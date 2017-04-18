Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer
Lymington Town Sailing Club RC Yachting April Championship

by Liam Willis today at 8:18 pm 18 April 2017
LTSC RC Yachting April Championship at Pinetops © LW Media

The first Tuesday evening championship was held at Pinetops on 18th April. With a light dying breeze, fantastic sunshine and Easter egg prizes at the ready, it was set to be a good one.

The aim of the game was to mostly avoid the odd patches of weed in the lake whilst trying to hook into the correct shifts and gusts. A simple triangle, sausage course was set across the lake with the south westerly breeze. It presented some very close and tactical racing between the 16 boat over the 8 races. Hot favourites to take the championship going in to the evening was returning King James Dodd, making his first appearance in the DF65 fleet for over a year, the question was would he beat his bother Charlie.

When the final scores were totted up, once again Simon 'Cake' McCarthy showed his skills to bring home the overall win with an impressive four-point lead. Although he was piped in one race by his father Dan who grabbed his own race win. Second went to big boss Jon Harvey who narrowly beat Paul Davis to round of the podium. Alex Hayman missed out on the Easter eggs by just a point to take 4th position. Nigel Walbank took 5th place. There was a creme egg for everyone for taking part. Thank you to Meriel McCarthy for keeping the scores and being race officer. Full results on our website.

LTSC RC Yachting April Championship at Pinetops - photo © LW Media
LTSC RC Yachting April Championship at Pinetops - photo © LW Media

Racing takes place every Tuesday, for more information about us and what we do please visit our website www.ltscrcyachting.co.uk. We have a demo boat that we loan out to new comers that would like to have a go, so please contact us using the website and come and join in the fun.

Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Related Articles

10 Raters at Frensham Pond
A first for the club This is the first time Frensham Pond Sailing Club have run a 10 Rater Open Meeting. It was therefore very rewarding to have an entry of nine sailors making the journey to Frensham to take part in the event at our beautiful location. Posted today at 7:03 am Videlo Globe Footy Open
Midweek sailing at Frensham Pond This is the first time this event has been run mid-week, as weekend dates in April were unavailable due to major dinghy events at Frensham Pond Sailing Club. Posted on 18 Apr RC Laser Fleetwood Spring Series day 3
A great wind straight down the lake With a great wind straight down the lake it was going to be good, but only if the rain stopped first. 6 skippers turned up for the days sailing, well Derek actually arrived a bit later to give us all a chance. Posted on 17 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
A good breeze for the last two outings With a 15MPH North West wind it was looking like I might be able to try out the B Rig for the first time, even though it was coming from the former stadium seating sand hills direction. Posted on 15 Apr Marblehead Ranking Event 1 at Woking
26 entries from 17 clubs take part Radio Sailing Woking put on a very good event for Marbleheads in beautiful sunny and windy conditions with 26 entries from 17 clubs and 11 races were sailed. Posted on 7 Apr RC Laser Northern Summer Series 1
National TT at West Lancs Dave Fowler enjoyed blue skies at the Poole RC Laser TT event last weekend, so he decided to bring it back 'Up North' as we were in need of a bit of nicer weather. 13 skippers arrived ready for battle to enjoy the first Northern TT. Posted on 5 Apr One Metres at Castle Semple
UK IOM Ranking Event 1 & 2 With the European Championships confirmed by IOMICA next year in Croatia the GBR IOM fleet ventured to Scotland to commence the 2017 class ranking series hosted by Buchanness Radio Yacht Club on behalf of the MYA Scottish District. Posted on 5 Apr Vane 36R Woods Cup Trophy
At Fleetwood Model Yacht Club What no batteries? Well actually no batteries, no winch, no servo and no radio gear whatsoever. Just a gadget at the back end connected to the rudder to operate a touch as the wind veers back and forth. Posted on 3 Apr Mustang Tuesday Sailing at Fleetwood
Now up to six skippers in total We are now up to 6 skippers in number. This week we had the unbeatable John P., also Mike who only usually only sails in a blue moon so I'm told, and the gentle as anybody you'd like to know Ian. Posted on 31 Mar RC Lasers TT at Poole
Always a blue sky welcome I don't know what it is, but Poole seems to always give the Lasers a blue sky welcome. Due to the wind direction, off the houses, Race Officer Peter Wiles and his team set a course in the large lake, laying a beat/run with dog leg course. Posted on 29 Mar

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Burghfield SC Comet, Solo & Streaker Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 23 Apr
