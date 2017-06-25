Please select your home edition
Tenby Sailing Club 2017 Regatta - Preview

by Ted Lewis today at 6:20 pm 24-25 June 2017
Tenby Sailinng Club 2017 Regatta © TSC

Tenby Sailing Club's 2017 Regatta will be held over the weekend of 24th and 25th June. The Saturday will see three races back-to-back in the North Bay, probably over a triangular course. Racing will be average lap racing on a handicap basis enabling all to compete.

Sunday will be the Round Caldey Island race. A race which, depending on wind and tide conditions can produce challenging conditions. It is often possible to make up, or lose, many positions by judging the tidal gates and flows correctly. After rounding the Island the course may well be extended towards Pendine/Saundersfoot to make full use of the splendid sailing conditions in the bay and to give a genuine long distance race.

The Regatta is one of the fixtures in the South Wales Osprey circuit, and for the last couple of years we have hosted a dozen of these fast racing dinghies as part of the fleet. But all other classes just as welcome.

There will be prizes for the top boats as well as a team prize of £500. This will go to the winning team of five boats over the two days, with all races to count. So, get together with your mates, come and enjoy a Welsh weekend and see if you can make off with the money!

