Streaker Open at Burghfield Sailing Club

Streakers at Burghfield © Karen Langston Streakers at Burghfield © Karen Langston

by Veronica Falat today at 8:14 am

Fifteen boats took part in the Streaker open meeting at Burghfield SC on Saturday 22nd April, a day of sunshine and fickle winds. At times the breeze was strong enough for bursts of speed upwind and down but the shifts were huge and there were plenty of opportunities to run out of wind altogether. Praise must go to the race team for providing good courses in such conditions.

In Race 1 several boats arrived together at the first windward mark in a gust of wind. Alex Reindorp and Brenda Hoult rounded safely but Veronica Falat collided with Howard Frear and James Dawes suffered the indignity of a capsize. Alex, Brenda and Howard sailed clear while penalty turns put Veronica back in 11th place. However, as the race went on, Veronica managed to pick her way through the fleet and at the finish had climbed to 4th while Brenda took the win with Howard just ahead of Alex.

Race 2 again saw Alex doing well early on but as the wind became even more tricky, it was Howard who was leading by the second lap. Veronica was catching up and the key moment came when Howard went one side of an island while Veronica went the other and her move paid off and she took the lead just before the course was shortened. Duncan McDonald took 3rd place and Alex was 4th.

After lunch the course was changed. The Solo class was due to start before the Streakers but they had a general recall and had to re-start after us. This meant we didn't have the benefit of the Solos showing us the way round. Duncan was the early leader but wasn't sure which buoy was which! There was plenty of close racing as the fleet bunched up and it was James Dawes who was able to keep speed on during the calm patches. However, he lost out to Veronica on one of the beats and she gained another win, while James was 2nd and Alex 3rd. Brenda retired from that race after a close encounter with an island!

In the final race Duncan got round the first mark with a clear lead. Brenda and Rupert Smith led the chasing pack. At the finish Brenda had closed right up on Duncan but he crossed the line first. Veronica looked to have overtaken Rupert on the final beat but he whizzed to the finish on a good gust and took 3rd place.

Overall Veronica was the winner and Brenda, who recently won the class's Southern Area Championship, was the runner-up. Duncan was 3rd.

This event was the third in this year's P&B Southern Paddle Series and James Dawes is the current leader.

The racing had been very close. Lots of boats not mentioned above had been well placed at different times in the races and while the shifts were at times frustrating, most people enjoyed some great moments of catching a lucky gust! Burghfield was a great host club with good food at lunchtime and free tea and cakes at the prize-giving.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 1972 Veronica Falat Waveney & Oulton Broad ‑4 1 1 4 6 2nd 1975 Brenda Hoult Hayling Island 1 6 (DNF) 2 9 3rd 1934 Duncan McDonald Newhaven & Seaford 5 3 ‑6 1 9 4th 1953 Alex Reindorp Chipstead 3 4 3 (DNC) 10 5th 1777 Howard Frear Sutton Bingham 2 2 7 ‑8 11 6th 1977 James Dawes Redditch ‑11 8 2 5 15 7th 1887 Paul Grace Chipstead 6 ‑10 4 6 16 8th 1681 Rupert Smith Newhaven & Seaford 8 ‑12 8 3 19 9th 1940 Doug Horner Swanage 9 5 ‑10 7 21 10th 1920 Mark Langston Beccles Amateur 10 7 5 (DNC) 22 11th 1700 Alan Simmons Lancing 7 9 ‑11 9 25 12th 1844 Chris Smith Island Barn 12 ‑13 9 10 31 13th 1929 Peter Withrington Burghfield ‑14 11 12 11 34 14th 1701 Ken Hydon Burghfield ‑15 14 13 12 39 15th 1902 Chris Abela West Oxfordshire 13 (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) 45