Laser South East Grand Prix at Chipstead Sailing Club

Lasers at Chipstead © Sophie Poston Lasers at Chipstead © Sophie Poston

by John Masters today at 7:23 am

Despite an off-putting forecast of virtually no wind and what there might be from a difficult direction, 12 Club boats joined by 5 visitors turned up for this year's Chipstead Laser Open, part of the South East Laser Grand Prix circuit.

The morning races were sailed in a wind which came approximately from the South, but varied in direction and strength posing Race Officer Alan Warren with difficulties in setting a course with a decent beat, but the vagaries of the wind at least ensured that there was some tacking at some point on the lake!

Race 1 saw an initial battle between Rob Cage from Thames SC and Graham Field of the the home Club but as Cage sailed off into an unassailable lead, the wind turned the rest of the fleet inside out, allowing Lee Goodey from Broadstairs SC to come through into second, and a strong performance from Chipstead's own Legend, Rob Daws to finish in third.

Race 2 was another close battle between Cage and Field who both pulled away from the rest of the fleet, with Field just taking the win, and the consistent Goodey finishing third.

After lunch provided by Lucas Catering, the Club's caterers, the wind direction remained similar to the morning but had increased to a more reasonable strength with some gusts under the clouds which kept the sailors on their toes, especially in the big headers.

Sergio Messina from Bough Beech SC had obviously had a good lunch as he came into his element in Race 3, storming into a good lead, which despite his best efforts, Cage could not chase down. After a tight race with John Reay (RYA), and Luke Hagon (CSC), John Masters from the home Club managed to finish in third.

Although he had already won the meeting and could not be caught overall, Cage came out for Race 4, and despite the best efforts of Reay who led for a good deal of the race, asserted his mastery by getting his second bullet of the day. These two were some way ahead of Martin Graham (CSC) who, keeping his wind clear especially down the runs, sailed a great race to finish third.

So Cage won overall handsomely, with Messina pipping Field for second overall by one point.

The Radial Class was contested by two boats and despite Catherine Wynn (CSC) having a superb third race where she finished ahead of most of the Standard fleet, Tim Hartnell from Lancing SC was the overall winner with three firsts.

Many thanks are due to Alan Warren who yet again put himself into the firing line of dealing with Chipstead's notorious conditions and came out victorious, and his hardworking team of Graduate sailors both on the water and in the galley, for providing a very enjoyable day of racing.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Points Standard Rig 1 206504 R.Cage Thames 1 2 2 1 6 2 197693 S.Messina Bough Beech 6 6 1 5 12 3 208509 G.Field CSC 5 1 7 8 13 4 179663 J.Masters CSC 9 4 3 6 13 5 204653 L.Goodey Broadstairs 2 3 9 9 14 6 198964 J.Reay RYA 10 15 4 2 16 7 157573 P.Gredley CSC 4 8 10 4 16 8 192500 R.Daws CSC 3 7 11 7 17 9 185251 L.Hagon CSC 12 5 5 12 22 10 205685 M.Graham CSC 15 9.5 12 3 24.5 11 18525 A.Sorell CSC 7 11 8 10 25 12 206854 C.Swinchatt CSC 11 14 6 13 30 13 200663 R.Levermore CSC 8 12 13 11 31 14 174688 P.Squires CSC 13 9.5 14 14 36.5 15 178078 A.Johnson CSC 14 13 DNS DNS 43 Radial Rig 1 206471 T.Hartnell Lancing 1 1 2 1 3 2 183441 C.Wynn CSC 2 2 1 2 5