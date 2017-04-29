Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Zhik Beanie
Zhik Beanie

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day

by Christine Brown today at 4:07 pm 29 April 2017
Ready to launch at Blackwater Sailing Club © Marg Norman

Blackwater Sailing Club, based at Heybridge Basin near Maldon is holding its annual Open Day on Saturday April 29th between 11am and 4pm and will be delighted to show visitors all the wonderful facilities and activities on offer to members. There will be opportunities for taster trips on the lake and on the river. Light refreshments will be available.

Prospective members can also take the opportunity to book a two hour one- to-one dinghy sailing taster session with a qualified instructor that will take place at a mutually convenient time.

Blackwater is the largest sailing club on the east coast and provides traditional dinghy and cruiser sailing and racing. It boasts a strong cadet section that offers sail training, coaching and racing for youngsters from the age of 8 years alongside social activities.

In additon to the excellent river Blackwater, members have the use of the large training lake and there are many informal groups that meet there midweek and on summer evenings.

There is a thriving adult sailing group that meets on a Friday morning and novices are always welcome to come along and take advantage of the wealth of knowledge that is shared by all. These sessions take place on the lake or the river as tides permit and are a great way for a novice to learn to sail or hone their skills; an ideal opportinity to sail and socialise without being too competitive.

With access to a large section of foreshore that accommodates over 100 moorings, a ramp, pier and pontoon for mid tide access, extensive safety boat cover, ample boat storage and car parking, the club provides more facilities than any other on the east coast. There is even a sea wall bungalow for hire. There's much more on offer; go along on Saturday April 29th and see for yourself. Its a family friendly club.

For more details about events like this see www.blackwatersailingclub.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

October & November winners announced
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month It's cold and wet outside but sailing still continues in the UK and around the world. We're delighted to announced the October and November winners of the Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Blackwater Dyer Cup
24 boats head down river Blackwater Sailing Club held their annual Dyer Cup Race recently. The trophy, presented to the club by the Dyer family in the 1950's, is awarded to the winner of this unique race which traditionally is held at the tail end of the sailing season. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Optimists at Blackwater
30 entries from around the eastern region The Blackwater Sailing Club Optimist Open meeting attracted over 30 entries from around the eastern region. These were divided into Race and Regatta fleets, each having their own committee boat starts from the same downriver line. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Blackwater SC Club Week
Hot sunshine and steady breezes for the 140 boats A forecast of hot sunshine and steady breezes for the start of the week was eagerly anticipated by the competitors at Blackwater SC's annual club week which saw 140 boats competing in 11 classes over the 6 days. Posted on 22 Aug 2016 Hyde Sails Solo Eastern Area Championships
Exhilarating reaching and perilous runs Four of the Five races scheduled were run over the two days in sunny but windy conditions with average 25 knots and gusting 30knots at various times making for exhilarating reaching and at times perilous runs. Posted on 13 Jul 2016 April & May winners announced
In Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd The UK sailing season is in full swing and reports and flowing in thick and fast. There have been articles that have made me chuckle and ones that have made me think. You've been lapping them in your thousands! Posted on 8 Jun 2016 1-2-3 for Hyde Sails
At the Blackwater Fireball Open It was a 1,2,3 for Hyde sails at the Blackwater Fireball open. Steve Jarred & Nick Collins from the home club showed the fleet around in the tidal conditions. Posted on 12 May 2016 Fireballs at Blackwater
Third time lucky for the fleet It was third time lucky for the Blackwater Fireball open. Two years previously there was no wind, last year there was almost too much but this year the estuary provided sun and a pleasant 10–12 knots of warm breeze. Posted on 10 May 2016 Blackwater SC Open Day
A scorcher in the sunshine! Blackwater Sailing Club based in Heybridge Basin held their annual open day on Saturday 7th May. The sun was shining and the crowds poured in to see what was on offer to members. Posted on 9 May 2016 Hyde Sails Optimist sail testing
With Joey Taylor in his Ovington built boat In spite of the cold damp weather, we see here Joey Taylor trying out his new Hyde sail on his Ovington built boat. Joey is a keen member at the Blackwater Sailing Club where they have one of the hottest Optimist fleets in the East. Posted on 13 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy