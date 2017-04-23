RS200 Magic Marine National Circuit and 2ndhanddingies.com SW Ugly Tour at Exe Sailing Club

RS200s at Exe © Rosey Davies RS200s at Exe © Rosey Davies

by John Teague today at 9:11 am

For 2017 the RS200 National circuit sponsored by Magic Marine, cherry picks one of the best venues from each regional area to make up the series. To get the season started, the fleet headed to Exe Sailing Club, where the SW Ugly tour sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com welcomed the national travellers.

Exe is well known as a fantastic place to sail, with the venue chosen for the nationals on two previous occasions, and also benefits from being in a really quite beautiful setting. One thing however that Exe can't guarantee is a perfect wind forecast, and this seemed to be the case on this occasion. The forecast for both days was very light, with a 180 degree change in wind direction mid prime sailing time, less than ideal! This thankfully didn't put off the fleet who travelled, and everybody was in high spirits and looking forwards to the day's racing ahead on Saturday morning.

The day began brightly, with some light wind to be seen in the estuary, and hope that there was yet more out to sea. Hope soon faded after official reports from the bay confirmed what the fleet had dreaded, the few zephyrs there had been, had now disappeared. We're not a fleet to feel sorry for ourselves, and within minutes of the AP being hoisted paddle boards were being pumped up, bikes prepared and walks on the sea front set off upon. This was how to make the most of the conditions, and the fleet were eager to lap up the sun, sea and sand on offer. In hindsight, this perhaps was the catalyst for a change in wind fortunes, and no sooner had people set off on various adventures, but the quite unexpected call came that there was wind out to sea! Panicked rigging, quick paddles ashore, and sprints back from the sea front saw the fleet take to the water for a days sailing.

Race one began in a light onshore wind, with some shifts to keep us on our toes. Maria Stanley/Rob Henderson took the initiative from John Teague/Naomi Pound to lead the fleet around the windward mark, with the race progressing, Edd Whitehead/Millie Alcock pulled into second place and Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill took fourth. Race two conditions began to challenge the fleet, with the fleet beating against the tide and a small chop, which in very light 3-7kts wind made progress slow at times, this didn't put off Matt Mee/Emma Norris who took control of the race and took the bullet, chased hard by Norris/Summersgill who took second, from Fred Mainwairing/Liz Teague and Whitehead/Alcock. The third race conditions were more of the same, with if anything, slightly more chop to really test the patients and technique of the boats. Clearly revelling in these conditions, Mee/Norris again to their second bullet of the event, with Whitehead/Alcock again taking another second place, followed by the most consistent boat of the day, Norris/Summersgill in third place from Stanley/Henderson and Dicken Maclean/Hannah Young.

Normally the sail home involves some rivalry and banter, especially with the channel and currents entering the estuary, and Saturday carried on this tradition, with the added incentive to a prize for the boat who could overtake the most people on the way in and improve on their finishing position the best. Owain Hughes/Jade Bowen were clearly keener than the rest of us to get to the bar, and stormed through the fleet to take prize! On arrival ashore, the traditional beer on the balcony did not disappoint, and neither did the second beer or Pimms or the third... With the sunset looking across the estuary, there was unanimous agreement that the Exe club balcony really is a contender for best sailing club bar view in the country. The evening carried on in the warmth of the clubhouse after the sunset, with our SW series sponsor Pete Vincent of 2ndhanddingies.com leading the way to the bar!

Sunday morning dawned, with a few bleary eyes and the odd hangover or two, and yet again very little wind. Just when the fleet began to think their luck was out, the call came, and the fleet headed out of the channel with the tide. However, after a few minutes drifting, it became apparent that the wind had again died, and the fleet headed to the beach to give the locals and tourists some entertainment. With some ingenuity a couple of boats clearly won the morning, playing frisbee with their boats moored in the channel, with others offering a try a 200 service for willing kids on the beach. Thankfully some wind filled in and we could sail into the bay and get on with the serious business of racing.

Race 4 saw Mee/Norris complete a hat-trick of race wins to again take another bullet, putting them in strong contention for the event. Stanley/Henderson clearly were keeping them within sight, to record a second place, from the masters of consistency, Norris/Summersgill in third, and Whitehead/Alcock in fourth. Race 5 got underway in the swinging light breeze, seeing Stanley/Henderson set their sights firmly on the event, with their second bullet of the event, from Norris/Summersgill in second and Mee/Norris and Teague/Pound. Going into the last race, it was all open, with 2 boats in contention. The breeze was swinging, and following a general recall the race got away, with Stanley/Henderson sneaking into the lead, with the fleet hot on their heels. The race officer kept the race alive with a very good change of course as the wind swung right to keep things tactical, leading to a very tight last run, with Stanley/Henderson taking the bullet giving them the event, with Teague/Pound in second, and Whitehead/Alcock holding off Norris/Summersgill and Mee/Norris to take third place.

Once ashore and all packed up, the final part of the Exe legend fulfilled itself, and a vast spread of sandwiches, sausage rolls, tea and most importantly the best selection of cakes one could imagine, was set before us for the fleet to enjoy before the prize giving. Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson from Itchenor had taken the win after a dominant performance on the Sunday, from the Matt Mee and Emma Norris from Burghfield/Red Wharf Bay, and Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian. The Silver fleet was won by the champions of the race home, Owain Hughes and Jade Bowen/Ian Mairs from Parkstone, and the Bronze fleet won for the second time in a row by Alistair Hodgson/Joanna Worrall from RYA, who look on for a certain promotion at the next event!

More great photos by Rosey Davies are on facebook here.

Talking of next events, the 2ndhanddinghies.com SW Ugly Tour heads to the Bristol Channel on the 20th May to the very friendly Thornbury SC, with the Magic Marine National circuit heading to Yorkshire Dales SC on 3rd/4th June. See you there!

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Gold 1642 Maria Stanley Rob Henderson Itchenor 1 ‑6 4 2 1 1 9 2nd Gold 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Burghfield SC & Red Wharf Bay SC ‑5 1 1 1 3 5 11 3rd Gold 1509 Alistair Norris Helen Summersgill Bristol Corinthian YC ‑4 2 3 3 2 4 14 4th Gold 1626 Ed Whitehead Millie Alcock Parkstone YC 2 4 2 4 ‑6 3 15 5th Gold 1365 John Teague Naomi Pound Bristol Corinthian YC 3 7 6 ‑8 4 2 22 6th Gold 418 Fred Mainwaring Liz Teague Red Wharf Bay SC & Exe SC 7 3 ‑9 5 5 8 28 7th Gold 1237 Dicken Maclean Hannah Young HISC 6 5 5 6 ‑9 6 28 8th Silver 1552 Owain Hughes Jade Bowen / Ian Mairs Parkstone YC 8 ‑10 7 7 8 10 40 9th Silver 609 Rosie Sands Sam Jacklin Exe SC 9 9 11 9 7 ‑13 45 10th Silver 1452 Alistair Hodgson Joanna Worrall RYA 10 8 10 ‑14 12 9 49 11th Silver 1466 David Sweet Nick Martingale Chew Valley SC 11 15 ‑16 10 14 7 57 12th Bronze 1342 Sarah Green David Green Llandegfedd SC 13 11 14 11 10 ‑16 59 13th Silver 379 Hannah Smith Nick Smith Thornbury SC 12 ‑14 13 13 11 12 61 14th Gold 1445 Pete Vincent Abi Campbell Llandegfedd SC & Bristol Corinthian YC 15 13 8 ‑16 16 11 63 15th Silver 522 Victoria Upton Ffion Morgan Exe SC 14 12 ‑15 15 13 14 68 16th Bronze 374 Chris Baber Steve Pearce Bristol Corinthian YC ‑16 16 12 12 15 15 70 17th Bronze 977 Paul Pritchard Clare Horackova Bristol Corinthian YC ‑17 17 17 17 17 17 85