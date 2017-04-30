Final call for the Topper Inlands at Grafham

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Whilst late entries may be accepted at the Race Committee's discretion, the cut-off for guaranteed entry is midnight tomorrow, Tuesday 25th April, so get your entries in now on www.itca-gbr.co.uk .

Final call for the Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC this coming weekend 29/30 April. With 182 Toppers already pre-entered this promises to be a fantastic event, with separate racing fleets for the 5.3 and 4.2 rigs, and a small Regatta fleet for the youngest/least experience sailors.

Related Articles

ISA Youth Pathway Nationals

And Optimist Trials 2017 at Ballyholme Ewan McMahon won the ISA Youth Pathways despite another difficult day in a light shifting south westerly on Belfast Lough. His earlier form in the championships allowed him to discard the higher of his two results today and comfortably win overall.

Toppers at Waldringfield

For the 65th Easter Egg Open Meeting The 65th Waldringfield SC Easter Egg Open Meeting continued many of the traditions of this popular annual event, but this year had one notable innovation – the introduction of a Topper class start!

From 37 years old to like new

We speak to Roger Proctor about re-activating Toppers We spoke to Roger Proctor, son of Ian Proctor who designed the Topper dinghy, about a new scheme to re-activate old Toppers and get them back out on the water.

Topper RYA South Zone Squad training

Photos of the fun at Itchenor As one of the parents that trails around the country with a young sailor, it's great to share some photos of the training this weekend at Itchenor. It's really great to see the improvements that these young sailors have made.

Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3

136 helms race at Carsington For the second National Series event running the weather forecast throughout the week leading up to the event suggested that the wind conditions could be un-sailable on both days.

Volvo GJW Direct Topper Winter Regatta

159 young helms race at the WPNSA The Topper Winter Regatta for many is the chance to find out how all the hard autumn and winter training has paid off. From past events at Weymouth and Portland at this time of year the Winters has become known as the Tester.

WIN a 'Topper Taster Day'

At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Take part in the 'How do you measure up?' competition running throughout the show, to be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day' for you and two other sailors at your home club.

Rooster Southern Topper Traveller Series

Eight events and 6 coaching days The Notice of Race and events calendar for the 2017 Southern Area Topper Traveller Series are now available directly for review on the Topper UK website in the relevant 'Southern Area' section.

Topper Taster Days

Six young sailors take part in the Volvo GJW Winter Regatta The 2017 Volvo GJW Winter Regatta held at the WPNSA was the first National Series Topper event for 6 young sailors local to the Weymouth and Portland area to experience an event where 160 boys and girls ranging from 9 to 16 competed in this regatta.