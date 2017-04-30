Final call for the Topper Inlands at Grafham
by Chris Woodard today at 2:47 pm
29-30 April 2017
Timothy Hartnell during the 2016 Volvo GJW Direct Topper Inlands at Grafham © Peter Newton
Final call for the Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC this coming weekend 29/30 April. With 182 Toppers already pre-entered this promises to be a fantastic event, with separate racing fleets for the 5.3 and 4.2 rigs, and a small Regatta fleet for the youngest/least experience sailors.
Whilst late entries may be accepted at the Race Committee's discretion, the cut-off for guaranteed entry is midnight tomorrow, Tuesday 25th April, so get your entries in now on www.itca-gbr.co.uk.
