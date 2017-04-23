London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre

London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre © Sally Jones London Traveller Series at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre © Sally Jones

by Sally Jones today at 4:54 pm

The second London Traveller Events took place on Sunday 23rd April at Hillingdon Outdoor Activities Centre (HOAC), an event organised by parents to allow participants from London based clubs and RYA Centres to enable the youth sailors to take part in class racing in a relaxed and friendly environment in different locations across the capital. The forecast looked good for the day with a nice force 2 forecast which was perfect for the competitors.

29 sailors took to the water in Lasers, Toppers, Fevas and Teras competing in 4 races. The race officers set an interesting Course around the lake and had 2 starts for the different fleets. The first race got underway with the Feva & Laser fleets starting first followed by the Teras and Toppers. The morning races were interesting as the wind kept dying off and picking up, this lead to a lot of changing of positions out on the water.

The 2 races before Lunch, were dominated by Curtis in the Topper fleet but he had to fight off James and Andy continually to keep his 1st Places.

In the afternoon the course was changed to a figure of 8 and 2 more races took place. All the fleets were changing positions during the afternoons racing due to the wind picking up and there being a few capsizes, this made for exciting viewing for the on shore parents. A great day had by all.

Pos First Name Surname Club Borough R1 R2 R3 R4 Laser 1 Rosie Arrowssmith Thamesmead YMCA Bexley 1 1 1 1 Topper 1 Curtis McKay Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre/QSC Hillingdon 1 1 1 2 2 James Smaggasgale Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre/QSC Hillingdon 2 2 2 1 3 Andy Robson Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 3 3 3 5 4 Harry Gately Thamesmead YMCA Bexley 7 4 5 4 5 Aleksandar Pavlav Thamesmead YMCA Bexley 4 12 8 3 6 William Curtler Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Harrow 5 6 11 6 7 Kenny Freeman Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Harrow 10 5 6 9 8 Sam Hurst Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 8 14 9 7 9 Connor Beattie Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 6 9 10 11 10 Aaliya Nadeem Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 9 12 4 14 11 Nathan Cole Thamesmead YMCA Bexley 11 11 12 10 12 Thomas Nickolls Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 14 7 15 13 13 Gregory Cole Thamesmead YMCA Bexley 15 8 16 12 14 Alex Aquaro London Nautical School Lambeth 12 10 13 15 15 Aiden Richards Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 13 16 7 DNC 16 Freddie Bates London Nautical School Lambeth 16 15 14 8 RS Feva 1 Frankie O'Keeffe Jack Hurst HOAC Hillingdon 1 1 1 2 Reece Clark Daniel Wilding Thamesmead YMCA Bromley 2 4 2 3 Stefano Aquaro James Gry London Nautical School Lambeth 3 3 5 4 Ryan Grants Harry Warren London Nautical School Lambeth 4 2 3 5 Tobias Sonnex James Gry London Nautical School Lambeth 5 5 4 RS Tera 1 Matthew Beattie Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 1 1 1 3 2 Harry Mitchell Erith YC Bexley 4 5 2 2 3 Jack Walker Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 3 2 4 DNC 4 Ben Wilding Erith YC Bexley 6 6 3 1 5 Emma Hurst Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 2 3 8 6 6 John Williams‑Kerslake Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 5 4 6 4 7 Freya Kell Hilllingdon Outdoor Activities Centre Hillingdon 7 7 5 5