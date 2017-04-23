Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 2 728
Product Feature
P&B Merlin Rocket High Modulus Paragon Mast
P&B Merlin Rocket High Modulus Paragon Mast
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre

by Sally Jones today at 4:54 pm 23 April 2017
London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre © Sally Jones

The second London Traveller Events took place on Sunday 23rd April at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre (HOAC), an event organised by parents to allow participants from London based clubs and RYA Centres to enable the youth sailors to take part in class racing in a relaxed and friendly environment in different locations across the capital. The forecast looked good for the day with a nice force 2 forecast which was perfect for the competitors.

29 sailors took to the water in Lasers, Toppers, Fevas and Teras competing in 4 races. The race officers set an interesting Course around the lake and had 2 starts for the different fleets. The first race got underway with the Feva & Laser fleets starting first followed by the Teras and Toppers. The morning races were interesting as the wind kept dying off and picking up, this lead to a lot of changing of positions out on the water.

The 2 races before Lunch, were dominated by Curtis in the Topper fleet but he had to fight off James and Andy continually to keep his 1st Places.

In the afternoon the course was changed to a figure of 8 and 2 more races took place. All the fleets were changing positions during the afternoons racing due to the wind picking up and there being a few capsizes, this made for exciting viewing for the on shore parents. A great day had by all.

London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre - photo © Sally Jones
London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre - photo © Sally Jones

Overall Results:

PosFirst NameSurnameClubBoroughR1R2R3R4
Laser
1RosieArrowssmithThamesmead YMCABexley1111
Topper
1Curtis McKayHilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre/QSCHillingdon1112
2James SmaggasgaleHilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre/QSCHillingdon2221
3Andy RobsonHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon3335
4Harry GatelyThamesmead YMCABexley7454
5Aleksandar PavlavThamesmead YMCABexley41283
6William CurtlerHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHarrow56116
7Kenny FreemanHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHarrow10569
8Sam HurstHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon81497
9Connor BeattieHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon691011
10Aaliya NadeemHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon912414
11Nathan ColeThamesmead YMCABexley11111210
12Thomas NickollsHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon1471513
13Gregory ColeThamesmead YMCABexley1581612
14AlexAquaroLondon Nautical SchoolLambeth12101315
15Aiden RichardsHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon13167DNC
16FreddieBatesLondon Nautical SchoolLambeth1615148
RS Feva
1Frankie O'KeeffeJack HurstHOACHillingdon111
2Reece ClarkDaniel WildingThamesmead YMCABromley242
3StefanoAquaroJames GryLondon Nautical SchoolLambeth335
4RyanGrantsHarry WarrenLondon Nautical SchoolLambeth423
5TobiasSonnexJames GryLondon Nautical SchoolLambeth554
RS Tera
1Matthew BeattieHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon1113
2Harry MitchellErith YCBexley4522
3Jack WalkerHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon324DNC
4Ben WildingErith YCBexley6631
5EmmaHurstHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon2386
6John Williams‑KerslakeHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon5464
7Freya KellHilllingdon Outdoor Activities CentreHillingdon7755
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

London Youth Traveller Series 2015
Concludes at Queen Mary on 17th October The London Traveller Series concluded at Queen Mary SC on Saturday 17th October following a series of 4 events across Sailing Centres for the Outer London circuit and 2 events for the Inner London circuit. Posted on 2 Nov 2015 London Youth Travellers at Hillingdon
Class racing in a relaxed and friendly environment The first London Youth Traveller Event took place on Sunday 19th April at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre (HOAC), an event organised by parents to allow participants from London based clubs and RYA Centres to enable the youth sailors to race. Posted on 24 Apr 2015 London Youth Travellers at Hillingdon
Don't always believe the weather forecast! The first London Youth Traveller Event took place on Sunday at HOAC, an event organised by parents to allow participants from London based clubs & RYA Centres to enable the youth sailors to take part in class racing in a relaxed and friendly environment. Posted on 1 May 2014 London Youth Travellers at Hillingdon
Fierce competition throughout London Youth Traveller Series held at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre on 14th April 2013 Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre played host to the first of 3 London Traveller Series Events on 14th April. Posted on 16 Apr 2013 Junior London Travellers at Hillingdon
30 kids take part despite inclement forecast 30 kids from all over London took part in the HOAC leg of the Junior London Traveller circuit on Saturday 28 April. Posted on 1 May 2012 Lightning 368s at Hillingdon
Warming up in the brilliant spring sunshine Eleven boats including 6 visitors attended the first Lightning event of the season. It was feeling decidedly cool at first, but things soon warmed up in the brilliant spring sunshine. Posted on 2 Apr 2012 Lightning 368s at Hillingdon
2011 season starts with a bang The 2011 season started with a bang for the Lightning368s last weekend, when 20 boats made it to the startline of the first Open/Traveller event of the year. A record number for the first event of the year and a good omen for the year ahead. Posted on 8 Apr 2011 London Travellers at Hillingdon day 1
First of three events Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre hosted the first of 3 London Traveller Series events on Saturday 19th March, with 4 visitors joined 17 home fleet sailors for a closely contested event in Toppers, Laser Radials and RS Fevas. Posted on 21 Mar 2011 Lightnings at Hillingdon
17 helms including 10 visitors Seventeen boats including 10 visitors attended the first Lightning event of the season. We were fortunate to have a fine spring day with a light south westerly wind which provided for enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Mar 2010 Lightnings at Hillingdon
Light & variable for first open of the year Seventeen boats including 6 visitors attended the first Lightning event of the season. The wind was light and variable providing tricky sailing conditions. Posted on 15 Apr 2008

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy