances. Ian Thompson and Andrew Bailey (2205) travelling from the 2017 2000 Inlands Championship venue of Ullswater Yacht Club. The final boat Ben Miles and Paul Farmer (21917) travelled from Teign Corinthian Yacht Club in Devon.

The 2000 class sailors met in the boat park and boat talk was quickly established. Top tips and tuning points were exchanged. Thanks to Richard and Kev for providing support and advice to the newcomers.

We ventured out to the race area and the 2000s were faced with a lengthy wait until the breeze filled in to sustainable levels to race. The 2000s were ready for racing action. The first race got underway and quite soon the racing established itself into two match races within a fleet race. Richard/Ian and Kev/Jake sailed off battling it out for first and second place with tight racing at every corner, whilst Ben/Paul and Ian/Andrew battled it out for third and fourth positions. During the first race Richard got the upper hand on Kev on the last run to the finish. Unfortunately a navigation error allowed Kev and Jake to sail past mark seven and to a planing finish taking first place, Richard second, Ian Thompson took third and Ben Miles taking fourth. Due to the delay in the wind the first day only allowed 3 races to be sailed. Richard took first in both final races, Kev took second place, Ian and Ben took third and forth respectively.

Spirits were high amongst the small 2000 fleet and congratulations was given all round. Again more top tips were exchanged in the boat and bar afterwards, particularly the downwind sailing angles in sub-planing conditions.

Day 2 arrived and the race area was moved to a completely different location. A light and shifty breeze greeted the sailors. The competition between Richard and Kev heated up, both utilising passed experience as team racers. In the first race on day 2 Richard again made another navigational error and allowed Kev and Jake to take first place. Unfortunately, this was short lived and Richard and Ian sailed very well consolidating their dominance by winning the remainder of the races. Ian Thompson and Andrew Bailey (2205) and Ben Miles and Paul Farmer (21917) finished again in the third and fourth positions.

Overall the event was a great success, albeit with small numbers. I can honestly say it's a great regatta to kick start the sailing season, with 12 races over short races times, everyone's boat handling improved significantly, with every tack and gybe counting. Thanks must go to Richard for providing on the water top tips making observations on sail trim particularly.

A fantastic event. Thanks must go to the RS Class Association for inviting the 2000 class and particularly Clare Sargent for all her hard work organising the event.

I can honestly say this is a great event. With such tight racing, boat handling, boat on boat tactics and physical performance are paramount and improved over the 2 days. Pencil the 21-22 April 2018 in for next year and let's showcase the 2000 as the best one design performance family class in the world!

Sailing photos by Peter Fothergill can be purchased at www.fothergillphotography.com

See you all on the water soon.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1stRichard HudsonIan Hudson2374Bough Beech SC21121111111
2ndKev O'BrienJake O'Brein22558RAF Sailing Association12212222216
3rdIan ThompsonAndrew Bailey2205Ullswater YC33333333327
4thBen MilesPaul Farmer21917Teign Corinthian YC44444444436
