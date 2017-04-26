Please select your home edition
A Summer of Iconic Sailing with Sunsail Events on the Solent

by Sunsail Events today at 10:16 am 26 April 2017
Iconic sailing on the Solent with Sunsail Events © Sunsail

Round the Island Race (1st July 2017)

Join Sunsail on the start line of this iconic race around the Isle of Wight. With over 1600 boats and 16,000 sailors don't miss your chance be part of the 4th largest sporting event in the UK.

We have put together a fantastic package for you to charter a Match First 40 from Thursday 29th June to Sunday 2nd July

  • £3834 inc. VAT
  • Match First 40
  • Race entry and all administration
  • 2 nights berthing in Cowes
  • Fuel and engine hours
  • Gill Waterproofs & Crewsaver Lifejackets
  • Full Sunsail support
  • Sunday morning class prize giving and breakfast
Call us on 023 9222 2221 to discuss your entry in the 2017 Round the Island Race.

Southampton Sailing Week - Sunsail Official Sailing Charter Partners (24th - 29th May 2017)

Six days of sailing on Southampton Waters and The Solent.

How to get involved? Book a taster day, charter a boat enter one of the two industry regattas, or take part in the Parade of Sail, which will see hundreds of watercraft set sail down River Itchen.

  • Friday 26th – Sunday 28th Southampton Sailing Week Regatta
  • Thursday 25th May Business South League of Champions Cup
  • Friday 26th May Southampton Property Association South Coast Property Cup
  • Saturday 27th May Parade of Sail

Celebrate your Summer with Sunsail

Are you thinking about booking a sailing holiday this year or next ? If so, then we would like to offer you 10% discount off a fantastic range of Sunsail sailing holidays*.

Book a bareboat charter or a flotilla holiday from one of our 25 sensational sailing destinations worldwide.

Book now until the 30th September 2017 departing any time before the 30th September 2018.

What are you waiting for? Call us now and book your next adventure.

Please state discount code POR17* T&C's apply. To find out more contact our events team, Zoe, Terry and Michael, email or call 023 9222 2221.

