by Emily Davis today at 8:18 am 22-23 April 2017
RSSailingStore.com RS Tera Start of Seasons Championships © Emily Davis

Warm sunshine greeted 70 sailors arriving from all over the country at Northampton Sailing Club for the RSSailingStore.com RS Tera Start of Seasons Championships this weekend.

Unfortunately what little wind there was was shifting massively and the decision was made to postpone. With regular updates from the Race Officer Neil Barford, the sailors were kept well informed of postponements and settled in to a relaxing morning of card games and football while they waited for the wind to fill in, with music courtesy of DJ Marcus.

The regatta fleet enjoyed some on the water coaching with Matthew Caiger, Ellen Morley and Dylan Collingbourne and began their race series. Close racing ensued with much place changing and everyone benefitting from the coaching around the short course. A break for lunch and they were out again before the main feet had even launched for more coached racing.

Finally at 2.30 the launch flag went up and racing got underway. With very light shifty conditions there were big advantages to be made and lost on the beat. The first race was only one lap but this still allowed Alice Davis from Great Moor Sailing Club to form a commendable lead and take the win from Megan Hardiman (Bartley SC) in second and James Johnson (Windermere School) in third. In the Pro Fleet Dylan Mcpherson took the win comfortably from Tatiana Dickinson (DWSC) and Jack Lewis (Draycote Water).

Race 2 saw Alice battling closely with Tom Ahlheid (Frensham Pond) with Tom narrowly beating her at the end; Max Sydenham (Dell Quay SC) sailing his socks off to take third. In the Pros a change of fortune for Dylan left the way open for Sophie Johnson of Blackwater SC to take the win followed by Robbie MacDonald (HISC) and a consistent Tatiana third.

In race 3 Alice once more led the way round the course with Peter Cope (IOMYC) flying the flag for the Isle of Man in second, Toby Hatsell (Middle Nene SC) showing his knowledge of shifts in third. Jack Lewis took the win in the Pros, with Ralph Neville (Frensham Pond) getting into gear to take second and Sophie in third.

With the wind becoming very tricky, the decision to shorten the fourth race was made. Alice just kept ahead of Peter to take the win with Tom in third. Theo Stewart rose to the occasion in the Pros taking the win from Robbie Macdonald and Ralph in third.

The sailors returned to a delicious evening meal provided by the galley and a quiz laid on by DJ Marcus, overnight leaders were Alice Davis in the Sport and Sophie Johnson in the Pros.

Sunday dawned cooler and the promise of slightly more consistent (if light) conditions. After a short postponement the main fleet were launched with the hope of getting in as many races as possible.

The Pros set off in the light shifty breeze and Jack Lewis quickly took the lead. He was followed to the finish by Alastair Brown (Great Moor SC) and Theo Stewart (Windermere School).

As the Sports race drew to a close the wind died. Tom Ahlheid and Alice had battled it out with much place changing but in the end Tom clinched the win, Alice second and Peter Cope third. With the top 5 in the Pro fleet separated by only 3 points it was a very tight run thing, and the Sports places were also. However the wind was not playing ball, and after a short postponement on the water the PRO decided to send the fleet in for lunch and postpone further, in the hope of a fresher breeze. At 1.15pm the race team went out on the water and tried to relay the course; the wind had picked up but with shifts of up to 180 degrees it was an impossible task and the racing was abandoned.

This left Jack Lewis narrowly beating Sophie Johnson to the Pro Fleet Championship title, whilst the Sports Fleet was more clear cut with Alice Davis clearly Champion. The prizegiving quickly took place with generous prizes from our sponsor RS Sailing Store for places 1-6 in the main fleet, 1-3 in the regatta fleet and spot prizes aswell, given to those sailing in their first Championship.

Thanks to Northampton SC, their PRO Neil Barford and race team and RS Sailing Store. We hope to return next year for the Start of Seasons once more and look forward to entries from near and far.

  • Sport Fleet Champion Alice Davis (GMSC)
  • Pro Fleet Champion Jack Lewis (DWSC)
  • Regatta Fleet winner William Johnson (AWSC)

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
Pro Fleet
1st2505Jack LewisDraycote Water Sailing club3‑12110115
2nd2703Sophie JohnsonBlackwater Sailing club413‑11816
3rd2369Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC8‑1823417
4th2821Theo StewartWindermere School104‑161318
5th2218Robbie McDonaldHISC7272‑1018
6th2442Dylan McPhersonBurnham Sailing Club1‑23451323
7th596Angus KilpatrickHISC5884‑1425
8th2391Luke AnsteyFrensham Pond SC‑16596525
9th3025Tatiana DickinsonDerwent Reservoir Sailing Club23‑2091832
10th2612Jack OakleyRoyal Hospital School661213‑1737
11th2661Joshua DaviesRHS117‑1471237
12th2897Blake TudorBrightlingsea Sailing Club‑2316118742
13th2842Alastair BrownGreat Moor2010‑2614246
14thXEilish GrahamDRSC149519‑2047
15th3375Jonathan BaileyHunts SC15146‑211550
16th2325Ned StattersfieldWells‑Next‑The‑Sea‑24191512652
17th3031Ben MillardEmsworth S C171117‑261156
18th2167Oliver JohnsonAlton Water SC22‑2610171665
19th2886Kate WharmbyRLymYC920‑25162368
20th2166Olivia Bracey‑DavisHISC13172315‑2868
21st2450Rachel PykeHisc12221820‑2972
22nd2472Samuel BlakerBenfleet Yacht Club181319‑222272
23rd2401Josh RobertsHISC211522‑251977
24th2381Sam BradshawEmsworth Sailing Club19‑2524182586
25th2632Caitlin MorleyBurnham sailing club‑302413242788
26th2156Jac BaileyPort Dinorwic SC‑292129232497
27th2835Ben DeardenRipon SC25282130‑31104
28th1693Fergus PyeDraycote Water Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNC9105
29th215Jo PowellPort Dinorwic Sailing Club2729‑302921106
30th1593Charlie WhitbreadIsle of Man Yacht Club2627‑282826107
31st2402Ffion BaileyPort Dinorwic Sailing Club28‑30272730112
Sport Fleet
1st798Alice DavisGreat Moor SC1‑21125
2nd1880Tom AhlheidFPSC‑15183113
3rd3354Peter CopeIsle of Man Yacht Club6‑922313
4th2671William JamesSWYSA444‑9921
5th2644Maximilian SteeleWelsh Harp Sailing Club5755‑1022
6th2386Teddy DunnIsle of Man Yacht Club7‑2374725
7th2950James JohnsonWindermere School3‑151511.5635.5
8th2743Joseph BlakerBenfleet Yacht Club195‑288537
9th2025Abby HireRoyal Lymington YC9‑271211.51143.5
10th2764Tom Stratton‑brownFPSC1211‑2119446
11th2969Felix StewartWindermere School11176‑201549
12th2941Akira BlackahWelsh Harp Sailing Club1389‑311949
13th1874Tristan AhlheidFPSC‑27141761350
14th2162William SunderlandOlton Mere Sailing Club141216‑18850
15th3140Gregan Bergmann SmithHISC‑25201371252
16th3222James ArmstrongTees and Hartlepool Yacht Club10131022‑3055
17th2968Tom JohnsonWindermere School18101910‑2757
18th1906Toby HatsellMiddle Nene SC16163‑2422.557.5
19th2392Oliver Stratton‑BrownFPSC8622‑2922.558.5
20th846Megan HardimanBartley SC230(DNF)151461
21st2603Matthew RaynerRipon SC‑312111142167
22nd2602Oliver RaynerRipon SC‑231918131868
23rd2687Max SydenhamDell Quay Sailing Club‑30327172572
24th3262Imogen WadeNorthampton22‑2520161674
25th2987Thomas HumphreyNorthampton20182521‑2884
26th1592Tom WhitbreadIsle of Man Yacht Club17‑2826261786
27th985Ollie WilliamsEmsworth SC2622‑29282096
28th967Henry HotchkissIOM Yacht Club24262425(DNC)99
29th2897Brett TudorBrightlingsea Sailing Club‑3324143032100
30th1690Maya Bergmann SmithHISC212930‑3331111
31st2154Tilda BrayshayRipon SC29‑31312724111
32nd1452Leah MurphyPort Dinorwic Sailing Club28‑32233229112
33rd3251Callum FraserBurnham Sailing Club32‑33322326113
