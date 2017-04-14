RCIYC Commodore's Cup and Cook Salver

by Bill Harris today at 3:33 pm

The first passage race of Jersey's sailing season, held on Friday 14th April, saw an eleven-strong fleet turn out for the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Commodore's Cup and Cook Salver Race to St Malo. Despite the overcast sky, the northwesterly moderate winds provided fine sailing conditions as boats came to the line for the 0930 start in St Aubin's Bay.

With a reach off the line, boats headed quickly for the Pignonet buoy, just to the east of Noirmont Point, before hardening up for the beat to the Passage Rock buoy. Apart from a few wiser heads, the start saw boats bunched at the windward end of the line, those to leeward had the benefit of cleaner air and were well up at the Pignonet.

With the wind in the northwest and the ebb under way, the beat needed just a single tack to make the Passage Rock buoy where boats eased sheets for a white sail reach to the North Minquiers buoy. However, the overcast broke to produce welcome sunshine and warmth when boats were half way down the leg and the wind backed to allow spinnakers to blossom. The change in wind direction saw the windspeed drop off and concentration levels changed as spinnakers were tweaked to try to gain advantage in what was starting to look like a procession.

Once round the Minquiers, poles were backed for the run down to the finishing line off the Grand Jardin lighthouse at the entrance to the St Malo roads. With the forecast having indicated strengthening winds and with the tide due to turn around mid-afternoon, some boats chose to keep to the west in the light conditions whilst the bulk of the fleet effectively sailed the rhumb line. This latter strategy proved to be the right choice as the wind remained light and the anticipated tidal advantage never materialised until most boats were over the line.

In Class 1, Julian Barber's Elan 410, led the way throughout the race to take line honours overall, winning the race under the National Handicap for Cruisers (NHC) system. It was, however, Darren Stower and Rachel Morris' Projection 762, Crumpet that carried the day to win the Commodore's Cup, on IRC, beating Chez Moi by ten minutes on corrected time. Chez Moi was second whilst David Carter's new acquisition, the Sunfast 3200 Lady Penelope, was third on IRC and second under NHC. Crumpet was third on NHC. Paul Dentskevich's First 40.7, Euphorix, helmed throughout by his son, 13-year-old Alex, came a creditable fourth under both systems.

Peter Crabb and Peter Williams' X-95, Paper Tiger, recovered well, after having trailed a sail during the leg to the Passage Rock buoy, to win on both IRC and NHC in Class 2. Tom Vallois' Hunter Sonata, Moonlight Sonata, although bringing up the rear, was second on IRC and a disappointing 6th on NHC. Roger Leonard's Sigma 362, Leapfrog, was third under both systems. Second NHC spot went to Nick Bailhache's Moody 31, Fillipene, arguably having suffered from sailing too far west. Line honours in Class 2 went to the RCIYC Team's Dufour 34, Venustus, skippered by Mark Tucker, pipping Paper Tiger by a little under two minutes across the line.

The day ended with a 'pot d'accueil' in the warm ambience of the SNBSM Clubhouse at the Bas Sablons marina (St Servan).

The place prizegiving was held at a reception in the RCIYC Clubhouse last Thursday when Commodore James Wilding (Venustus), having thanked the race committee and all who took part in the event, presented the place prizes tor Class 1 whilst past-Commodore Lynne Cook did the honours for Class 2. The Commodore's Cup and Cook Salver trophies will be presented at the Club's Annual Prize-giving in February.

Overall Results:

Commodore's Cup

IRC1

1 Crumpet - Darren Stower (7.39.27)

2 Chez Moi - Julian Barber – (7.49.35)

3 Lady Penelope - David Carter (7.52.11)

4 Euphorix – Alex Dentskevich (8.47.54)

NHC A

1 Chez Moi (7.43.48)

2 Lady Penelope (7.45.36)

3 Crumpet (7.47.10)

4 Euphorix (8.49.24)

Cook Salver

IRC 2

1 Paper Tiger - Peter Crabb & Peter Williams (7.27.43)

2 Moonlight Sonata - Tom Vallois (7.30.40)

3 Leapfrog - Roger Leonard (7.47.37)

4 Wandering Star – Micheal Foreman (7.59.21)

NHC B

1 Paper Tiger (7.37.10)

2 Fillipene - Nick Bailhache (7.47.19)

3 Leapfrog (7.53.38)

4 Venustus – RCIYC Team (7.55.20)

5 Knight Star – Arthur Manning (7.55.34)

6 Moonlight Sonata – Tom Vallois (8.05.51)

7 Wandering Star (8.15.40)

Diary dates:

20th/21st May – RCIYC Spring Regatta sponsored by the Salty Dog Bar & Bistro

27th May – RCIYC Glenham Trophy race to Dahouët (YC du Val André's 'Trois Jours d'Armor')

1st/2nd July – 26th CI Hobie Cat Championships

1st/2nd July – 160th Gorey Regatta

15th/17th September – UBS Jersey Regatta