Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Shadow 3D Race Jacket
Henri Lloyd Shadow 3D Race Jacket

Rookie champion returns for Solo Maitre Coq

by The Offshore Academy today at 3:35 pm 24 April 2017
Will Harris retuns for the Solo Maitre Coq © Offshore Academy

Returning to the Figaro class for the first time in 2017 following his impressive debut season in 2016, Will Harris will take over the reins of The Offshore Academy for the Solo Maitre Coq, from Hugh Brayshaw who sits this one out to finalise his funding for June's Solitaire URGO Le Figaro.

Posting some impressive results from the outset of the 2016 season Harris won the Rookie prize for the Solo Concarneau and Solo Maitre Coq going on to be the overall Rookie Champion for the 2016 Solitaire du Figaro.

Harris is looking forward to the challenge, that returning to the class presents. "I had a really great season last year finishing top rookie in all races bar one – unfortunately this year I won't be judged as a rookie so will be in the mix with some of the world's greatest solo sailors but I'm relishing the opportunity to line up with them again, I'm light on training time, but full of enthusiasm."

Joining Harris on the start line on Monday, British solo sailors: Mary Rook, Inspire + and Alan Roberts, Seacat Services will battle out two days of inshore racing followed by a 320 mile offshore race. Based in Les Sables d'Olonne, the iconic home of the Vendée Globe, the 41 boat Maitre Coq fleet will pass down the channel that all Figaro sailors aspire to one day go through on their way to a Vendee Globe start. The Solo Maitre Coq will be the last chance for sailors to line up and test themselves ahead of the Solitaire URGO Le Figaro, the season's major race, which starts in a month's time from Bordeaux.

Mary Rook, Inspire + looks ahead to the racing "The Solo Maitre Coq will be the longest and quite possibly the most intense competition pre-Solitaire – it'll be a good test of my physical and mental strength but it's for sure going to test my endurance, trying to push performance whilst managing and overcoming fatigue will be key. This will be my last test event before the big one (La Solitaire URGO le Figaro) but this event is about as close to a Solitaire dress rehearsal as you can get so I'm hoping to continue my learning and post a respectable result"

Will Harris has spent his off season focusing on the hunt for funding whilst building experience in the IMOCA 60 class where he hopes to compete in this October's Transat Jaques Vabre "Whilst I haven't actually sailed a Figaro for some 6 months now competing in the Solo Maitre Coq will be a good opportunity to check in with the fleet and test my skills. I have been developing my single handed sailing skills on the IMOCA 60 class and I think my training and planning for manoeuvres etc. will set me in good stead for this demanding event."

The Solo Maitre Coq will offer the 41 entrants the opportunity to test boat handling and speed in the back to back inshore races taking place on Monday and Tuesday culminating to the offshore race start on Thursday 27th April - follow the race tracking via the Offshore Academy website.

Follow all The Offshore Academy's latest news and updates at www.theoffshoreacademy.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kinder conditions for Solo Concarneau start
Race two of the 2017 Classe Figaro Bénéteau season Today will see The Offshore Academy begin race two of the 2017 Classe Figaro Bénéteau season, the next step in preparation for the Solitaire Urgo le Figaro in June. Posted on 6 Apr Challenging first night ahead
For Solo Normandie sailors Today marks the first start in the 2017 Classe Figaro Bénéteau Championship. The Offshore Academy's Hugh Brayshaw and Mary Rook will line up against 22 fellow competitors at the start of the Solo Normandie race in Granville, France. Posted on 17 Mar Solo season commences
For The Offshore Academy sailors With the 2017 European sailing season fast approaching, British solo sailors from The Offshore Academy have been hard at work preparing for a programme of gruelling racing in the lead up to the 2017 La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro. Posted on 11 Mar URGO set to partner the Solitaire du Figaro
Title sponsor for the next three years URGO and OC Sport Pen Duick are proud to announce that URGO has become the Title Partner of the world's leading annual solo sailing race, La Solitaire du Figaro, for the next three editions (2017-2019). Posted on 8 Oct 2016 Sailing academy seeks new backing
Training Britain's brightest solo offshore sailors A unique opportunity to associate with one of British sport's most innovative training programmes becomes available today with the announcement by the UK-based fund manager Artemis that it is ending its 10-year sponsorship of British sailing. Posted on 30 Jul 2016 Alan Roberts top Brit, Will Harris Rookie champion
In La Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro 2016 The 47th edition of the Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro concluded in La Rochelle on Thursday with celebrations in the British camp. Posted on 8 Jul 2016 La Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro Leg 4 finish
Agony for Dalin as king Richomme reigns Yoann Richomme sailing Skipper Macif 2015 adhered rigidly to his final game-plan and stuck close to his one real title rival, teammate Charlie Dalin all through the 130-mile, 24-hour sprint finale around the Ile de Yeu. Posted on 8 Jul 2016 La Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro Leg 4 day 2
Richomme sticks to Dalin like glue as final drama unfolds The leaders of Stage 4 of the Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro made a swift, relatively pain-free passage around the top of the Isle de Yeu while enjoying a beautiful summer sunrise and a good breeze. Posted on 7 Jul 2016 La Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro Leg 4 start
A Macif stage 4 showdown for the Solitaire title The leader of the Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro, Yoanne Richomme, has pledged to stick close to his nearest rival and teammate Charlie Dalin during the tense last leg of the race that started this evening from La Rochelle. Posted on 6 Jul 2016 La Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro Leg 3 finish
A two-way fight between Skipper Macif duo Skipper Macif team duo Yoann Richomme and Charlie Dalin will go into the 130-nautical mile final Stage 4 of the Solitaire Bompard Le Figaro knowing that their closest rival for the four-stage solo offshore championship is each other. Posted on 5 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Grafham Water SC International Moth Inland Championships for International Moth
Grafham Water SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Royal Windermere YC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Royal Windermere YC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Hayling Island SC 49er Open Meeting for 49er
Hayling Island SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr Chipstead SC Laser and Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Upper Thames SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Upper Thames SC- 23 Apr Banbury SC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Banbury SC- 23 Apr Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy