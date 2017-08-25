Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 Holding
Product Feature
P&B Streaker Wave Sail
P&B Streaker Wave Sail

Entry list growing for Chichester Harbour Race Week

by Liz Sagues today at 5:18 pm 21-25 August 2017
Start area for the Series B competitors at Chichester Harbour Race Week 2016 © Liz Sagues

Early on-line entries for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 (August 21-25) already demonstrate the appeal of the event to a wide range of dinghy sailors. Almost half of those singed up are under-18s, helming in the RS Feva and Laser Radial class fleets and crewing in RS200s and Fevas, and in several cases their parents are racing, too.

Other dinghies on the entry list include the ever-popular Finn and a much more recently designed single-hander, the Devoti Zero, whose sailors for the second year running have a start of their own with similar-rated RS Aero 9s.

Entrants so far come both from clubs within the harbour and others further afield - Rock in Cornwall and Gurnard on the Isle of Wight.

Each day some 20 separate starts are planned, with class events including RS400, Solo, Laser and XOD, plus for youngsters RS Tera Sport and Optimist. Handicap fleets cover additional conventional and asymmetric dinghies. Four separate courses will be set in the broad expanse of water close to the harbour entrance.

In 2016 402 boats and 625 individuals competed. For 2017 an entry limit has been set at 425 boats. Hayling Island SC, with its great facilities for sailors and their families and friends, hosts the event, which is run by volunteers from all the clubs forming the Chichester Harbour Federation.

Early-bird on-line entry, with substantial discounts over later fees, continues until June 30, and classes currently in the handicap groupings that muster at least ten full-week entries by the end of July can ask for the own start.

See chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net for the NOR, programme and lots more information.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

HISC RS Elite Youth Challenge
Inaugural event sailed at Hayling Island Four extremely generous RS Elite owners made their boats available for the inaugural RS Elite Youth Challenge at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Friday 21 April. Posted today at 3:57 pm Welsh sailor Dan Whiteley crowned
At RYA Youth National Championships North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley was crowned Laser class UK champion after five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals. Posted on 18 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling overall
Winners crowned After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes. Posted on 14 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 4
The race is on for the podium On arrival to Hayling Island Sailing Club, sailors were greeted with a two-hour postponement onshore before the expected breeze filled in to allow the full schedule of races to be completed on the penultimate day Posted on 13 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 3
A blustery blast The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets. Posted on 12 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 2
Action packed day in a building breeze Despite a challenging forecast, the fleet launched on time ready for day two of the Youth Nationals. A light wind first race, followed by a large wind shift, culminated in a building breeze across the courses as three races were completed by all classes. Posted on 11 Apr RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling day 1
The sun shines on a shifty opener The RYA Youth Nationals got off to a flying start as Hayling Island witnessed some superb conditions, with the best of British youth sailing making their mark on the first day of racing (10-14 April). Posted on 10 Apr Sailors raring to go at Youth Nationals
Boats are rigged, equipment inspected at Hayling Island Boats are rigged, equipment is inspected and sailors have completed their final preparation before racing gets underway tomorrow (Monday 10 April) at the RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Apr Single-handed low down
Ahead of the RYA Youth National Championship With racing at the RYA Youth National Championships now just three days away, single-handed sailors are preparing to take to the waters of Hayling Island to compete against the country's top sailors in four classes. Posted on 7 Apr Young sailors aim for glory
At the RYA Youth National Championship Over 380 young sailors will face a royal audience at the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships, which will get underway at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Monday (10 April). Posted on 7 Apr

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy