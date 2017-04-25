Please select your home edition
The World Sailing Show - May 2017

by Sunset + Vine today at 10:06 am 25 April 2017

  • Winding back the clock on a Volvo 65
  • Capsizing a $multi-million Cup boat.....and recovering
  • How America's Cup boats fly – Foils explained
  • Trofeo Princesa Sofia – The classic Palma regatta
  • TP52 Super Series - A new pecking order in Miami

Winding back the clock on a Volvo 65

Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. But now the fleet is back and ready for another flat out lap of the planet after an extensive refit.

A high mileage, pre-owned offshore racing machine that has been flogged for nine months by a crew on a mission might not be everyone's first choice for a second racing circumnavigation, so we went to Portugal to see how the VOR Boatyard has created boats that are better than new for the next race.

Capsizing a $multi-million Cup boat... and recovering

With just weeks to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup, teams are tuning up their precious AC Class cats. Thousands of man hours and millions of dollars have been poured into each boat and teams are only allowed to build one. After years of design, development and detailed build, break one now and it may be too late to fix it. So when the team goes for a swim, heart beats go through the roof.

How America's Cup boats fly – Foils explained

When it comes to America's Cup secrets, daggerboard details are top of the list. Get their design right and winning will look easy. Get it wrong and each lap of the course will feel like riding a velodrome on flat tyres. So how do Cup foils work and what are designers trying to achieve? Softbank Team Japan's lead designer Nick Holroyd explains.

Trofeo Princesa Sofia

This year's annual Olympic classes regatta in Palma drew a big fleet of over 600 boats. For many of the competitors it was another step along the path to Tokyo 2020 but this year had some surprises in store.

TP52 Super Series - A new pecking order in Miami

The TP52 fleet won't forget round two of the 2017 Super Series in a hurry. Four days before the event started one boat had lost her rig. Two races in and one team were lucky not to have lost the whole boat. Miami had opened with a bang as the breezy conditions and close quarters racing took their toll. But by the end of the week the fleet had something else on its mind, a new pecking order.

Related Articles

Lasers at Chipstead
South East Grand Prix event Despite an off-putting forecast of virtually no wind and what there might be from a difficult direction, 12 Club boats joined by 5 visitors turned up for this year's Chipstead Laser Open, part of the South East Laser Grand Prix circuit. Posted today at 7:23 am Meech returns to racing after long layoff
Olympic Bronze medallist sailing in Hyeres It was while out sailing with his parents that Sam Meech decided he wanted to put another Olympic campaign together. Posted today at 6:17 am British crews aim to build on success
At Hyeres World Cup Britain's sailors will aim to continue their strong start to the 2020 Olympic cycle as round two of the 2017 World Cup Series hits the French Riviera this week in Hyeres. Posted on 23 Apr The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - March 2017
Big names jumping ship at World Cup Series Miami He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami. Posted on 27 Feb The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan The World Sailing Show - December 2016
Crunch time at the America's Cup World Series By the end of 2016 the America's Cup World Series had got serious. Winning the ACWS overall would provide a two race head start come the America's Cup Qualifiers in May 2017. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 The World Sailing Show - November 2016
Rolex Middle Sea Race, World Sailor of the Year & Vendée Globe Racing hundreds of miles offshore doesn't usually involve much scenery other than waves and wildlife, but the Rolex Middle Sea Race is different. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 The World Sailing Show - October 2016
Vendée Globe, Governor's Cup, TP52s and more! Of the 138 sailors that have started the Vendée Globe, only 71 have managed to cross the finishing line. Many have retired more times than they have completed the course. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 The World Sailing Show - September 2016
The 'Santi' story, foiling tacks, Fast 40+ and Paralympics To race and succeed in the demanding new Nacra 17 catamaran you need to be young and fit, at least that was the thinking when the new class was launched... Posted on 26 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
