Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Shadow 728x90
Product Feature
North Sails Fireball RJ-3 Jib
North Sails Fireball RJ-3 Jib
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

ISA Youth Pathway National Championships and Optimist Trials 2017

by Mark Mackey today at 8:37 am 20-23 April 2017

Ewan McMahon won the ISA Youth Pathways despite another difficult day in a light shifting south westerly on Belfast Lough. His earlier form in the championships allowed him to discard the higher of his two results today and comfortably win overall.

The two Rush sailors Conor Quinn and Aaron Rodgers had better results with a win in the last race for Conor to lift him to second overall from Aaron by one point. Royal North of Ireland's Sally Bell won 1st lady.

Geoff Power and James McCann wrapped up the 420 fleet even with the worst scores of the top four. The best results went to the Ferguson sisters - Nicola and Fiona - with two 1sts although not enough to break into the tight top three places. Only 3 net points over 9 races split the winners from Gemma McDowell in second place overall and 1st lady crew, and Kate Lyttle and Niamh Henry in third.

In the Laser 4.7 fleet on Course 2, Caoimhe Foster won both races on the final day to lift her to second overall and first lady. Jack Fahy had seen victory stolen from him before last summer at the Topper Worlds when he had been outgunned on the final windy day by the English squad sailors. This time his lead was large enough to maintain first place overall while Clare Gorman was third.

In the Topper fleet Rob Keal scored consistently to wrap up the championship. Local sailor from Ballyholme and Donaghadee - Dan McCaughey - won the final race to jump up to second overall while Conor Horgan was third. Sarah Jennings was first lady.

Another Ballyholme/Donaghadee sailor Lewis Thompson won the final two races and was the overall winner in the Topper 4.2 fleet with a net score of just 6 points from 7 races. Adam Irvin rose above Hannah Dadley Young for second place with Hannah first lady and third overall

The Optimist fleet on Course 3 managed to complete three races today with Race Officer Harry Gallagher determined to complete the full schedule. Justin Lucas continued his grip on the fleet with another 2 wins to add to his 3 earlier in the championship. Not only did he win overall but his net points were almost 50 points better than Conor Gorman in second and Harry Twomey in third. Emily Riordan was first girl.

ISA President Jack Roy thanked Ballyholme Yacht Club for successfully hosting the championships for the first time with the strong hint that it would return to the North again in future years.

Ballyholme Commodore Mark Mackey thanked all of the competitors and their families for travelling up to Bangor and making the event such a success - the largest entry ever. Thanks were also given to the Mayor Deborah Girvan and Ards & North Down Borough Council and Quay Marinas who supported the event, and CH Marine and McCready Sailboats who helped sponsor the prizes.

Thanks were also given by Jack and Mark to all of the Race Management team - the Principal Race Officer Robin Gray supported by Angela Gilmour, Harry Gallagher and Ruan O'Tiarnaigh, the Jury under Chris Lindsay and Gordon Davies, the 100 plus volunteers on the water and ashore helping at the event along with Eurosaf visitors and Andy Millington from the RYA marklaying team, and finally the event organiser Richard Glynn - more famous as the travelling father and sponsor of previous Topper World Champion Liam Glynn who is now campaigning in the Laser and just back from training in Croatia. Special thanks also went to the volunteers from local clubs in Belfast Lough and across Northern Ireland who took time off work this week and without who's help it would have been impossible to run three courses so successfully.

After the Prize Giving the teams for the various Irish Optimist squads travelling to the World Championships, Europeans, the ICT Poland and ICT France squads were read out - with particular special significance for Leah Rickard from the National Yacht Club who was born in Thailand and has qualified to travel to the World Championships which will be held there later this summer.

Full results for the ISA Youth Pathway National Championships and Optimist Trials as well as the Optimist squad details are available at ballyholme.com/racing-results and the IODAI website.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted today at 12:03 pm Jamie Harris joins Team Allen
Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer. Posted on 20 Apr Optimist Easter International in Holland
220 sailors from 13 countries at Braassemermeer The 30 strong GBR Optimist Team made its way over to Braassemermeer, just south of Amsterdam, for the 32nd Easter International. Overall there were more than 60 British sailors competing amongst the 220 sailors form 13 countries. Posted on 20 Apr Toppers at Waldringfield
For the 65th Easter Egg Open Meeting The 65th Waldringfield SC Easter Egg Open Meeting continued many of the traditions of this popular annual event, but this year had one notable innovation – the introduction of a Topper class start! Posted on 19 Apr Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr Banbury Optimist Open preview
Midlands event to be held on 30th April Banbury Sailing Club will be hosting its annual Optimist Open on Sunday 30 April for sailors from across the Midlands and further afield. Posted on 18 Apr 35th Garda Optimist Open overall
Outstanding edition breaks the Guinness World Record It was an outstanding edition of the Lake Garda Optimist Meeting; good weather and strong wind let the Guinness World Records' event run smoothly both on land and water to the delight of the 1063 helmsmen, their families and coaches. Posted on 17 Apr Optimist racing clinics at Draycote Water
To fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season Optimist sailors wanting to fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season are being invited to join training sessions at Draycote Water SC in the Midlands. Posted on 16 Apr 35th Garda Optimist Open day 3
All set for the final races on Sunday The final races of the 35th Lake Garda Optimist Meeting take place on Sunday. Saturday was a windy day and all the scheduled races were completed - a great organisational success for Fraglia Vela Riva, acknowledged also by all the visitors. Posted on 15 Apr 35th Garda Optimist Open day 2
Italian Arseni and American Baker leading the way What an amazing day today in Garda Trentino for youth sailing and the Optimist class (9-15 years old). The skilled helmsmen from 30 countries sailed with confidence, despite the medium-high-intensity wind and short and steep waves. Posted on 15 Apr

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy