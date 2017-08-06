Please select your home edition
Free Henri Lloyd kit for Rolex Fastnet crews raising funds for cancer charity

by Lizette Van Niekerk today at 4:09 pm 6 August 2017
Bill Blain and Batfish V are raising funds for Sail 4 Cancer © Bill Blain

By raising funds for Sail 4 Cancer in this year's Rolex Fastnet, yacht crews will receive free kit from Henri Lloyd.

The UK based sailing charity Sail 4 Cancer is calling for skippers and crew members sailing in this year's Rolex Fastnet race to join an innovative fundraising campaign in support of the charity.

In partnership with Henri Lloyd, the world leader in technical sailing clothing, Rolex Fastnet crews will receive Henri Lloyd clothing vouchers as a thank you for supporting Sail 4 Cancer.

For many the Rolex Fastnet is a once in a lifetime opportunity. By raising sponsorship to give families affected by cancer a break, the legacy of participation will continue long after the finish.

Hamble-based sailor, Bill Blain, and his crew on Batfish V is using their Fastnet campaign to raise funds. Bill, an experienced Fastnet sailor said: "The Fastnet is something almost religious. It's cold, wet and can be absolutely miserable. It's either blowing half-pelicans or nothing at all. I've come home sunburnt, but other times it felt like frostbite. You never know what's coming next and the forecasts can be all over the place - which makes strategy and tactics tough. But it's a race you can't miss."

Lizette van Niekerk, Sail 4 Cancer's Fundraising Manager explained, "As the Mount Everest of the European sailing calendar, many skippers and crews choose to support a cause they are passionate about when competing in the Rolex Fastnet. Given cancer will affect 40% of sailors personally, we very much hope that crew members will be inspired by the charity's work and will want to support us."

Lizette continued "Crew members will receive a £150 voucher if they can raise £500 in sponsorship (excluding Gift Aid). However if someone is able to raise £1,000 they will receive £300 in vouchers from Henri Lloyd. The vouchers can be used online or at any Henri Lloyd store. We can't thank Henri Lloyd enough for their support."

The charity will create individual fundraising pages for crew or boats which makes it very easy to ask friends and family for support.

Set up in 2001 by a group of keen sailors who have all lost a close friend or family member to cancer, Sail 4 Cancer recognises that a cancer diagnosis has a huge impact, not just on the cancer patient, but the whole family unit. Sail 4 Cancer's water based days out and short breaks give families something to look forward to after busy treatment schedules and provide valuable memories should the patient later die. The charity also makes grants to UK based palliative care centres and funds research into the positive effects of exercise.

If you would like to Sail 4 Cancer in this year's Rolex Fastnet, please call Lizette on 07535 980 286 or visit www.sail4cancer.org/fastnet-2017

