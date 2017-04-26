High or low? What's the optimal ride height?
by ORACLE TEAM USA today at 10:19 am
26 April 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA sail their America's Cup Class boat '17' for the first time © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA
ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!