Win 2 places to race aboard a Sunsail yacht at Cowes Week plus an ELEMIS gift set

by The Cowes Week Team today at 4:53 pm 1 August 2017
WIN 2 places to race aboard a Sunsail yacht plus an ELEMIS gift set © Cowes Week

Cowes Week Ltd have teamed up with our generous sponsor Sunsail, to offer 3 fantastic prizes - to include 2 tickets for you and a friend to join a Sunsail boat racing at Cowes Week on ELEMIS Ladies Day, Tuesday 1st August. You don't even need any previous sailing experience as the boat will have an experienced skipper and first mate.

Each of the winners will also receive an ELEMIS Treasures of the Sea Skincare Collection containing a trio of Pro-Collagen treasures. Perfect for revealing smoother skin after a day out on the water!

The 3 prizes include:

  • 2 Crew places on a Sunsail yacht for one day (Ladies Day, Tuesday 1st August) RRP £500
  • 2 Return Red Jet tickets for travel between Southampton and Cowes
  • Breakfast at the Race Briefing
  • Packed lunch and drinks on board
  • Entry to the exclusive Sunsail Prize Giving balcony after racing with complimentary drink
  • ELEMIS Treasures of the Sea Skincare Collection per winner RRP £68

Enter the competition here. Good luck and hope to see you at Cowes Week on ELEMIS Ladies Day. Remember to wear your navy-and-white stripes!

