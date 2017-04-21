Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS500 Cover
Rain and Sun RS500 Cover

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

RS Elite Youth Challenge at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Paul Fisk today at 3:57 pm 21 April 2017
RS Elite Youth Challenge at Hayling Island © Nick Peters

Four extremely generous RS Elite owners made their boats available for the inaugural RS Elite Youth Challenge at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Friday 21 April.

The two- or three-person youth teams with a qualifying age of under 19 on 31 December 2017 would helm and crew an RS Elite with the owner's adult representative acting as the middle crew. Six youth teams entered, with sailors aged from 11 to 18 years from the RS Tera, RS Feva and 29er fleets.

Race Officers Nigel Tuttle and Fiona Pyke got the match racing underway on schedule at 6pm on Friday evening over a short windward-leeward course without spinnakers inside Chichester Harbour. A gentle westerly breeze was perfect for the youth sailors to get to grips with keelboat sailing. Quick transfers from Elite to RIB between races gave competitors the opportuntiy to compare notes, talk tactics and discuss the finer points of the rules. From the outset, it was clear that no quarter was to be given with each team enjoying the one-on-one match race format, circling, luffing, jybing, tacking, dialling down and up in an attempt to gain a crucial advantage at the start. The highly competitive sailors were determined to enjoy themselves and were having great fun.

"All of the kids seemed to have had so much fun and banter either racing or sat in the taxi boat. Listening to and watching them all during the evening was fun just on its own. They really are a lucky bunch." Michael Balch (Race Team).

RS Elite Youth Challenge at Hayling Island - photo © Nick Peters
RS Elite Youth Challenge at Hayling Island - photo © Nick Peters

Racing was extremely tight with most matches decided by a half boat length margin and some nail-biting finishes saw boats separated by no more than the width of a cigarette paper. After a hectic 15-race round robin series, Elliot Wells and Nick Robins came out on top with four wins from their five races, and a three-way tie for second place with Grace Fisk/Jessica Balch, Ben Tuttle/Josh Hobbs/Will Balch, Abigail Tuttle/Rachel Pyke all with three wins from five. Close behind were Henry Jameson/Louis Wright/Oscar Ferenczy and Angus Kilpatrick/Jack Henry.

A great time was had by organisers and competitors alike with all looking forward to the next Youth Elite Challenge which seems set to become an annual event at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Salcombe Yacht Club Yawlie Regatta
RS Elite sailing in the Angigua sun Between the 29th January and the 3rd February the 3rd biennial Salcombe Yacht Club Yawlie Regatta took place. The qualifying series of races between 8 couples (you have to sail with your wife or partner) comprised of 9 races on a windward leeward course. Posted on 6 Feb RS Elite Crabber's Nip day 4
A small but perfectly formed fleet of five boats A small but perfectly formed fleet of five boats gathered for Race 4 of the Autumn Series for the prestigious Crabber's Nip Trophy on a chilly Sunday morning with a steady north-easterly breeze and a building ebb tide. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 RS Elite Crabber's Nip race 2
Autumn Series at Hayling Island After last weekend's cancellation and a short postponement for Remembrance Sunday, the small fleet of five boats in Race 2 of the Autumn Series for the prestigious Crabber's Nip Trophy enjoyed some fabulous conditions. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 RS Elite Southern Area Championship
An impressive fleet of 22 at Hayling Island Visitors from Cowes and Burnham along with the locals from HISC, made up an impressive fleet of 22 RS Elites racing for the Southern Area Championships. Posted on 25 Sep 2016 RS Elite Sprint Racing at Hayling Island
Not for the feint-hearted! September's Saturday afternoon sprint racing for RS Elites at HISC was not for the feint-hearted with a steady 25–30 knots from the north/northwest. The usual windward-leeward course was laid for four races to the east of the Harbour entrance. Posted on 18 Sep 2016 Burnham Week grand finale
Fireworks and Champagne to celebrate winners Tony and Chuffy Merewether and team on Amazon (Jeanneau Sunfast 3200) won the Town Cup on the concluding day of Burnham Week 2016 (27 August-3 September). Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Burnham Week 2016 first weekend
Lively conditions set pace at premier east coast regatta Winds gusting 23kts and choppy, wind-against-tide conditions made for a thrilling start during the opening weekend of Burnham Week 2016. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Royal Southern YC members at Cowes Week
Event voted a huge success The weather gods provided the Royal Southern Yacht Club, one of the Cowes Combined Clubs that run the annual Cowes Week Regatta, the sort of summer event they used to get a decade ago! Posted on 20 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Elite RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Hayling Island SC RS Elite Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy