Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington 2017 VX One Gold Cup
Product Feature
Trident Orbit Front Zip Drysuit
Trident Orbit Front Zip Drysuit

Draycote Water SC invites visitors to take part in Bank Holiday Pursuit Races

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 6:31 pm 1 May 2017
Millie Irish comes ashore after winning the first Bank Holiday Pursuit Race of this year's series © Paula Irish

The second race in Draycote Water Sailing Club's Pursuit Race series will again be open to visitors from other clubs and takes place on the next Bank Holiday on Monday 1st May.

The first race in this year's series of six Bank Holiday races took place last Monday and was won by 12-year-old Millie Irish in an Optimist, the first time an Optimist has won since 1983. Raced in light winds, Millie took advantage of a reasonable breeze at her start and was in an unassailable position as the faster boats slowed to a stop in the dying wind.

For an entry fee of just £10, visiting boats will have the opportunity to take part in the 100-minute Pursuit Race (datum 11am) and have full use of the water for the whole day.

Visitors will be welcome to take part in the full Pursuit Race series taking place each Bank Holiday, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day (6 races in all) for the same entry fee and qualify for the series prizes alongside Draycote members. There are also prizes for each individual Pursuit Race.

"Our Pursuit Race format has been very successful and popular for many years," said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. "We would like to invite sailors from other clubs to join in with us on the principle of the more the merrier. Subject to the wind conditions we endeavour to set a course that makes use of as much of our 650 acres of water as possible."

Races will be handicapped using the Great Lakes handicaps. 49ers, 49erFXs, Cherubs, Dart 18s, International 14s, International Moths, RS800s, RS900s and Shadow Xs can enter, but no other boats longer than 7 metres and / or using hydrofoils and / or with twin trapezes and / or with a PY / Great Lakes / Provisional handicap lower than 800. Multihulls can enter if their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. No craft powered by airborne kites can enter.

The May Bank Holiday race is for the John Siggers trophy, named after a former Draycote member who was in the British team for the controversially boycotted 1980 Olympics. By the time the boycott action was dropped, there was not enough time for the GB sailing to transport boats and gear to the sailing venue.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Optimist racing clinics at Draycote Water
To fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season Optimist sailors wanting to fine tune their racing skills ahead of the main season are being invited to join training sessions at Draycote Water SC in the Midlands. Posted on 16 Apr Bank Holiday Pursuit Races open to all
At Draycote Water Sailing Club Draycote Water Sailing Club, the premier sailing venue in the Midlands, is opening its Bank Holiday Pursuit Races to all-comers, starting with the Easter Bank Holiday on Monday 17th April. Posted on 7 Apr Solos at Draycote Water
Dinghy Rope Midland Series round 1 39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series. Posted on 3 Apr GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series prize giving
Award to RS200 victors at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Matt Mee and Emma Norris have become the first RS200 sailors to win the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series in its eight-year history. The former Fireball World Champion steered his RS200 to fifth place in the final event two weeks ago at the Oxford Blue. Posted on 2 Mar Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship
Great racing for 33 helms in fresh winds at Draycote After some careful consideration the NSCA committee decided to go ahead with the event, despite a rather menacing forecast of 22-33 knot winds. Posted on 27 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winters to go ahead
Forecast for Draycote Water looking good The forecast for Saturday is currently averaging 18-22mph which will provide great conditions for racing. Posted on 24 Feb Possible postponement for the Solos
Strong winds forecast for Noble Marine Winter Championship The current forecast for the Noble Marine Winter Championship is currently 22mph gusting 39mph at 9am and sustained gusts of 39-40 throughout the day. Clearly too strong to race, so please be aware that we may postpone the event. Posted on 23 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship preview
Taking place this Saturday at Draycote Water This Saturday sees the season opener for the National Solo fleet as we contest the Noble Marine Winter Championship. Posted on 21 Feb 29er Winter Championship
Harken GP5 at Draycote Water SC The 29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 were held at Draycote with a forecast that suggested that there might not be much racing. As the fleet rigged up no more than 2-3 knots of wind was detected and many sailors huddled in the warm clubhouse. Posted on 8 Feb Sprint 15 Winter TT at Draycote Water
Forecast gets the temperature right! Saturday morning dawned without the blue sky and light to moderate breeze we were expecting, but with rain and a strong breeze, the only thing consistent to the forecast was the cold! Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy