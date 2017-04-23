Contender Open at Broadstairs Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
by BCA today at 11:42 am 22-23 April 2017

The recent emergence of the Kent coast as a haven for Contender sailing is unsurprising when you consider that it is fairly exposed with a spot of tide and plenty of surf; all elements that suit the Contender beautifully, it is with this natural resource that the travelling band of Contender were welcomed by 6 home boats to make a fleet of 20.

Although on the day the sun shone and showed pretty town at its best there was little to no wind to be seen, but it was day 1 and most were keen to have a race anyway, especially the RO. Setting a very short windward leg on a long start line we began, sadly it took longer than the 15mins limit to get to the mark so the fleet recalled to try again.

Race 2 started in better breeze with a choice being made, start at the pin and avoid some tide or go for the favoured committee end and hope. The local boats went very left and it paid nicely, Peter Noble and Dave Adams lead around the top end followed in by Rob smith and Stuart Jones and the pack not far behind. Peter and Dave lost out eventually to Jones but it was nip and tuck Ed Presley had moved to 4th at the end battling with both of the Smiths. At the finish the lead boats chose to go left along the coat to avoid the tide, this worked great for Stuart but Peter, Dave and Ed lost ground on the fleet that had use the middle, Peter sneaked in for 2nd but it was Rob smith who benefited from what can argued to be audacious risk taking, moving from 6th to 3rd on the last leg.

The 3rd race started quite pleasantly but the wind died as the fleet made it around the 1st mark. Sitting still and hoping became the tactics, the boredom was finally relieved by watching 2 x world champion Stuart Jones anchor himself to the wing mark and throw away the lead. Taking advantage of this tomfoolery Adrian Smith of Hythe and Saltwood regained the lead and took it home, Jones skulked into 2nd place red faced and grinning with Dave Adams clinching third.

Contenders at Broadstairs - photo © John Fullerton
Contenders at Broadstairs - photo © John Fullerton

That fiasco signalled racing over for the day, The fleet retired to the club for food and made use of the town which happens to be jam packed with pubs, safe in the knowledge that no wind was forecast for day 2; a dangerous combo.

Around 10.30 things looked lousy for wind and some went off to do more productive things (Bad move Mr Sexton- fleet new boy) but credit to the RO, we went out and set up again. The opening race looked to be more of the sloppy same but in the opposite direction. Rather than sitting about though we were starting to crouch and as the wind tracked around to the SW things were looking up. This change had made the line very pin biased and Peter Noble used this to affect a classic if marginal flyer with Ed Presley taking the Starboard tack at the pin end, these 2 lead up the first beat with Peter Carving a healthy lead and protecting it all the way home, Ed did the same with second with Dave Adams holding off Stuart Jones for 3rd.

At the start of the 5th race everyone was starting to stretch their legs with some of the heavier gentleman getting in the mix as well, A dirty start with some Individual recalls saw Jonesy romp off to lead followed by Adrian, Dave and Rob all switching places in the building breeze and chop, Jones won it untested with Adrian safely in 2nd, Rob once again took a hitch at the last clip to the finish and overhauled Dave Adams, Skilful? Yes, although this may have been motivated by the need to cover Ed Presley who had been clawing places after a dire start.

Contenders at Broadstairs - photo © John Fullerton
Contenders at Broadstairs - photo © John Fullerton

Last race and now it's Breezy, A clear start with all heading out to sea, Ed Presley was the first to tack and head off on port towards the headland, this action landed him first around the mark with Jones close behind, Two footing the first reach Ed extended his lead a bit but on the next reach Stu sailed much deeper to take advantage of the waves and overhauled Ed, Behind all this Rob smith used his usual upwind speed to get into 3rd but with Peter Noble close behind. Jones and Presley maintained this station to the end but Rob let Peter past towards the finish, He will have been annoyed.

A great finish to a weekend with a worrying forecast, superb venue and very accommodating club, we will be back especially if Contender sailing at Broadstairs continues to thrive.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
12465Stuart JonesDatchet SC12‑4115
2691Peter NobleBSC241‑8310
32203Adrian SmithHythe & Saltwood SC4152‑612
42572Ed PresleyCotswolds SC6‑1524214
52449Rob SmithCastle Cove SC39‑123419
6595Dave AdamsBSC8335‑919
72522Chris BoshierThorpe Bay YC‑10766524
82505Peter DivesESSC957(OCS)728
9639Brian Whitmey ‑11689831
102599Tony CookDowns SC781110‑1336
11712Rodger WhiteKing George SC13‑17971039
122361Tom ColeyHSSC‑151310121146
132639Ralph DrewWSC(DNF)1613111252
14678Thomas HoolouBurton SC514(DNC)DNCDNC61
152406Graham SextonBSC1211(DNC)DNCDNC65
16666Bill HootonBurton SC1410(DNC)DNCDNC66
17696Nigel CuretonDowns SC1612(DNC)DNCDNC70
17=633Sam NobleBSC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC84
17=2376Peter GiffinBSC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC84
17=718Steve EmbyBSC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC84
