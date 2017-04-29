Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Solo F-2 Mainsail
Solo F-2 Mainsail
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

National Solo Spring Championship this Saturday

by Will Loy today at 9:56 am 29 April 2017

Oxford Sailing Club are all set to welcome a large National Solo fleet to contest the 2017 Spring Championship this Saturday 29th April.

With three back to back races planned (wheels up 11am) on the generous racetrack of Farmoor Reservoir and no midges to battle with after a late spring cold snap, all looks set for another drama filled, action packed regatta.

My 8 month old black Labrador Bob has had several growth spurts in the last few months and the National Solo boat builders have seen equally active increases in new build enquires since the proposed alteration changes were put to bed. Below is a list of National Championships and the newest build that attended, a pretty fair guide of the peaks and troughs of the National Solo.

As the newer builds feed down to the grass root club level sailor there will naturally be a water bed and this has been reached. Spoilers may wish to spin the below the information as showing a long awaited decline in National Solo popularity. What is significant is that we have already surpassed the total builds from July 15 to 16 and it is still only April. What is equally warming is the continued attendance at our open meeting events across the UK with averages in the high twenties, assisted in no part by the efforts of the area reps who acquire lucrative sponsorship with the promise of decent prizes and 15 seconds of fame in event reports.

5342 Nationals 2012, Andy Davis
5446 Nationals 2013, Ian Pinnell +104
5544 Nationals 2014, Steve Cockerill +98
5628 Nationals 2015, Chris Turner +84
5682 Nationals 2016, James Rowland +54
5737 April 17 +55 with 3 months to go.

5735 is owned by Solo legend Richard Willetts, not too shabby a builder himself as founder of Runnymede Dinghies back in the late 70s-early 80s. I remember competing at some of my early events and competing against many of Richard's Solos, Panhgalactic Gurgle Blaster among them. Pretty sure 3735 is an FRP since Richard hung up his building boots? 3737 is owned by P&B and is being campaigned by newly appointed P&B jockey Oliver Davenport. Usually found on the tiller extension of a Laser, Oliver is finding his feet in the Solo and may well be a factor at this Spring event. P&B also have Oli Wells performing tricks in his P&B /JP Solo and the team are showing promise with some great results already in 2017.

So, going into the event there should be some strong competition with Andy Davis- HD Sails, Mike Sims P&B, Tom Lonsdale and Lawrence Creaser- North Sails and maybe a surprise visit from Andy Tunnicliffe - Impact Marine. Of course there will also be around another 60+ competitors also making a claim for the title.

I do not want to stymie the event with talk of a great forecast so I will just direct you to XC Weather and Windguru to make up your own mind whether it is worth packing your Solo up for a road trip. Put it this way though, I live on the Isle of Wight and if my car is fixed in time I will be there with the boat!

This event is leg 2 of the NORTH SAILS SUPER SERIES, to be in with a chance of winning a brand new North mainsail, just compete in no less than 4 events, the more you do though, the more prize draw tickets you earn. Noble Marine our our class sponsor and continue to keep us all on the water.

Look out for the report early next week as I will then be on the way to Medemblik, Holland to report on the 2017 Nation's Cup, sponsored by Magic Marine, with over 60 pre entries, another great example of why we are such a great class.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Maidenhead
Wind plays with sailors The wind was a fickle mistress at Maidenhead Sailing Club at Sunday's Solo Open, playing hide and seek throughout the day with sailors and race crew alike. Posted today at 7:09 am Solos at Rollesby Broad
Very close racing for the 18 boats Rollesby Broad hosted their annual Solo open on Sunday 23rd April. Ten visitors joined eight home boats for some very close racing (the first three all finishing with 5 points). Posted on 25 Apr 76 days to go
Until the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship Noble Marine, our class insurer have subsidised the 2017 event, reducing the entry fee to an all time low of just £145 for those that enter before July 1st (£175 thereafter). Juniors, full time students and overseas competitors can enter for just £50! Posted on 24 Apr Solos at Tata Steel
16 helms race at Margam, South Wales The open consisted of four races, one before lunch and then three back to back in the afternoon. Firstly well done to the OOD and his team for setting a testing triangle sausage course and handling the day efficiently and on time. Posted on 18 Apr Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 5
Wind from most directions of the compass The final day of the Spring Series provided wind that came from most directions of the compass and weather that varied from glorious sunshine to a chilly North Westerly. Posted on 16 Apr Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr Welsh Solo Sea Championship preview
Book your B&B early to avoid disappointment! This year sees the third running of this event. An event second to none with regard to venue and even more so when the conditions are right. A fantastic club, location, and sailing... plus the 'apres-sail' that goes with it. Posted on 11 Apr Scottish Solos at Bardowie Loch
Opening event on the Scottish calendar Eighteen Solos entered the first event on the 2017 Scottish Traveller Series held at the Clyde Cruising Clubs Bardowie Loch near Milngavie. Glasgow. Competitors travelled from as far as Wick and Aberdeen in the North to St Marys Loch in the South. Posted on 11 Apr Solos at Littleton
Hyland proves the light winds aren't a lottery Littleton Sailing Club welcomed ten visitors to join eight Littleton sailors for our Solo Open. The weather forecast had not been good for sailors with a light NW forecast. Posted on 6 Apr Early Bird Incentive
For the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship The UK National Championship, at Royal Torbay YC from 9-14 July, is this year title sponsored by Noble Marine, our class insurer. Noble Marine can always be relied on keeping us on the water and Noble Marine's Phil Kilburn, is a regular competitor. Posted on 5 Apr

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy