by Emily Davis today at 8:18 am

Warm sunshine greeted 70 sailors arriving from all over the country at Northampton Sailing Club for the RSSailingStore.com RS Tera Start of Seasons Championships this weekend.

Unfortunately what little wind there was was shifting massively and the decision was made to postpone. With regular updates from the Race Officer Neil Barford, the sailors were kept well informed of postponements and settled in to a relaxing morning of card games and football while they waited for the wind to fill in, with music courtesy of DJ Marcus.

The regatta fleet enjoyed some on the water coaching with Matthew Caiger, Ellen Morley and Dylan Collingbourne and began their race series. Close racing ensued with much place changing and everyone benefitting from the coaching around the short course. A break for lunch and they were out again before the main feet had even launched for more coached racing.

Finally at 2.30 the launch flag went up and racing got underway. With very light shifty conditions there were big advantages to be made and lost on the beat. The first race was only one lap but this still allowed Alice Davis from Great Moor Sailing Club to form a commendable lead and take the win from Megan Hardiman (Bartley SC) in second and James Johnson (Windermere School) in third. In the Pro Fleet Dylan Mcpherson took the win comfortably from Tatiana Dickinson (DWSC) and Jack Lewis (Draycote Water).

Race 2 saw Alice battling closely with Tom Ahlheid (Frensham Pond) with Tom narrowly beating her at the end; Max Sydenham (Dell Quay SC) sailing his socks off to take third. In the Pros a change of fortune for Dylan left the way open for Sophie Johnson of Blackwater SC to take the win followed by Robbie MacDonald (HISC) and a consistent Tatiana third.

In race 3 Alice once more led the way round the course with Peter Cope (IOMYC) flying the flag for the Isle of Man in second, Toby Hatsell (Middle Nene SC) showing his knowledge of shifts in third. Jack Lewis took the win in the Pros, with Ralph Neville (Frensham Pond) getting into gear to take second and Sophie in third.

With the wind becoming very tricky, the decision to shorten the fourth race was made. Alice just kept ahead of Peter to take the win with Tom in third. Theo Stewart rose to the occasion in the Pros taking the win from Robbie Macdonald and Ralph in third.

The sailors returned to a delicious evening meal provided by the galley and a quiz laid on by DJ Marcus, overnight leaders were Alice Davis in the Sport and Sophie Johnson in the Pros.

Sunday dawned cooler and the promise of slightly more consistent (if light) conditions. After a short postponement the main fleet were launched with the hope of getting in as many races as possible.

The Pros set off in the light shifty breeze and Jack Lewis quickly took the lead. He was followed to the finish by Alastair Brown (Great Moor SC) and Theo Stewart (Windermere School).

As the Sports race drew to a close the wind died. Tom Ahlheid and Alice had battled it out with much place changing but in the end Tom clinched the win, Alice second and Peter Cope third. With the top 5 in the Pro fleet separated by only 3 points it was a very tight run thing, and the Sports places were also. However the wind was not playing ball, and after a short postponement on the water the PRO decided to send the fleet in for lunch and postpone further, in the hope of a fresher breeze. At 1.15pm the race team went out on the water and tried to relay the course; the wind had picked up but with shifts of up to 180 degrees it was an impossible task and the racing was abandoned.

This left Jack Lewis narrowly beating Sophie Johnson to the Pro Fleet Championship title, whilst the Sports Fleet was more clear cut with Alice Davis clearly Champion. The prizegiving quickly took place with generous prizes from our sponsor RS Sailing Store for places 1-6 in the main fleet, 1-3 in the regatta fleet and spot prizes aswell, given to those sailing in their first Championship.

Thanks to Northampton SC, their PRO Neil Barford and race team and RS Sailing Store. We hope to return next year for the Start of Seasons once more and look forward to entries from near and far.

Sport Fleet Champion Alice Davis (GMSC)



Pro Fleet Champion Jack Lewis (DWSC)



Regatta Fleet winner William Johnson (AWSC)

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts Pro Fleet 1st 2505 Jack Lewis Draycote Water Sailing club 3 ‑12 1 10 1 15 2nd 2703 Sophie Johnson Blackwater Sailing club 4 1 3 ‑11 8 16 3rd 2369 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 8 ‑18 2 3 4 17 4th 2821 Theo Stewart Windermere School 10 4 ‑16 1 3 18 5th 2218 Robbie McDonald HISC 7 2 7 2 ‑10 18 6th 2442 Dylan McPherson Burnham Sailing Club 1 ‑23 4 5 13 23 7th 596 Angus Kilpatrick HISC 5 8 8 4 ‑14 25 8th 2391 Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC ‑16 5 9 6 5 25 9th 3025 Tatiana Dickinson Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club 2 3 ‑20 9 18 32 10th 2612 Jack Oakley Royal Hospital School 6 6 12 13 ‑17 37 11th 2661 Joshua Davies RHS 11 7 ‑14 7 12 37 12th 2897 Blake Tudor Brightlingsea Sailing Club ‑23 16 11 8 7 42 13th 2842 Alastair Brown Great Moor 20 10 ‑26 14 2 46 14th X Eilish Graham DRSC 14 9 5 19 ‑20 47 15th 3375 Jonathan Bailey Hunts SC 15 14 6 ‑21 15 50 16th 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells‑Next‑The‑Sea ‑24 19 15 12 6 52 17th 3031 Ben Millard Emsworth S C 17 11 17 ‑26 11 56 18th 2167 Oliver Johnson Alton Water SC 22 ‑26 10 17 16 65 19th 2886 Kate Wharmby RLymYC 9 20 ‑25 16 23 68 20th 2166 Olivia Bracey‑Davis HISC 13 17 23 15 ‑28 68 21st 2450 Rachel Pyke Hisc 12 22 18 20 ‑29 72 22nd 2472 Samuel Blaker Benfleet Yacht Club 18 13 19 ‑22 22 72 23rd 2401 Josh Roberts HISC 21 15 22 ‑25 19 77 24th 2381 Sam Bradshaw Emsworth Sailing Club 19 ‑25 24 18 25 86 25th 2632 Caitlin Morley Burnham sailing club ‑30 24 13 24 27 88 26th 2156 Jac Bailey Port Dinorwic SC ‑29 21 29 23 24 97 27th 2835 Ben Dearden Ripon SC 25 28 21 30 ‑31 104 28th 1693 Fergus Pye Draycote Water Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 9 105 29th 215 Jo Powell Port Dinorwic Sailing Club 27 29 ‑30 29 21 106 30th 1593 Charlie Whitbread Isle of Man Yacht Club 26 27 ‑28 28 26 107 31st 2402 Ffion Bailey Port Dinorwic Sailing Club 28 ‑30 27 27 30 112 Sport Fleet 1st 798 Alice Davis Great Moor SC 1 ‑2 1 1 2 5 2nd 1880 Tom Ahlheid FPSC ‑15 1 8 3 1 13 3rd 3354 Peter Cope Isle of Man Yacht Club 6 ‑9 2 2 3 13 4th 2671 William James SWYSA 4 4 4 ‑9 9 21 5th 2644 Maximilian Steele Welsh Harp Sailing Club 5 7 5 5 ‑10 22 6th 2386 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man Yacht Club 7 ‑23 7 4 7 25 7th 2950 James Johnson Windermere School 3 ‑15 15 11.5 6 35.5 8th 2743 Joseph Blaker Benfleet Yacht Club 19 5 ‑28 8 5 37 9th 2025 Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC 9 ‑27 12 11.5 11 43.5 10th 2764 Tom Stratton‑brown FPSC 12 11 ‑21 19 4 46 11th 2969 Felix Stewart Windermere School 11 17 6 ‑20 15 49 12th 2941 Akira Blackah Welsh Harp Sailing Club 13 8 9 ‑31 19 49 13th 1874 Tristan Ahlheid FPSC ‑27 14 17 6 13 50 14th 2162 William Sunderland Olton Mere Sailing Club 14 12 16 ‑18 8 50 15th 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith HISC ‑25 20 13 7 12 52 16th 3222 James Armstrong Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club 10 13 10 22 ‑30 55 17th 2968 Tom Johnson Windermere School 18 10 19 10 ‑27 57 18th 1906 Toby Hatsell Middle Nene SC 16 16 3 ‑24 22.5 57.5 19th 2392 Oliver Stratton‑Brown FPSC 8 6 22 ‑29 22.5 58.5 20th 846 Megan Hardiman Bartley SC 2 30 (DNF) 15 14 61 21st 2603 Matthew Rayner Ripon SC ‑31 21 11 14 21 67 22nd 2602 Oliver Rayner Ripon SC ‑23 19 18 13 18 68 23rd 2687 Max Sydenham Dell Quay Sailing Club ‑30 3 27 17 25 72 24th 3262 Imogen Wade Northampton 22 ‑25 20 16 16 74 25th 2987 Thomas Humphrey Northampton 20 18 25 21 ‑28 84 26th 1592 Tom Whitbread Isle of Man Yacht Club 17 ‑28 26 26 17 86 27th 985 Ollie Williams Emsworth SC 26 22 ‑29 28 20 96 28th 967 Henry Hotchkiss IOM Yacht Club 24 26 24 25 (DNC) 99 29th 2897 Brett Tudor Brightlingsea Sailing Club ‑33 24 14 30 32 100 30th 1690 Maya Bergmann Smith HISC 21 29 30 ‑33 31 111 31st 2154 Tilda Brayshay Ripon SC 29 ‑31 31 27 24 111 32nd 1452 Leah Murphy Port Dinorwic Sailing Club 28 ‑32 23 32 29 112 33rd 3251 Callum Fraser Burnham Sailing Club 32 ‑33 32 23 26 113