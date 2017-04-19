Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Hyde Sails Spinnaker Snuffer
Hyde Sails Spinnaker Snuffer

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 2

by Peter Dickson, Principal Race Officer today at 12:59 pm 19 April 2017

A large fleet of 48 yachts and their crews in 6 classes braved a cold Northerly wind to enjoy exciting and competitive racing starting from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes.

All yachts started to the west, inshore and out of the worst of the spring flood, to turn at the Island Sailing Club Mark off Green before heading into the gusty northerly wind.

The Cruiser Classes, ranging in size from 20ft to 40ft, crossed the Bramble Bank close tacking into the shifty wind each class turning South after legs of appropriate length for their speed and size, hoisting spinnakers and returning to Cowes from the Ryde Middle Bank against the tide.

The dayboat classes had 2 round courses closer to Cowes although the Sonars followed their leader into the harbour at the end of their first round. As none of them had completed the full course by 2100 they were scored on their first-round times in accordance with the Sailing Instructions.

At the finish the tide was so low that, although the Race Officers could see the sail numbers in the evening sun, the hulls of the boats and were not visible until seconds before they crossed the line. Some yachts were smart enough to attach their class flags high enough to be just visible!

The last yachts were finished by 2015hrs in full daylight and well in time to enjoy the Club's hospitality and special beer offer at £2/pint for ISC Members.

Race 2 Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stWhooper
2ndFandango
3rdMinx 3
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stA nice cup of tea and a sit down
2ndUKSA J80 003
3rdTwickenham Fandango
Class 3 – Sonars
1stAndy Cassell
2ndBarry Byham
3rdEd Suckling
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stBrassed Off
2ndJiminy Cricket
3rdKallista
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1stFflashback
2ndFFreefire20
3rdFifty Fifty
Class 6 – X One Design
1stTonic
2ndXactly
3rdCurlew
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 4
Election news drives numbers to unprecedented levels The news that Parliament had voted overwhelmingly for a General Election on June 8th, drove unprecedented numbers of yachts to the Early Bird 4 start line on Wednesday evening. Posted on 21 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 1
41 boats turn out including the Commodores new yacht 41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats. Posted on 21 Apr Flying Fifteens at beautiful Bewl
For the Hoad's Korker Open At Bewl Water in Kent the Flying Fifteen fleet is back up to strength with 25 boats sailing under the banner of the Bewl Sailing Association (BSA), with racing taking place on Sundays throughout the year. Posted on 12 Apr The Round the Island Race
It's what memories are made of... The Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay delivers everything you expect from a top quality sporting event. Posted on 6 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Selden's new jib halyard turning block
Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast. Posted on 24 Mar Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Cowes to host Dragon Edinburgh Cup
69th edition at the Island Sailing Club Designed in 1929, the International Dragon combines classic elegance with grand prix performance, the world's greatest sailing venues and some of the best sailors on the planet. Posted on 4 Mar Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds overall
Goacher and Harper clinch the title The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. To finish on a high, Napier delivered on the weather with a warm sunny day and 9 - 11 knots of breeze. Posted on 3 Mar Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds day 5
Goacher sneaks ahead with one race to go The penultimate race of the 21st Luxus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier has set up to be a mouth watering finale with the title hanging in the balance. Posted on 2 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy