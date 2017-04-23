London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
by Sally Jones today at 4:54 pm
23 April 2017
London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre © Sally Jones
The second London Traveller Events took place on Sunday 23rd April at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre (HOAC), an event organised by parents to allow participants from London based clubs and RYA Centres to enable the youth sailors to take part in class racing in a relaxed and friendly environment in different locations across the capital. The forecast looked good for the day with a nice force 2 forecast which was perfect for the competitors.
29 sailors took to the water in Lasers, Toppers, Fevas and Teras competing in 4 races. The race officers set an interesting Course around the lake and had 2 starts for the different fleets. The first race got underway with the Feva & Laser fleets starting first followed by the Teras and Toppers. The morning races were interesting as the wind kept dying off and picking up, this lead to a lot of changing of positions out on the water.
The 2 races before Lunch, were dominated by Curtis in the Topper fleet but he had to fight off James and Andy continually to keep his 1st Places.
In the afternoon the course was changed to a figure of 8 and 2 more races took place. All the fleets were changing positions during the afternoons racing due to the wind picking up and there being a few capsizes, this made for exciting viewing for the on shore parents. A great day had by all.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|First Name
|Surname
|Club
|Borough
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Laser
|1
|Rosie
|Arrowssmith
|Thamesmead YMCA
|Bexley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Topper
|1
|Curtis
|McKay
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre/QSC
|Hillingdon
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|James
|Smaggasgale
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre/QSC
|Hillingdon
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Andy
|Robson
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|3
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Harry
|Gately
|Thamesmead YMCA
|Bexley
|7
|4
|5
|4
|5
|Aleksandar
|Pavlav
|Thamesmead YMCA
|Bexley
|4
|12
|8
|3
|6
|William
|Curtler
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Harrow
|5
|6
|11
|6
|7
|Kenny
| Freeman
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Harrow
|10
|5
|6
|9
|8
|Sam
|Hurst
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|8
|14
|9
|7
|9
|Connor
|Beattie
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|6
|9
|10
|11
|10
|Aaliya
| Nadeem
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|9
|12
|4
|14
|11
|Nathan
|Cole
|Thamesmead YMCA
|Bexley
|11
|11
|12
|10
|12
|Thomas
|Nickolls
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|14
|7
|15
|13
|13
|Gregory
|Cole
|Thamesmead YMCA
|Bexley
|15
|8
|16
|12
|14
|Alex
|Aquaro
|London Nautical School
|Lambeth
|12
|10
|13
|15
|15
|Aiden
|Richards
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|13
|16
|7
|DNC
|16
|Freddie
|Bates
|London Nautical School
|Lambeth
|16
|15
|14
|8
|RS Feva
|1
|Frankie
|O'Keeffe
|Jack Hurst
|HOAC
|Hillingdon
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Reece
|Clark
|Daniel Wilding
|Thamesmead YMCA
|Bromley
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Stefano
|Aquaro
|James Gry
|London Nautical School
|Lambeth
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Ryan
|Grants
|Harry Warren
|London Nautical School
|Lambeth
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Tobias
|Sonnex
|James Gry
|London Nautical School
|Lambeth
|5
|5
|4
|RS Tera
|1
|Matthew
|Beattie
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Harry
|Mitchell
|Erith YC
|Bexley
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Jack
|Walker
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|3
|2
|4
|DNC
|4
|Ben
|Wilding
|Erith YC
|Bexley
|6
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Emma
|Hurst
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|2
|3
|8
|6
|6
|John
|Williams‑Kerslake
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|5
|4
|6
|4
|7
|Freya
|Kell
|Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre
|Hillingdon
|7
|7
|5
|5
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!