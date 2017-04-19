Fleetwood Schooners on a Wednesday - 1st Quarter Week 6

Fleetwood Schooners © Tony Wilson Fleetwood Schooners © Tony Wilson

by Tony Wilson today at 6:14 pm

Like the Mustangs, the Schooners have their year split into 4 quarters of eight race days. There have already been a couple this year so far, but you could call this only the second proper day to suit all. Either there was no water in the lake, too much wind or not enough.

With a WSW wind of about 8mph it was all stations go for the 2 o'Clock start of one hour racing around the lake for the 3 classes.

All boats are controlled by just a rudder servo. Many have requested winches but due to being over complicated for some, or it just takes away the nostalgia from the class, is any ones guess. Martin the Race Officer tells me it could make scoring very difficult as ones with winches would be penalised with a handicapped score.

The racing task is to complete as many circuits as possible in the 1 hour. The same Mustang course is used for simplicity and Martin says folks are still asking the directions after racing the same as always for the last fifteen years.

A coloured ribbon is tied to the top of each persons rigging to denote the class.

I didn't think the class would actually appeal to me, but you never know I might just be getting one.

Please enjoy the videos.