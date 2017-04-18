Lymington Town Sailing Club RC Yachting April Championship

by Liam Willis today at 8:18 pm

The first Tuesday evening championship was held at Pinetops on 18th April. With a light dying breeze, fantastic sunshine and Easter egg prizes at the ready, it was set to be a good one.

The aim of the game was to mostly avoid the odd patches of weed in the lake whilst trying to hook into the correct shifts and gusts. A simple triangle, sausage course was set across the lake with the south westerly breeze. It presented some very close and tactical racing between the 16 boat over the 8 races. Hot favourites to take the championship going in to the evening was returning King James Dodd, making his first appearance in the DF65 fleet for over a year, the question was would he beat his bother Charlie.

When the final scores were totted up, once again Simon 'Cake' McCarthy showed his skills to bring home the overall win with an impressive four-point lead. Although he was piped in one race by his father Dan who grabbed his own race win. Second went to big boss Jon Harvey who narrowly beat Paul Davis to round of the podium. Alex Hayman missed out on the Easter eggs by just a point to take 4th position. Nigel Walbank took 5th place. There was a creme egg for everyone for taking part. Thank you to Meriel McCarthy for keeping the scores and being race officer. Full results on our website.

Racing takes place every Tuesday, for more information about us and what we do please visit our website www.ltscrcyachting.co.uk. We have a demo boat that we loan out to new comers that would like to have a go, so please contact us using the website and come and join in the fun.