France Open Skiff at Lac du Der, Champagne

by Heather Chipperfield today at 9:11 am 15-17 April 2017
France Open Skiff © David Caldas

A fantastic event over Easter for the France Open Skiff at Lac du Der, Champagne. This was the opening event in the new RS500 and RS800 Eurocup Series 2017.

Full results for the event are available here.

The event was a great success for the RSs. Of the 52 entries, 31 (60%) were RS boats, including 16 RS800s, 9 RS500s, and 6 RS300, RS600 & RS700s.

Andy & Allyson Jeffries (RS800) won the whole event - well done guys! There were 4 RS boats in the top 6!

We were on the telly! See france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/grand-est/marne/lac-du-der-chantecoq/spectacle-bateaux-voile-au-lac-du-der-1234437.html

RS800
1st Andy & Allyson Jeffries
2nd Jean Louis Treguier & Camille Donnat Bart (4th overall)
3rd Pete Barton & Kate Sargent (6th overall)

RS500
1st Michele Oppizzi & Pietro Frazzica (5th overall)
2nd Anneke Kikkert & Floris Stapel
3rd Giulia Rossi & Adriana Campanella

1st RS700 - Mathieu Guinot (12th overall)

The details of the RS500 Eurocup Series to date, after this first event. With thanks to Pim Ned.

Next exciting event in the RS500 & RS800 Eurocup Series is the RS800 European Championships and RS500 Eurocup in Medemblik, The Netherlands from 12-14 May. Details can be found here.

