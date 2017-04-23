Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Performance Sailing - Prepare Better, Sail Faster by Steve Colgate
Performance Sailing - Prepare Better, Sail Faster by Steve Colgate

MC38 Autumn Regatta at Middle Harbour Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:40 am 22-23 April 2017
Ginger on day 1 of the MC38 Autumn Regatta © Bob Fowler

A light air day one of the final act of the MC38's 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green's Ginger by the slimmest margin.

Green's consistent 2,3,2,2 scores on The Sound, the stretch of water between South Head and Manly's Quarantine Station, trumped Maserati's 5,1,3,1 by one point, a worthy runner-up result given today was the first time on the wheel of an MC38 for Maserati's replacement driver.

Maserati on day 1 of the MC38 Autumn Regatta - photo © Michael Chittenden
Maserati on day 1 of the MC38 Autumn Regatta - photo © Michael Chittenden

Chris Way is about to join the sporty one-design class with his own MC38, in the interim he agreed to helm the closing summer series act on Saturday April 22 for owner Neville Crichton.

Way is well-known in sailing circles for his succession of boats named Easy Tiger. He's moving on from his Melges 32 to an MC38, which will be Tiger number five. "The boats are awesome, really powered up," Way said following his helming debut, adding, "in a five boat fleet you can be first or last. We proved that.

"In terms of keelboats the MC38 takes a lot more work downwind, you have to sail deeper angles. My Melges planes earlier, these are more about displacement and it's going to be fun learning. Upwind was fine, pretty much the same as a normal upwind boat...a little bit more finicky but a having a good main trimmer such as Doug McGain helped a lot.

"We are only one point behind 'Chappo' (David Chapman on Ginger) and might just sneak in."

Once his MC38 is "tiger-fied" Way plans to stump up for stage two of the 2017 Winter Series in June, and beyond.

Two wins put Lightspeed, skippered by Steve Barlow, two points off second in the Autumn Regatta overall series scores.

Ginger's tactician David Chapman said of the day, "Racing was very tight on a light air day. The fleet's not so used to the bump in The Sound, which threw in something different for all of us. We were consistent today and we're happy where we are. Chris [Way] did a really good job."

Three more races are scheduled on Sunday April 23 under the Middle Harbour Yacht Club's race officer Ted Anderson and the forecast indicates 5-10 knots WNW thanks to a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea extending a ridge along the NSW directing light winds to the coast.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperR1R2R3R4Pts
138011GINGERLeslie Green23229
2NZL80MASERATINeville Crichton513110
338001LIGHTSPEEDStephen Barlow151512
4HI101VINOChris Hancock344314
5AUS5521HOOLIGANMarcus Blackmore425415
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MC38 Australian Nationals overall
Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth title Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 2
Ginger closes in on fourth title Leslie Green's Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon's Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow's Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater. Posted on 18 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 1
Feisty start on Pittwater A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor'easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney's northern beaches bringing high winds and hail. Posted on 17 Feb Record MC38 fleet vie for title
Australian Nationals start Friday on Pittwater A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class' national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017. Posted on 15 Feb MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 overall
Half-baked haka not enough to hamper Menace A half-baked haka on Neville Crichton's part-Kiwi MC38 Maserati wasn't enough to beat the full blooded New Zealanders on Howard Spencer's Menace who protected their MC38 Summer Series Championship overall lead with a second stage win. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 day 1
Largest ever fleet assembled on Sydney Harbour Forty knot winds on Sydney Harbour on Saturday morning triggered the abandonment of a number of club events without a sail unfurled, and delayed the start of the MC38s second championship series for the largest ever turn-out. Posted on 5 Nov 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 1 overall
Menace's heavy air prowess leads to mighty win Menace's heavy air prowess on day one of act one of the MC38's Summer Championship series gave them an advantage the local lads couldn't close-up during a second breezy Pittwater outing, this time north-east winds up to 22 knots by the final race. Posted on 9 Oct 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 1 day 1
MC38s light-up on heavy air Pittwater day Day one of act one of the MC38 2016/17 Summer Series Championship was a test of boat handling with south-east winds up to 28 knots sorting out the slick from the sloppy when it came to crew work in the four opening races on Pittwater, north of Sydney. Posted on 8 Oct 2016 MC38 CYCA Spring Regatta overall
Ginger overpowers the field The dominance of the MC38 class by Leslie Green's Ginger continues with yet another triumph, this time the CYCA Spring Regatta sailed on Sydney Harbour over the weekend of September 24-25, 2016. Posted on 25 Sep 2016 MC38 CYCA Spring Regatta day 1
Ginger's early lead Eight MC38s took to Sydney Harbour in light winds on the magic opening day. An hour and a half delay due to insufficient breeze eventually transitioned to an 8-9 knot easterly and consecutive starts were run off Garden Island's naval base Posted on 24 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Upper Thames SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Upper Thames SC- 23 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy