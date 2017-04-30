Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Holdall
P&B Race Team Holdall

British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères - Day 1

by Lindsey Bell, RYA today at 6:55 pm 23-30 April 2017
Ben Cornish on day 1 at World Cup Hyères © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team

Ben Cornish admitted he didn't make life easy on himself in spite of taking an early lead at sailing's World Cup Series event in Hyeres, France, on Tuesday (25 April).

The Finn talent was one of three British boats to sit inside the top three positions after the first day of competition, with double Laser World Champion Nick Thompson and 49er duo Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell second overall in their respective events.

Exmouth's Cornish, who trained alongside Rio Olympic Champion Giles Scott in his Games build-up, won the opening race of the series in the heavyweight men's fleet, but confessed that his victory had not been an entirely seamless display.

"The first race was an accumulation of schoolboy errors I think!" the 25-year-old explained.

"I forgot that the free pumping flag was up so did the first run without pumping, and then I sailed around the leeward gate which I didn't need to do, before the finish line. I definitely didn't make that one easy!"

"I can't complain. Certainly it was a day that was easier to get wrong than it was to get right, so I'm glad to come out of it unscathed!"

Cornish went on to place sixth in the second race of the day to take the yellow jersey into Wednesday's second day of competition, while Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell turned around a difficult first race of three in the 49er fleet to end their opening day in second overall.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell on day 1 at World Cup Hyères - photo © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team
Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell on day 1 at World Cup Hyères - photo © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team

"It was quite tricky conditions with 8-10 knots and shifts but it was quite hard to spot them," the 2016 Olympian Fletcher surmised. "We had one bad race and then a three and a one. A nice way to finish but we're a bit disappointed with the first race."

"It's quite funny really because since Palma we've been pretty much solely working on our starts and in the first race we didn't get a good start and were immediately spat out!" Bithell explained of their 'disappointing' 21st in race one, which quickly became their discard score after a third and a first in the two subsequent races.

Consistency was key in the Laser fleet, where Nick Thompson sits just behind Cyprus' Pavlos Kontides at the top of the leaderboard after two races with 3,2 for his opening day's efforts.

"We had two really close battles," he recalled. "I rounded the windward mark tenth or something like that – maybe a bit higher both times – and Pavlos was gone so it was very hard for me to try and catch him from there. But I managed to pull through and overtake a lot of other boats so it was pretty rewarding."

The 30-year-old is enjoying post-Rio return and although he's now one of the more experienced hands in the class, he feels there's yet more to come from his Laser sailing.

"I had a little break after Rio but found my love again for the boat and the sport, and so I thought why not jump back in in Miami, and then Miami turned into Palma, Palma turned into this and here I am again doing another Olympic cycle! I'm still really enjoying it and hopefully I'm still improving with good things to come.

"The expectations for me [this year] are to try and improve on some of the mistakes I made in the last Olympic cycle. I wasn't far off the mark, but there are definitely some things I can improve on.

"Really for me it's not so much about the results as about trying to make improvements. I've been doing that quite a bit and for the last couple of events have been doing some quite different strategies to what I'd normally do and it seems to be working. It's moving in the right direction."

After two races, Thompson is joined in the Laser top ten by two fellow British Sailing Team athletes – Miami World Cup bronze medallist Lorenzo Chiavarini in seventh and Palma silver medallist Elliot Hanson in tenth.

Britain's 470 Women's teams saw a steady start to their regatta, with Jess Lavery-Flora Stewart in fourth posting 6,5 from their opening day and Amy Seabright-Anna Carpenter in overall seventh, while in the RS:X Women's windsurfing event, Izzy Hamilton and Emma Wilson are currently fifth and eighth respectively after three races.

In the 49erFX, three races of 2,8,8 sees Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey in overall fifth, with Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface and John Gimson-Anna Burnet level on points in eighth and ninth places respectively after three races in the Nacra 17 multihull fleet.

Charlotte Dobson & Saskia Tidey on day 1 at World Cup Hyères - photo © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team
Charlotte Dobson & Saskia Tidey on day 1 at World Cup Hyères - photo © Richard Langdon / British Sailing Team

Alison Young is currently 12th in the Laser Radial, Tom Squires is 19th in the men's RS:X and Podium Potential squad pairing Martin Wrigley-James Taylor are the top-ranked British crew in the 470 men's event in 30th.

In the invitational 2.4mR and kiteboard events, Will Street and Connor Bainbridge are both poised in ninth place.

Competition at the 2017 World Cup Series in Hyeres, France, continues on Wednesday 26 April and culminates in medal racing on Saturday 29 April for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, RS:X Men and RS:X Women's events, and on Sunday 30 April for the Laser, Laser Radial, 470 Men, 470 Women and Finn.

www.sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php

For all the latest news from the British Sailing Team, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook, on Twitter @BritishSailing and on Instagram @BritishSailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

World Cup Hyères day 1
Laying down a marker Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging rights as the second event of the 2017 series got underway in Hyères, France. Posted today at 6:29 pm The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted today at 10:06 am Returning to action
Billy Besson steps back onboard the Nacra 17 There will be one home nation favourite gracing the waters of Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April for round two of the 2017 World Cup Series when multiple World Champion Billy Besson steps back onboard the Nacra 17. Posted on 21 Apr Back to the future
At 2017 World Cup Series Round 2 at Hyeres next week When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 – 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium. Posted on 20 Apr World Cup Series Miami overall
Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 5
Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 4
Grael and Kunze show their mettle For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 3
Minimising risk key on 'crazy' Biscayne Bay For Swiss RS:X sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz, success on the third day of racing at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella was as much about what he didn't do as what he did do. Posted on 27 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 2
Shaking off the Rio rust Even sailors who have committed in advance to another campaign traditionally take some time away from the sport after the Olympic Games. The question is usually how much time is needed to refresh the batteries without getting too stale. Posted on 26 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 1
New partnerships prove productive on opening day The 49er class has never been a bastion of consistency. The overpowered skiff is challenging to sail, and because it accelerates so quickly in the smallest increase in wind speed, lead changes are frequent. Posted on 25 Jan

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy