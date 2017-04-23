Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Laser 1 XD - Radial and Full Size sails
located in St Mawes
Laser 191010 Standard / Radial & Trailer
located in Oxford
Laser 166220 with standard, radial and 4.7 rigs
located in Blackheath
Laser XD 181343 Full Kit
located in Lymington
Laser 155887 XD
located in Northampton

Laser South East Grand Prix at Chipstead Sailing Club

by John Masters today at 7:23 am 23 April 2017
Lasers at Chipstead © Sophie Poston

Despite an off-putting forecast of virtually no wind and what there might be from a difficult direction, 12 Club boats joined by 5 visitors turned up for this year's Chipstead Laser Open, part of the South East Laser Grand Prix circuit.

The morning races were sailed in a wind which came approximately from the South, but varied in direction and strength posing Race Officer Alan Warren with difficulties in setting a course with a decent beat, but the vagaries of the wind at least ensured that there was some tacking at some point on the lake!

Race 1 saw an initial battle between Rob Cage from Thames SC and Graham Field of the the home Club but as Cage sailed off into an unassailable lead, the wind turned the rest of the fleet inside out, allowing Lee Goodey from Broadstairs SC to come through into second, and a strong performance from Chipstead's own Legend, Rob Daws to finish in third.

Race 2 was another close battle between Cage and Field who both pulled away from the rest of the fleet, with Field just taking the win, and the consistent Goodey finishing third.

After lunch provided by Lucas Catering, the Club's caterers, the wind direction remained similar to the morning but had increased to a more reasonable strength with some gusts under the clouds which kept the sailors on their toes, especially in the big headers.

Lasers at Chipstead - photo © Sophie Poston
Lasers at Chipstead - photo © Sophie Poston

Sergio Messina from Bough Beech SC had obviously had a good lunch as he came into his element in Race 3, storming into a good lead, which despite his best efforts, Cage could not chase down. After a tight race with John Reay (RYA), and Luke Hagon (CSC), John Masters from the home Club managed to finish in third.

Although he had already won the meeting and could not be caught overall, Cage came out for Race 4, and despite the best efforts of Reay who led for a good deal of the race, asserted his mastery by getting his second bullet of the day. These two were some way ahead of Martin Graham (CSC) who, keeping his wind clear especially down the runs, sailed a great race to finish third.

So Cage won overall handsomely, with Messina pipping Field for second overall by one point.

The Radial Class was contested by two boats and despite Catherine Wynn (CSC) having a superb third race where she finished ahead of most of the Standard fleet, Tim Hartnell from Lancing SC was the overall winner with three firsts.

Many thanks are due to Alan Warren who yet again put himself into the firing line of dealing with Chipstead's notorious conditions and came out victorious, and his hardworking team of Graduate sailors both on the water and in the galley, for providing a very enjoyable day of racing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Points
Standard Rig        
1206504R.CageThames12216
2197693S.MessinaBough Beech661512
3208509G.FieldCSC517813
4179663J.MastersCSC943613
5204653L.GoodeyBroadstairs239914
6198964J.ReayRYA10154216
7157573P.GredleyCSC4810416
8192500R.DawsCSC3711717
9185251L.HagonCSC12551222
10205685M.GrahamCSC159.512324.5
1118525A.SorellCSC71181025
12206854C.SwinchattCSC111461330
13200663R.LevermoreCSC812131131
14174688P.SquiresCSC139.5141436.5
15178078A.JohnsonCSC1413 DNS DNS43
Radial Rig        
1206471T.HartnellLancing11213
2183441C.WynnCSC22125
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Meech returns to racing after long layoff
Olympic Bronze medallist sailing in Hyeres It was while out sailing with his parents that Sam Meech decided he wanted to put another Olympic campaign together. Posted today at 6:17 am British crews aim to build on success
At Hyeres World Cup Britain's sailors will aim to continue their strong start to the 2020 Olympic cycle as round two of the 2017 World Cup Series hits the French Riviera this week in Hyeres. Posted on 23 Apr Returning to action
Billy Besson steps back onboard the Nacra 17 There will be one home nation favourite gracing the waters of Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April for round two of the 2017 World Cup Series when multiple World Champion Billy Besson steps back onboard the Nacra 17. Posted on 21 Apr Back to the future
At 2017 World Cup Series Round 2 at Hyeres next week When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 – 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium. Posted on 20 Apr Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr Wildwind Easter News Round-Up
A special year in Vassikili As you may have heard this year is very special for us, it's 30 years since Simon Morgan took a sabbatical from work in London, took in a few major sailing events and eventually drove his VW campervan to a windy place called Vassiliki. Posted on 17 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling overall
Winners crowned After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes. Posted on 14 Apr Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 4
The race is on for the podium On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day Posted on 13 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr

Upcoming Events

Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Laser 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Waldringfield SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy