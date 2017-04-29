Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day

Ready to launch at Blackwater Sailing Club © Marg Norman Ready to launch at Blackwater Sailing Club © Marg Norman

by Christine Brown today at 4:07 pm

Blackwater Sailing Club, based at Heybridge Basin near Maldon is holding its annual Open Day on Saturday April 29th between 11am and 4pm and will be delighted to show visitors all the wonderful facilities and activities on offer to members. There will be opportunities for taster trips on the lake and on the river. Light refreshments will be available.

Prospective members can also take the opportunity to book a two hour one- to-one dinghy sailing taster session with a qualified instructor that will take place at a mutually convenient time.

Blackwater is the largest sailing club on the east coast and provides traditional dinghy and cruiser sailing and racing. It boasts a strong cadet section that offers sail training, coaching and racing for youngsters from the age of 8 years alongside social activities.

In additon to the excellent river Blackwater, members have the use of the large training lake and there are many informal groups that meet there midweek and on summer evenings.

There is a thriving adult sailing group that meets on a Friday morning and novices are always welcome to come along and take advantage of the wealth of knowledge that is shared by all. These sessions take place on the lake or the river as tides permit and are a great way for a novice to learn to sail or hone their skills; an ideal opportinity to sail and socialise without being too competitive.

With access to a large section of foreshore that accommodates over 100 moorings, a ramp, pier and pontoon for mid tide access, extensive safety boat cover, ample boat storage and car parking, the club provides more facilities than any other on the east coast. There is even a sea wall bungalow for hire. There's much more on offer; go along on Saturday April 29th and see for yourself. Its a family friendly club.

For more details about events like this see www.blackwatersailingclub.org