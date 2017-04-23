GJW Helly Hansen Lark Belle Isle Travellers at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

by Stuart Hydon today at 5:57 am

Frensham Pond SC once again welcomed the Lark fleet for round 3 of the GJW Helly Hansen Belle Isle Travellers' Series. The winds were light and unpredictable which gave the race officer the usual Frensham challenges.

Race one started with Stuart Hydon / Ann Biglin gaining an early lead ahead of Steve Cumley / Eluned Stewart. Hydon/Biglin managed to open a substantial lead from Cumley/Stewart who also managed the same from the pack behind. At the end of the first lap Hydon incorrectly rounded one of the marks and Cumley followed. On realising their mistake Cumley managed to salvage the better position and began the chase for the front pack which at this point was led by Phil Whitney/Lynda Williams. On the final leg it appeared that it would be a two horse race between Cumley/Stewart and Nigel and Fiona Denchfield. The last 50 metre dash to the line saw Hydon/Biglin snatch a second place just behind Cumley/Stewart.

After lunch there were 3 short races, which were going to mean the first leg would be important. In race 2 Hydon/Biglin took the lead to the finish. Just behind them was Ross Thompson/Kirsten Kuhnet who took second ahead of Nigel Hufton/Matt Wood. Race 3 again saw consistent starting from Hydon/Biglin who took the early lead. Chris Ellis/Judith Young benefited from a good downwind performance which gave them second ahead of Whitney/Williams. The final race saw Hydon/Biglin take the lead, followed by Whitney/Williams. Interestingly the final position for each boat in the last race reflected their final position!

Overall Hydon/Biglin won with a convincing score line ahead of Whitney/Williams who were second just beating Thompson/Kuhnet on countback.

Thanks go to Frensham Pond Sailing Club for hosting a great event rounded off with their legendary tea.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Points 1st 2495 Stuart Hydon Ann Biglin Shustoke S C 3 2nd 12 Philip Whitney Lynda Williams Frensham Pond S C 9 3rd 2267 Ross Thompson Kirsten Kuhnet Frensham Pond S C 9 4th 2496 Steve Cumley Eluned Stewart Netley S C / RYA 10 5th 2538 Nigel Hufton Matt Wood Frensham Pond S C 13 6th 2459 Nigel Denchfield Fiona Denchfield Stewartby S C 15 7th 2502 Steve Chattten Kirsty Phipps Netley S C / RYA 19 8th 2530 Chris Ellis Judith Young Frensham Pond S C 20 9th 2531 Dan Watson Helen Winward Walderingfield S C 22 10th 252 Ian Brown Felicity Brown Frensham Pond S C 30 11th 2469 Oli Bown Vanessa Bown Frensham Pond S C 31