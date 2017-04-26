Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington 2017 VX One Gold Cup

The VX Evo: We speak to designer Brian Bennett

by Mark Jardine today at 2:00 pm 26 April 2017

Following on from the high performance VX One sportsboat, which has growing fleets around the world, Brian Bennett has designed the VX Evo, a singlehanded asymmetric dinghy. We spoke to Brian to find out more about the boat.

Mark Jardine: Who is the VX Evo aimed at?

Brian Bennett: Looking at the development of asymmetric, apparent wind sailing and where it's going, it is where sailing is at - it's either apparent wind with a assymetric kite or it's foiling - that's where the sport has evolved to at this point. The Evo is about providing a one design platform for that growing audience. If you're going to have a market then you've got to aim at the core of it and I think the VX Evo presents a really good opportunity for bigger sailors in particular, but also two smaller sailors, to gain a skill-set that they might not have.

Mark: It's a big, long single-hander, with a beamy cockpit and a simple layout for such a powerful boat with an asymmetric kite. How stable is the Evo?

Brian: It's built with a lot of form stability. If you look around a modern TP52 for example, the hull forms are quite similar to the VX hull-forms. With the Evo we actually copied what we call the 'Comanche cusp', which is a kick out on the transom on the chine line, which washes the wake flat, not allowing it to rise up the topsides. It's all about providing power through form stability, making the boat stable. It's a big stable dinghy with very low wetted surface area and straight waterlines when you sail it at the right angle.

Mark: Am I right in thinking that over in the United States you were aiming this at sportsboat owners who were maybe looking for a dinghy they could take out between events for a blast and club racing?

Brian: The goal is to enliven the whole sailing scene with fun and sustainable product, that also offers safe platforms to develop the new paradigm in sailing skill sets. In essence want more sailors, not less, but we want to attract the more keel boat sailors into an easy to sail, easy to learn platform. This boat is really all about low cost of ownership, ease of operation, ease of access to the water. Yes, it's ideal for a J70 or Melges 20 owner who wants to learn how to sail his asymmetric yacht better, or a keelboat sailor who's never experienced asymmetrics and high performance, giving them an opportunity to sail on a solid platform.

Mark: I see you have a two-piece mast?

Brian: Yes, you can slide the rig under the foredeck and transport it easily and everything can be carried inside the cockpit.

Mark: What is the all-up weight of the boat?

Brian: The all-up weight is 77kg. It's a double vacuum epoxy lay-up, so the technology is high. It's an engineered boat which has gone through the USA's certification for small craft, so the panel stiffness is engineered to last. The goal with all our product is to build a 15 year race-life boat, and if you take care of the boat it will last a lot longer than that.

VX EVO - photo © Ovington Boats
VX EVO - photo © Ovington Boats

Mark: What's the interest been so far in North America, Europe and the UK?

Brian: We're just about to ship our third container of boats to the USA and there will be another one directly following that. By summertime we should have between 35-40 boats actively racing in the United States. The Paris Boat Show was great with six boats sold there, Dusseldorf was good as well, and interest at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show was fantastic too. It's been a good start.

VX EVO in action - photo © Ovington Boats
VX EVO in action - photo © Ovington Boats

Mark: What does it mean to be working with a boat builder such as Ovington?

Brian: It's awesome; these guys are a no-brainer choice. Super guys to work with, nice people, honest, they stand by their product and they know how to build a good boat, without question.

Mark: Many thanks for your time Brian.

Brian: No worries!

Find out more about the VX Evo at www.ovingtonboats.com/shop/vxevo.html

The VX Evo - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
The VX Evo - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Related Articles

Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr 500 miles non-stop in a dinghy
We talk to Mark Belamarich MBE and Phil Slade Mark Belamarich MBE and Phil Slade hold the Guinness World Record for the longest distance sailed in a double handed dinghy, when they sailed non-stop from Plymouth to Portsmouth, via the French coast: a voyage of 309 nautical miles. Posted on 19 Apr Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?
David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics. Posted on 10 Apr The Art of Foils
SoftBank Team Japan's Nick Holroyd explains all What secrets lie underwater on an America's Cup Class race yacht? Take a look as we dive into the art of foils... Posted on 7 Apr From 37 years old to like new
We speak to Roger Proctor about re-activating Toppers We spoke to Roger Proctor, son of Ian Proctor who designed the Topper dinghy, about a new scheme to re-activate old Toppers and get them back out on the water. Posted on 5 Apr The Lark class at 50
We speak to Class Chairman Nigel Scott It's hard to believe that the Larks are celebrating their 50th Anniversary, but I found the class very much has its eyes on the future rather than reminiscing about past glories... Posted on 4 Apr Interview with Team Allen's Megan Pascoe
Reigning 2.4mR World and European Champion We recently spoke with Team Allen's Megan Pascoe, the reigning 2.4mR World and European Champion, about the diverse 2017 season she has lined up, having the support of Allen Brothers, Paralympic sailing, and steps to increase participation in the sport. Posted on 3 Apr A Legend Returns
Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian 2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 1 Apr Developing products with Gul
We speak to B14 & Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes We spoke to B14 and Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes about the sponsorship arrangement he has with Gul, how this helps him in his sailing, the feedback he gives to Gul on product, and what he and the B14 class have lined up for the 2017 season. Posted on 31 Mar Harken Brand Ambassador Ben Saxton
Rob Henderson talks to the Nacra 17 helm Rob Henderson talks Ben Saxton about his sailing background, the best sailor he's ever sailed against (or with), his UK dinghy and Olympic sailing, finding a new Nacra 17 crew, his move to multihulls, the Harken gear he uses and Nacra 17s foiling. Posted on 29 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy