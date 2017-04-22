April gets you going! Catch up with the news from RS Sailing

RS800s racing © RS Sailing RS800s racing © RS Sailing

by RS Sailing today at 4:16 pm

Have you sailed your RS boat already? There has already been a lot going on in the world of RS Sailing this year and a lot more to come. This is a year of great destinations, high quality racing events and guaranteed great socials.

Will you join us?

Events

The RS Sailing class association has worked hard this winter to offer you a full schedule of great events.

Last weekend: France Open Skiff, Lac du Der – Multiple classes – Eastern

It really was a brilliant event. With more then 60% of all competitor racing an RS Sailing class. Leading class were the RS800's with a brilliant turnout of 17 boats from 6 nations. Followed by the RS500 and RS700 class. Great atmosphere racing. And we were on television! France3 - Television: Voile lac du Der.

What's next?

RS Feva EuroCup 2: United4 in Medemblik, The Netherlands 29 - 30 April

This event is the second RS Feva EuroCup Event, and the United 4 Regatta in Medemblik, Netherlands.RS Feva sailors will have an excellent opportunity to race at the venue for the RS Feva Worlds 2017!The website with information about the Event is www.united4sailing.org

RS500/RS800 Europeans Medemblik, the Netherlands – 12 – 14 May

The famous international regatta center of Medemblik in the Netherlands will host the European Championships for RS500 and RS800. A real international event. And the Dutchies will make a good social event of it. Charterboats are available.

Only joining in the weekend. There is a separate fee for weekend entries. Get in touch for more information.

The early entry fee ends in the end of this week, so Enter now!

1 - 4 June: RS Feva EuroCup 4: European Championships Switzerland

12 - 19 June: RS Feva America's Cup event in Bermuda

4 - 5 July RS500/RS800 Nieuwpoort Race Week in Belgium

21 - 27 July RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik

23 - 28 July RS Aero Worlds in Carnac

29 July - 4 Aug RS Tera Worlds in Carnac

24 - 28 July RS100, RS200, RS400, RS500 in Como Italy

17 - 20 Aug Crown Cup in Czech Republic – RS Aero, RS Feva, RS500 and RS700 (Europeans)

More News

It is not all about racing at RS Sailing. Exploring the fun of sailing your RS boat includes much more. Making sure you are prepared for your sailing is important. The RS Quest is a great training and family boat for this purpose! See in the movie below how to reef an RS Quest.

The RS Quest sits between the RS Feva and RS Vision in our range and responds to the need for a modern dinghy of this size – big enough for an instructor and 2 or 3 pupils – perfect for Mum or Dad and youngsters – small enough to easily handle afloat and ashore. Inspired by the Sea Cadets who wish to update their older dinghies, this is the boat many sailing programmes around the world want – and it is packed with innovative features to create a uniquely configurable boat to suit individual needs, with the ability to grow the sailor.

RS Aero Class update – Super light weight boat for ultimate pleasure and performance

The RS Aero class has really taken off and every day new owners are joining the RS Aero Class. Fleets are starting in every country in Europe. Get in contact with your local dealer. Most of them are offering great promotions if you are joining the class and race your RS Aero actively. Inspire your friends to join and all benefit. With almost 2000boats on the water and the ISAF International Class status it is now time to present the first ever:

World Championships for RS Aero: 21-27 July in Carnac, France

Charter boats are available here.

Do you want to know more about the RS Aero? Visit the RS Aero Class Associaion website.

Everything you need to keep your RS boat on the water

The team of RSSailingstore.com is specialized in everything you need for your RS boat. Whether you are an active racer or a family club cruiser, our people have a passion forgetting the most out of your RS Sailing experience. Have a look at our webstore here.

Advice from the expert: Check your boat 2 weeks before your event to see whether something needs replacing. This gives you time to order your spare parts and have it delivered before the event starts.

RS500 Class in the spotlight

The RS500 is an exciting, award-wining double-hander with trapeze and genneker – With popularity rapidly spreading and an awesome race and social scene, the RS500 is the fashionable favourite.

The infectious popularity of the RS500 has lead to the creation of a huge European race circuit for the young and young at heart. The hull volume and controllable rig create a wide competitive weight range and fast, comfortable sailing – in a boat that is quick to rig and user friendly afloat. The RS500’s brilliant combination of speed, handling and racing whilst being comparatively easy to sail makes it universally popular.

The World Championships are this Summer in beautiful lake Como in Italy. Like Lake Garda, the Northern end of Lake Como benefits from a thermal afternoon wind. When the sun is shining (most of the time in July), a wind of around 15-18 kts kicks in in early afternoon, so racing is scheduled to start at 1300hrs daily. The race courses are within 1 mile of launching. Launching is easy, off a recently enlarged slipway into calm waters, giving you time to sort yourself out before hitting the wind.

With many new boats sold to Italy, France, Netherlands, Germany, Estonia and Austria we expect this event to become big and great! Register yourself now at http://rs500.org

The racing will run from Monday 24 to Friday 28 July, with a practice race and/or coaching on Sunday 23 July. Charter boats are available.

RS Sailing

From the outset, RS boats have been created with passion. A passion to use the latest developments in construction and rig technology to produce boats that are more fun to sail, easier to handle and faster.

With a heritage in flat out racing classes, the RS range now also includes boats for beginners, families, clubs and schools. We hope you will enjoy an RS as much as we do!

Are you interested in buying one of our boats? Visit the RSSailing.com contact us section and we'll get in touch with you.