Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Hiking Pads
Hiking Pads

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Breeze fades on final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship

by Louise Nicholls today at 1:57 pm 22-23 April 2017

The forecast never promised a lot of wind for the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (22/23 April) and indeed by Sunday it gave up the ghost causing racing to be abandoned.

Conditions on the Saturday were light with the wind shifting 60 to 90 degrees around North through much of the day. The White Group fleet of competitors managed two races before the wind dropped to less than 5 knots and the final race was abandoned.

On the Sunday, after several postponements, racing was abandoned at lunchtime.

Peter Bateson, Spring Championship Chairman "It was very disappointing to lose the final day of racing; we hung on in the hope that a sea breeze would develop but it wasn't to be. Nevertheless it has been a great Championship, with a strong fleet of competitors and good racing across the classes. Thanks go to our sponsor Crewsaver for their support of the Championship, to the competitors, and to the team of volunteers running the racing".

Whilst it had looked like there was still everything to play for in many of the classes at the close of the first weekend of the Championship in the end, there was little was change in the final podium positions.

Nifty on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
Nifty on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

Nifty in IRC1 (King 40 – Roger Bowden), Sailplane in IRC2 (Rob Bottomley), Jumblesail II in IRC3 (J/97 Rachel & Robert Hunt), and the beautifully restored Silver Shamrock in IRC4 held onto their established leads to take first place overall in their respective classes.

J-Dream was, as expected, unbeatable in the J/88 class and Jukebox (John Smart) also held onto her lead in the J/109 class. Sam Laidlaw's Quarter Tonner Aguila knocked Louise Morton's Bullitt off first place but with just three points between them.

No Retreat! on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
No Retreat! on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

Team Spitfire and Soak Racing dominated the 30 strong and sometimes unruly J/70 fleet – a general recall had the U flag raised on Saturday - with a whopping 28 points between second and third place. In the end, it was skipper Simon Ling and his crew of serving and former RAF personnel who bought Team Spitfire to victory with Soak Racing in second.

It was great to see the students from Radley College, racing the SB20 Trouble & Strife, finish the Championship with a podium place coming in third just behind Sweaty Betty (Nick Haigh) and PB2 (Paul Hine) who won overall.

PB2 on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
PB2 on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

Last, but by no means least, Jon Powell sailing the J/80 Betty took first place overall in the J/80 class and in the Combined White Group.

The Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship Prize Giving will take place at the Warsash Sailing Club on Friday 19th May.

For the full racing results go to Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship results.

2017 Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship Results:

IRC1
1. Nifty – King 40 Roger Bowden
2. Lady Mariposa Racing – Ker 46 Dan Hardy
3. Jagerbomb – J/111 Paul Griffiths

IRC2
1. No Retreat! – Corby 33 David & Jackie Riley
2. Dusty P – Beneteau First 40 Richard Patrick
3. Assasin – Prima 38 Mark Brown and Justin Leese

IRC3
1. Jumblesail 2 – J/97 Rachel & Robert Hunt
2. Blackjack II – J/97 Andy Howe
3. Machismo II – Sigma 38 Tim Levett

IRC4
1. Silver Shamrock – Shamrock Prototype Stuart Greenfield
2. Whooper – Laurent Giles One-Off Giovanni Belgrano
3. Spectrum – Hunter Impala (mod) Joe Simmons

J/88
1. J-Dream – David & Kirsty Apthorp
2. Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat – Paul Ward
3. Rajing Bull – Tim Tolcher

J/109
1. Jukebox – John Smart
2. Jiraffe – Simon Perry
3. Just So – David McGough

Quarter Tonner
1. Aguila – Sam Laidlaw
2. Bullit – Louise Morton
3. Tiger – Tom Daniel

J/70
1. Team Spitfire – Simon Ling
2. Soak Racing – Marshall King & Ian Wilson
3. Yeti – Jack Davies

J/80
1. Betty – Jonathan Powell
2. Jester – Mike Lewis
3. Slightly Steamy – Nick Haigh

SB20
1. PB2 – Paul Hine
2. Sweaty Betty – David Atkinson
3. Trouble & Strife – Radley College

IRC fleet on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
IRC fleet on the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 6
Racing abandoned on the final day After five fantastic weeks of racing in the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series, the final day's races (Sunday 23 April) had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind. Posted today at 5:53 am Sperry Charleston Race Week overall
New champions crowned after a tricky finale Charleston is known for its reliable spring sea breeze, but the Holy City's coast outdid itself this year during the 22nd edition of Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 24 Apr Raise funds for Sail 4 Cancer
During the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race By raising funds for Sail 4 Cancer in this year's Rolex Fastnet, yacht crews will receive free kit from Henri Lloyd. Posted on 23 Apr Rolex China Sea Race
Best Asian Regatta In less than a year, the Rolex China Sea Race will take a competitive fleet 565 nautical miles across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines. Posted on 23 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 2
Wild day with big wind and big waves For a second straight day, Charleston Harbor and the open ocean just offshore provided near-perfect conditions for over 200 competing teams at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. Posted on 23 Apr Ida Lewis Distance Race
Popular overnight sailboat race set for August The 13th edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race is scheduled to start on Friday, August 18, 2017, promising once again to deliver an exciting late-season topper to a busy summer of competitive racing on Narragansett Bay. Posted on 22 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 1
A tale of two mornings for more than 200 boats It was a tale of two mornings for the more than 200 boats taking to the water today for the opening day of 2017 Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 22 Apr Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship weekend 1
David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream smashes it J/88 J-Dream (David & Kirsty Apthorp) will be hard to catch in the J/88 class after five straight wins on the first weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (08/09 April). Posted on 10 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 5
Hazy but not lazy Another day of varied racing conditions on day 5 of the Helly Hensen Warsash Spring Series a light and hazy day for crews, but certainly not lazy. Posted on 10 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 4
Bright and light Race Officer Peter Knight summed up day four (Sunday 02 April) of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series as "a testing day for competitors and committee boats alike!". Posted on 3 Apr

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy