Draycote Water SC invites visitors to take part in Bank Holiday Pursuit Races

Millie Irish comes ashore after winning the first Bank Holiday Pursuit Race of this year's series © Paula Irish Millie Irish comes ashore after winning the first Bank Holiday Pursuit Race of this year's series © Paula Irish

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 6:31 pm

The second race in Draycote Water Sailing Club's Pursuit Race series will again be open to visitors from other clubs and takes place on the next Bank Holiday on Monday 1st May.

The first race in this year's series of six Bank Holiday races took place last Monday and was won by 12-year-old Millie Irish in an Optimist, the first time an Optimist has won since 1983. Raced in light winds, Millie took advantage of a reasonable breeze at her start and was in an unassailable position as the faster boats slowed to a stop in the dying wind.

For an entry fee of just £10, visiting boats will have the opportunity to take part in the 100-minute Pursuit Race (datum 11am) and have full use of the water for the whole day.

Visitors will be welcome to take part in the full Pursuit Race series taking place each Bank Holiday, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day (6 races in all) for the same entry fee and qualify for the series prizes alongside Draycote members. There are also prizes for each individual Pursuit Race.

"Our Pursuit Race format has been very successful and popular for many years," said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. "We would like to invite sailors from other clubs to join in with us on the principle of the more the merrier. Subject to the wind conditions we endeavour to set a course that makes use of as much of our 650 acres of water as possible."

Races will be handicapped using the Great Lakes handicaps. 49ers, 49erFXs, Cherubs, Dart 18s, International 14s, International Moths, RS800s, RS900s and Shadow Xs can enter, but no other boats longer than 7 metres and / or using hydrofoils and / or with twin trapezes and / or with a PY / Great Lakes / Provisional handicap lower than 800. Multihulls can enter if their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. No craft powered by airborne kites can enter.

The May Bank Holiday race is for the John Siggers trophy, named after a former Draycote member who was in the British team for the controversially boycotted 1980 Olympics. By the time the boycott action was dropped, there was not enough time for the GB sailing to transport boats and gear to the sailing venue.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.