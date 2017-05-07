Please select your home edition
Experience sailing in Chichester Harbour at Itchenor Sailing Club's Open Day

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 10:48 am 7 May 2017
Itchenor Sailing Club © Mary Pudney

Itchenor Sailing Club is delighted to announce that it will be hosting its Open Day supported by Harwoods Group on Sunday 7 May. The Chichester-based club will open its doors to all for sailing taster sessions as part of the annual initiative.

The free entry event is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the different sailing classes available, training courses and membership benefits as well as the chance to experience being out on the water at Chichester Harbour.

The club's expert sailors will be offering taster sessions in a variety of keelboats including Solent Sunbeams, National Swallows and X One Designs. Visitors will also be able to go afloat in one of the many spectator boats and experience the thrill of racing up-close.

Charles Hyatt, Commodore at Itchenor Sailing Club, commented, "We are excited to welcome visitors to our Club again this year and give them the opportunity to discover their local sailing venue and meet other like-minded people. Our partnership with Harwoods Group is a great example of how we want to reach out and get involved with the local community."

Local Land Rover dealership Harwoods Group has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Itchenor Sailing Club to support its annual Open Day as well as one of the Club's RIBs and inflatable racing marks for the 2017 season.

Alastair Hanna of Harwoods commented, "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Itchenor Sailing Club during its racing season this year. Our shared principles of quality and expertise form the base of our partnership with the renowned racing club and so it is with great excitement that we support this key event in the Club's calendar."

As well as the water-based activities, guests can also learn about the Club's on-shore facilities with a tour of the beautiful Clubhouse and waterfront lawn, and enjoy lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

The event starts at 9.30am on Sunday 7 May and is free entry.

All those interested in a sailing taster session are required to pre-register before the day by calling the office on 01243 512400 or completing a form at www.itchenorsc.co.uk.

