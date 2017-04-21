Crewsaver appointed as Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup

Crewsaver appointed as Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup © ACEA Crewsaver appointed as Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup © ACEA

by Tom Webb today at 8:25 pm

Crewsaver has announced today, 21st April 2017, that it has been selected to be the Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup, which will take place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June 2017.

With just over a month until the start of the 35th America's Cup, one of the most hotly anticipated sports events worldwide, there is mounting tension and excitement as the teams prepare to take each other on in Bermuda.

Crewsaver, a Survitec company, and one of the world's leading safety equipment manufacturers, is excited to announce its exclusive safety equipment partnership with the 35th America's Cup. Crewsaver will be providing the America's Cup with all of the safety equipment needed for their chase boats including lifejackets, helmets, first aid kits, knives, pyrotechnics and man-overboard rescue equipment, along with a number of marker buoys to help with shepherding boats to the race course.

Dan Barnett, Chief Commercial Officer of the 35th America's Cup, said: "we are very pleased to welcome Crewsaver into the America's Cup family and are all excited about working with their world class products. Safety is obviously a core focus area for the America's Cup, so having a company of the calibre of Crewsaver as our Official Safety Provider is the perfect fit for us in this incredibly important area."

"We are delighted to have been selected as official safety provider to the America's Cup, it is very clear that our two organisations share many of the same values as far as safety on the water is concerned, making this the ideal partnership opportunity. We look forward to working together to help share these messages to a wider audience through our #LifejacketSafe campaign," commented Brian Stringer, Survitec Group Chief Executive Officer.

With help from Crewsaver, the America's Cup will very shortly be launching a series of safety videos, providing viewers with a number of top tips to help them stay safe when out on the water.

In addition, the partnership will provide America's Cup viewers with the opportunity to win a limited edition, and not on general sale (and not available to the public), America's Cup branded Crewfit 180N Pro lifejacket through a competition being run by Crewsaver, details of which will be announced soon.