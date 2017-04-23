Please select your home edition
Boats for sale

Europe class sails
located in Spain

GJW Helly Hansen Lark Belle Isle Travellers at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

by Stuart Hydon today at 5:57 am 23 April 2017

Frensham Pond SC once again welcomed the Lark fleet for round 3 of the GJW Helly Hansen Belle Isle Travellers' Series. The winds were light and unpredictable which gave the race officer the usual Frensham challenges.

Race one started with Stuart Hydon / Ann Biglin gaining an early lead ahead of Steve Cumley / Eluned Stewart. Hydon/Biglin managed to open a substantial lead from Cumley/Stewart who also managed the same from the pack behind. At the end of the first lap Hydon incorrectly rounded one of the marks and Cumley followed. On realising their mistake Cumley managed to salvage the better position and began the chase for the front pack which at this point was led by Phil Whitney/Lynda Williams. On the final leg it appeared that it would be a two horse race between Cumley/Stewart and Nigel and Fiona Denchfield. The last 50 metre dash to the line saw Hydon/Biglin snatch a second place just behind Cumley/Stewart.

After lunch there were 3 short races, which were going to mean the first leg would be important. In race 2 Hydon/Biglin took the lead to the finish. Just behind them was Ross Thompson/Kirsten Kuhnet who took second ahead of Nigel Hufton/Matt Wood. Race 3 again saw consistent starting from Hydon/Biglin who took the early lead. Chris Ellis/Judith Young benefited from a good downwind performance which gave them second ahead of Whitney/Williams. The final race saw Hydon/Biglin take the lead, followed by Whitney/Williams. Interestingly the final position for each boat in the last race reflected their final position!

Overall Hydon/Biglin won with a convincing score line ahead of Whitney/Williams who were second just beating Thompson/Kuhnet on countback.

Thanks go to Frensham Pond Sailing Club for hosting a great event rounded off with their legendary tea.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubPoints
1st2495Stuart HydonAnn BiglinShustoke S C3
2nd12Philip WhitneyLynda WilliamsFrensham Pond S C9
3rd2267Ross ThompsonKirsten KuhnetFrensham Pond S C9
4th2496Steve CumleyEluned StewartNetley S C / RYA10
5th2538Nigel HuftonMatt WoodFrensham Pond S C13
6th2459Nigel DenchfieldFiona DenchfieldStewartby S C15
7th2502Steve ChatttenKirsty PhippsNetley S C / RYA19
8th2530Chris EllisJudith YoungFrensham Pond S C20
9th2531Dan WatsonHelen WinwardWalderingfield S C22
10th252Ian BrownFelicity BrownFrensham Pond S C30
11th2469Oli BownVanessa BownFrensham Pond S C31
