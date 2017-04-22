Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 1

by Chris Baldwick today at 3:39 pm

The first Saturday race of the season for the Lymington Nordic Folkboats saw nine boats come to the start line. A very light northerly breeze gave the Race Officer, Malcolm Mckeag, limited options for a beat, particularly as the tide was beginning to flood by the time of the starting signal.

The half-mile beat to a moveable mark was challenging with windless areas and large shifts to negotiate, but Tak read them best to lead at the first mark, followed by Samphire and Wombat.

The wind then almost completely died, before swinging round to the South as the fleet struggled from one zephyr to another. The boats leading at the first mark made the best of the challenging conditions, and Bonnie somehow managed to work her way up to join the leaders. The Race Officer wisely decided to shorten course, as the wind became very light and the adverse tide was strengthening.

Samphire's small advantage on the last leg swiftly disappeared as Wombat and Bonnie cunningly crept inshore to find a patch of breeze. A nice sea breeze then belatedly appeared to bring the fleet into the finish.

Wombat finished first for a well-earned win, a great result for a recent to the fleet. Bonnie was second and Tak third with Samphire in fourth..

Six boats managed to finish – three retired.