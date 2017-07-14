76 days until the UK National Solo UK Championship

by Will Loy today at 4:19 pm

Noble Marine, our class insurer have subsidised the 2017 event, reducing the entry fee to an all time low of just £145 for those that enter before July 1st (£175 thereafter). Juniors, full time students and overseas competitors can enter for just £50!

Enter early to be in with a chance of winning one of the great prizes on offer in the free draw every evening.

Listed below are the prizes on offer and there will be "where's Wally" booby prizes and "first to the mark" President's Beer Vouchers.

Among the social programme of wild parties and dancing among the mainly male competitors will be the "Pro Talk" evening. The top guys will be giving tips on pre- start tactics, pulling through the gears, first beat tactics, downwind technique in waves, use of the compass, tell tales and other useful stuff.

Early Bird Race day Sponsorship Prize Fund:

Enter by May 1st to receive 3 tickets per draw (currently 24 entries)

Enter by June 1st to receive 2 tickets per draw

Enter by June 30th to receive 1 ticket per draw

You can only claim 1 prize per daily draw but the sooner you enter, the better your chance.

Race Day 1 Sunday 9th July - Rooster Sailing - ThermaFlex 1.5mm Top

The ultimate Neoprene top for all seasons. Made from ThermaFlex 1.5mm SuperStretch Neoprene for unrestricted movement and superior knock protection.

Developed by Rooster, ThermaFlex™ is a close fitting, performance top with amazing insulating properties

Provides an additional protective layer from knocks and scrapes around the boat

Perfect worn on its own in the Summer, on top of a PolyPro™, and super warm in between a PolyPro™ and a Pro Aquafleece® as an extra insulating layer in Winter

The latest SuperTherm® 4mm Longjohn, now with anti-flush silicone ankle rings and a seam free Duratex seat panel for improved durability. Feeling cold? Get SuperTherm® - Rooster ® SuperTherm® is thoroughly tested cold weather dinghy kit that is warm, comfortable & unrestrictive; designed with tailored fit suitable for both trapeze & hiking crews. When used with the Rooster® Hiking Pads experience the ultimate in hiking support or when worn alone make use of the unrestrictive fit and superior knock protection

Incorporating all the great features of the Rooster Pro Aquafleece® top, with a deliberately long and roomy, almost poncho style fit. The Rooster Pro Aquafleece® Rigging Coat with its fully taped seams, warm fleece lining & water resistant coating is great to simply throw on over your sailing kit for rigging & de-rigging in the rain. It's also perfect for layering up on cold winter days when walking the dog, or standing on the touchline! The wrists feature a double cuff construction with a soft, elasticated lycra binding on the inside and Velcro adjusters on the outside. There's a headphone access point on the inner pocket, two deep fleece-lined outer pockets with heavy duty waterproof YKK zips to keep things warm and dry. The high standing collar and colour-matched, tailored, peaked hood keeps the wind and rain out.

For those of us who love the soft agility of the Aquafleece® as a top layer but would like the added security of a semi dry construction we have developed the Rooster Pro Aquafleece®. With its heavier fleece, waterproof taped seams and adjustable neoprene waist and wrist closures, this garment offers the ultimate protection in the harshest of climates Solo Polilite Mainsheet Since being used to win the Laser Gold Medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 our 6mm and 7mm revolutionary non-twist mainsheet continues to be as popular as ever. With the load bearing outer cover gripping the lightweight inner core the risk of being confronted by a tangled mainsheet on a crucial bear away is greatly reduced.

Solo Padded Toestraps

Solo Padded Rudder Bag

Hiking Pads

Race Day 2 Monday 10th July - Lennon Racewear - Superlite Wetsuit Long John

A light and flexible Long John for warm weather sailing-used with one or other of our DrySystem Tops and thermal base layers this garment can be used from early Spring through to the autumn. In high summer it can be worn with just a Racewear Rash Vest or a thermal top.

Yamamoto #39 throughout-quick drying, minimum water absorption, hypo-allergenic

Thermal quick drying lining throughout

All panels are 2mm Yamamoto 39 apart from the knee and shin panels which are 4mm to protect the sailor from bruising

All seams are watertight as they are glued, blind stitched and taped

SCS (Super Composite Skin) water repellent body.

SCS watertight ankle seals

Unique Velcro tab system to prevent DrySystem Tops from riding up and to create waterproof seal between Long John and Top

A Top for spring and autumn sailing-used with one a Thermalite DrySystem Long John or our Thermalite DrySystem 2mm Long John this garment is suitable for use not only in Autumn and Spring but also on milder winter days. In colder weather it is useful to wear our Thermal base layers for additional warmth. This Top is light and flexible and has been designed to maximise ease of movement so essential in a small boat.

Yamamoto #39 throughout-quick drying, minimum water absorption, hypo-allergenic

Thermal quick drying lining throughout

All seams are watertight as they are glued, blind stitched and taped

SCS (Super Composite Skin) water repellent shoulders and sleeves to minimise wind chill

SCS watertight wrist and neck seals

Unique Velcro tab system to prevent the Top from riding up and to create waterproof seal between Long John and Top

A Top for late Spring through to Autumn-this is not a DrySystem garment so it is not totally watertight. It is best used with the Superlite DrySystem 2mm Long John. Our thermal base layer top can be worn for additional warmth on cooler, windy summer days. This Top is so light and flexible that it is easy to forget that you are wearing it.

1.0mm Yamamoto #39 throughout-quick drying, minimum water absorption, hypo-allergenic

Thermal quick drying lining throughout

The 1.0mm neoprene is sandwiched between fabric layers which are water repellent to minimise wind chill

Flatlock seams

Unique Velcro tab system to prevent the Top from riding up when being worn with a Lennon Long John

The Merino mix thermal base layer top uses a Merino, Spandex and Nylon mix specifically chosen and designed for sailing. Fabric weight has been carefully specified to provide functionality, technology and comfort. At 255 grams, its on the upper end of the weight spectrum offering excellent heat retention while providing the best wicking properties and water repellency. The Top features athletic panel layout designed for sailing.

Thermal Shorts

The Merino mix base layer short uses a Merino, Spandex and Nylon mix specifically chosen and designed for sailing. Fabric weight has been carefully specified to provide functionality, technology and comfort. At 255 grams, its on the upper end of the weight spectrum offering excellent heat retention while providing the best wicking properties and water repellency. Our shorts feature the same athletic panels as the top while incorporating rubber grippers on the leg.

Rash Vest LS M x 2

Long Sleeve Spandex Rash Vest with SPF 50. Available in 3 colours - Black, Royal Blue and Light Blue.

Race Day 3 - Tuesday 11th July - P&B

With over 50 years of sail-making experience at its disposal, the P&B Sail Loft team have built a reputation for producing some of the best sails available on the market. All our sails are hand built in the UK, using the latest in sail design technology and materials from the top distributors in the industry.

All of these factors combined have resulted in consistent Championship Winning sails being produced by P&B.

50% discount (£450) on a new P&B Solo Mainsail

P&B Kit Bags

P&B Halyard Bags

P&B Water Bottles

Race Day 4 - Wednesday 12th July - Milanes Foils - Solo Centreboard

We have been manufacturing high performance centreboards and rudders since 1975, helping dinghy sailors achieve top results in Olympic and National Classes.

Our foils have won Olympic Silver (Finn & FD) and Finn Gold Cup as well as world championships in 420, 505, Contender, Enterprise, Cadet and many other classes. We have also achieved National Championship wins in over 20 other well known dinghy and keelboat classes.

Race Day 5 Thursday 13th July - Allen Brothers

Allen Brothers has evolved over the last 60 years into a modern hi-tech company and although we haven't strayed far from our engineering roots we are now much more than a manufacturer.

Since 2008 we have been marketing and distributing Allen dinghy hardware to customers all over the world. We have a highly technical sales team who are skilled sailors with an in-depth knowledge of our product range. They work closely with our design team and provide customers with friendly product advice and a fast and efficient processing service. We also have a number of independent sponsored sailors from a variety of classes with whom we work to develop new and innovative products.

Our sales and production teams run the latest MRP software which means stock is efficiently controlled and our warehouse is constantly kept replenished so that we can quickly react to customer requirements.

As designer and manufacturer, our job is to make innovative products that work effectively. Sourcing the best materials which are carefully stored and utilised, employing a highly skilled workforce with the latest manufacturing technologies and having an in-house design and engineering department is where we have the edge over our competitors.

It is our philosophy to strive towards continual improvement and we are open to feedback from our customers. We have the capacity to produce thousands of different products with a huge archive of tooling and the resources to fulfil the requirements of the marine trade and the discerning sailor, from mass production to custom design.

Our products come with a lifetime guarantee.

There will be a special prize for the Allen "Most Improved Sailor" That is the competitor who's overall position has improved the most from that of the end of day 1.

Allen Sun Visors

Allen Boom Stickers

Race Day 6 Friday 14th July - Hayling Island Sailing Club - Free entry x 3 to the 2018 Solo National Championship

A huge thank you to Noble Marine and our Race Day sponsors, who have generously supported this Championship.