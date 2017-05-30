One month to go until Carnac 2017

Racing at Carnac 2014 © John Murrell / Racing at Carnac 2014 © John Murrell / www.fotoboat.com

by Tom Jeffcoate today at 11:01 am

There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. For everyone who has already signed up there are a few bits and pieces to know at this stage, and for everyone else it's not too late to join in the fun.

Early entry discount: The club have asked for the club entry fees to be paid online in advance at www.yccarnac.com. There is a €40 surcharge for entries received after 1st May so even if you have entered on the event website please ensure you complete the payment for the club before this date. More details have been e-mailed directly to all competitors so please check your junk mail if you haven't seen anything. New entries please just register online with the club and the £20 event fee can be paid on the day.

Extra meal tickets: The Monday night social includes a free meal for all competitors, and when registering there is an option to purchase extra meal tickets for any shore party. The intention is to subsidise these as much as possible for the shore party so, instead of purchasing these with entry, if anyone is likely to want extra meal tickets please e-mail before the 5th May instead.

Sponsors update: We have some fantastic support from Allen Brothers, CoastWaterSports, Dinghy Rope and North Sails, each ensuring that there will be loads of goodies to be won each day.

Final details for arrival info, the Guinness world record attempt, updated sailing instructions and social plans will be announced in a few weeks' time... in the meantime more information is available at www.smelt.info.