Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series Race 1

by Graham Cranford-Smith today at 10:41 am 22 April 2017
Sailing Club Series Race 1 at Salcombe Yacht Club © Adrian Griffin

Your correspondent nurses the theory that the reason Salcombe Yacht Club runs its races on ‎a Saturday can be found in the fact that Salcombe was historically, a fishing village. This allowed the fishermen of the town, also keen bean Salcombe Yawl helms (I am extrapolating slightly here) to commune with the Almighty upon the Sabbath without the distraction of a race start directly after, or worse still during, Holy Communion.

Congregations have declined but the SYC start times on a Saturday endure, perhaps as an anachronism. Fishing it seems, has also adapted and most are no longer local sailors. Instead of using a Yawl, ‎your angler casts lines far from the shore with impressively sophisticated and expensive kit. A mid-day flood tide is an optimum time for them, it turns out. Your angler likes nothing better than to set up peacefully on a rock, proximate to a comrades in serried ranks, with a nice thermos, collapsible chair and carefully selected bait. It is apparently also important to wear army surplus camouflage trousers bought from Millets. A jacket of similar hue with many pockets completes the image. And thence to repair to Salcombe on a Saturday ideally at the head of the estuary.

Sailing Club Series Race 1 at Salcombe Yacht Club - photo © Adrian Griffin
Sailing Club Series Race 1 at Salcombe Yacht Club - photo © Adrian Griffin

Simon "Yotter‎" Yates was our PRO this day and on the start line the fleets found a profound starboard bias in the light SW breeze. A flood tide dictated for many, that a start under the race hut was a no-brainer. Most in the fast handicap and cadet fleets took this route close tacking up the Town shore to the windward mark M set by Yotter far out on the Salcombe Bar where no beer is served but where the sea gleamed. A great course.

The third start of twelve Solos saw a breakaway group of three head across the estuary from the Town side towards Millbay on ‎a long starboard tack in decent pressure.There appeared the prospect of quite a nice header once there. In your correspondent's case, this strategy was as usual, more serendipity than design but the omens were good.

The success of this tactic did not go unnoticed by the balance of the Solo fleet who crossed to the Portlemouth side at Castle Point as quickly as the pressure would allow. The Yawl start that followed also opted for the Portlemouth shore hugging the beach to avoid the flood stream.

Far out, perched out on the rocks like cammo gannets, the anglers set down their thermos flasks and peered downstream at the close tacking and impending armada. Brows furrowed.

Your correspondent was the first to arrive within the anglers midst. I can report that I immediately failed to detect a welcome... It is surprising how effectively a lovingly faired Winder cen‎treboard can snag a fishing line. By design, and in mitigation, fishing lines are hard to discern, though admittedly there is always a vociferous angler on the other end of them by way of forensic indicator.

As the balance of the fleet encroached, so a couple of rods fell over like dominoes. The anglers then became seriously detached from any form of sang froid. There was a lot of shouting, most of it Anglo-Saxon, possibly reciprocated in kind.

The Salcombe Yawl class traces its antecedents as a local fishing boat. It was ironic that one angler cast his line at Barney Greenhill's Yawl, perhaps in an effort to reel it in and thence interview the helm. Happily the attempt was unsuccessful (and neither crew was hurt) though when Barney later regained the slipway, his boat was rather like a Pathe News battle damaged aircraft returning from a bombing raid. There was quite a lot of expensive looking fishing tackle decorating the spreaders.

After all this, the results of the race seem incidental. It is also unclear who from the racing fleet made it to communion to seek forgiveness from the Almighty the following day. ‎However to the anglers via this medium: our apologies.

Race 1 Results:

Cadets
1st Ben Meek
2nd Evie Booth
3rd Will Meek

Fast Handicap
1st Peter and Janet Cook, Merlin
2nd. Christian and Sophie Day, National 12
3rd. Nigel and Sarah Blazeby, National 12

Solos
1st Graham Cranford-Smith
2nd David Greening
3rd Peter Hammond

Yawls
1st ‎Geof Gilson/Chris Spencer-Chapman
2nd Barney ‎and Juanita Greehill
3rd ‎Andrew Woods/Tim Pettit

