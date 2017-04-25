Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
North Sails 505 M10T Mainsail
North Sails 505 M10T Mainsail
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - Race 2

by Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta today at 7:25 am 19-25 April 2017

Mother Nature turned up the volume for the second day of Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, sponsored by Panerai. Seventeen knots churned the water into rowdy seas, giving skippers and crew the chance to up their game. Since it was the Butterfly course, yachts were tested on every point of sail.

The 138' magnificent Herreshoff gaff rigged schooner, Mariette of 1915 during the second race at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
The 138' magnificent Herreshoff gaff rigged schooner, Mariette of 1915 during the second race at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

The extra wind was welcomed, especially by the big girls. The 138' magnificent Herreshoff gaff rigged schooner, Mariette of 1915, kept her crew of two dozen hopping, thankfully leaving no time to sing the bawdy sea shanty that wowed the crowd at last night's competition. Captain Charlie Wroe and helmsman Trevor Murphy drove hard, hitting 13 knots, yet placed 2nd behind the 62' Hereschoff schooner, Mary Rose, in Vintage Class A. The victory for Mary Rose was well earned given that her newly repaired foremast was restepped only an hour before the race began.

In Vintage Class B, Mat Barker's The Blue Peter, a 65' Alfred Mylne Cutter placed first on corrected time to even the score with the 77' Fife Yawl Latifa. The two boats, along with Anne Marie, a 57' Harris gaff yawl are old friends - their last race was in Cowes, in 1938!

Several whales got in the act during the second race at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Mark Kransow Photography
Several whales got in the act during the second race at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Mark Kransow Photography

Local boat Don Ward's Frolic, a 44' Luders yawl, remains in first place overall Classics GRP Class A, as does Alexis Andrews' Genesis, the 42' Alwyn Enoe sloop in Traditional Class; Juno, the 65' Nat Benjamin Schooner in Classics Class C; Vagabundo, a 42' German Frers Bermudian ketch in Vintage Class C; Chloe Giselle, the latest Sean McMillan 65' Spirit Sloop in Spirit of Tradition Class and youngest in the fleet; and Chronos, 157', Klaus Roder Staysail Ketch in Tall Ship Class. The other classes saw upsets today raising the bar for tomorrow's contest. The full results can be seen at www.antiguaclassics.com

This is the Gentlemen's Race but it's also a Regatta that runs on spirit and good humour. Wild Horses, the 76' Joel White sloop, tuned up with a herd of crew sporting eerily realistic horse heads, prancing on deck. Spirit of Oysterhaven, the 70' Frederick Parker schooner, turned the race into a talent show, their uniformed crew on the rail dancing and singing a snappy tune. Several whales got in the act, spouting and rolling amongst the fleet.

Salty Beard contest winner Nupee at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Ted Martin
Salty Beard contest winner Nupee at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Ted Martin

The surprise winner of last night's Salty Beard contest was Antiguan, Nupee, who clearly has a future in comedy. The Sea Shanty competition was both tight and hysterical, but the popular winner was Dkembe Outterbridge, crew on the yacht Spirit of Bermuda.

Panerai Owner's Party at Clarence House during the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Ted Martin
Panerai Owner's Party at Clarence House during the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - photo © Ted Martin

Since racing in tropical sun causes extreme thirst, Presidente kindly opened the Beer Garden this afternoon and the lawn of Nelson's Dockyard turned into a giant lounge filled with sailors who had stories to tell.

As light left the sky, the stage lit up for the Prize-giving of the Concours d'Elégance, this year sponsored by Gerald Rainer's Mary Rose. Lucky winners took home a piece of Antigua with gorgeous trophies made by ceramic artist Nancy Nicholson. Winners in all classes were announced, leading up to the Overall Winner, the gorgeous Fife Latifa. This year's winner of the Arne Frisell award, for the yacht with the most grace and seaworthiness, was bestowed upon Spirit of Bermuda.

The Copper and Lumber Hotel is the setting for this evening's Vintage Costume Ball and the Pirate Tango will take place on the Capstans Lawn.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta race 1
Amazing collection of sloops, cutters, yawls and schooners The first race in the series of four took place with ENE winds of 14 knots accompanied by relatively calm seas. Start times were delayed due to difficulties in setting the first mark but it gave sailors extra time to scrutinise competition. Posted on 22 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta underway
Parties, Concours d'Elégance and racing The first of Panerai's Classic Yachts Challenge for 2017 got underway Wednesday on island time as final members of the fleet pulled in 15 minutes after the close of registration but with plenty of time to partake in Mount Gay's infamous Red Hat Party. Posted on 21 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta preview
Yachts arriving in English Harbour English Harbour is electric with excitement as boats sail in for the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, the first in this year's series of the Panerai Classic Yacht Challenges. Posted on 18 Apr Damian Marley to Headline
Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park Internationally acclaimed reggae artist, Damian "Junior Gong" Marley – the youngest son of the legendary Bob Marley – is set to headline the eighth edition of Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park. Posted on 14 Apr Fever-Tree extends its Sailing Series
With sponsorship of Antigua Sailing Week Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, has announced a sponsorship partnership with Antigua Sailing Week to become the events official mixer provider. The move marks an extension of the Fever-Tree sailing series into a new territory. Posted on 11 Apr Sea Bags announced as Sustainability Sponsor
At Antigua Sailing Week 2017 Sea Bags, a brand at the forefront of giving a second life to used sails, has signed on as a sponsor for Antigua Sailing Week. The partnership supports an on-going commitment to promote environmentally responsible behaviour. Posted on 8 Apr Vittoria's classy touch at Sail Port Stephens
Classic timber boat cutting through the Nelson Bay chop Amid the gleaming white fibreglass boats racing en masse at the Commodores Cup, stage one of the two-part 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens, is the classic timber boat Vittoria cutting a wide path through the gentle Nelson Bay chop. Posted on 5 Apr Eleonora set for Antigua Bermuda Race
Exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward The Antigua to Bermuda Race starting on Friday 12th May is proving highly popular with a huge variety of competitors eager to take on the challenge of a true ocean race to Bermuda; the home of the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 21 Mar Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Fever-Tree sponsor Antigua Sailing Week
The world's leading premium mixer brand Antigua Sailing Week has added Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, as a significant sponsor announcing it as the event's official mixer. Posted on 13 Mar

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy